Ukrainian archbishop calls on Russia not to bomb historic cathedral

The Ukrainian Catholic Archdiocese of Kyiv-Halych and the Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See said they had received information that Russia planned airstrikes on the Cathedral of St. Sophia in Kyiv.

Not only is the cathedral holy to all Slavic peoples but it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The cathedral has religious significance for Orthodox and Ukrainian Catholics. Its construction was begun in the 11th century, several hundred years before Ukrainian Catholics declared their union with Rome and broke union with the Orthodox church.

A Rome spokesman for Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych, major archbishop of the Byzantine Catholic church, said church officials had received intelligence about the airstrikes.

He said Archbishop Shevchuk called on all Christians to pray for the site and "calls upon the aggressor to refrain from this most horrific act of vandalism."

"May St. Sophia — the wisdom of God — illumine those who have considered committing this crime," Archbishop Shevchuk said.

The Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See tweeted out the information from "intelligence data" and said: "We appeal to the Russians — do not commit the crime."

The March 1 warning came as Russia began airstrikes against Kyiv and warned residents near Ukrainian security services to evacuate their homes.