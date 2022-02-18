X
UK study shows correlation between suicides, assisted dying

New research confirms warnings from anti-euthanasia campaigners that where euthanasia is legalized, suicides soar

Simon Caldwell, Catholic News Service

Simon Caldwell, Catholic News Service

Published: February 18, 2022 05:21 AM GMT

Updated: February 18, 2022 05:26 AM GMT

UK study shows correlation between suicides, assisted dying

Victor Escobar, 60, a multi-disease patient awaiting euthanasia, holds an oxygen tank in his house on Oct. 13, 2021 in Cali, Colombia. Burdened by ailments, Escobar decided to die on Jan. 7, 2022 and make it public. (Photo: AFP)

Violent suicides increase in countries where assisted suicide and euthanasia are legalized, a new study shows.

A 35-page study published in The Journal of Ethics in Mental Health on Feb. 7 said not a single European country that has legalized doctor-assisted death has seen a subsequent reduction in its rates of violent suicides.

The report, "Euthanasia, Assisted Suicide and Suicide Rates in Europe," found that the introduction of euthanasia and assisted suicide often "is followed by considerable increases in suicide (inclusive of assisted suicide) and in intentional self-initiated death."

The study examined data on physician-assisted suicides and euthanasia and on violent suicides between 1990 and 2016 in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland — where "assisted dying" has been legal for a comparatively lengthy period — and compared them to trends in non-assisted suicides rates in bordering countries where assisted suicide or euthanasia was not legal.

"Furthermore, the data from Europe and from the US indicates that it is women who have most been placed at risk of avoidable premature death," said the peer-reviewed study carried out by David Jones, director of the Anscombe Centre for Bioethics, an Oxford-based institute serving the Catholic Church in the UK and the Irish Republic.

In a news release on Feb. 15, Jones said his study represented "further evidence that legalizing assisted suicide or euthanasia will result in more people ending their lives prematurely."

We must say very clearly to all people, irrespective of age, disability or illness, that they should not be made to feel that they are a burden to the community

"It will not save lives. It will not help prevent suicide. Legalizing what is euphemistically called 'assisted dying' will endanger the lives of older people living with serious illness," he said.

"We must say very clearly to all people, irrespective of age, disability or illness, that they should not be made to feel that they are a burden to the community. They are full members of our society and the human family. We are all enriched by their presence."

In a paper co-published with David Paton of Nottingham University in 2015, Jones said data from the US has shown no reduction in non-assisted suicide in those states that permit the practice.

The authors found instead that the introduction of assisted suicide was associated with a significant increase in all types of suicides, with some evidence of increases in non-assisted suicides.

In Europe, a growing number of countries now permit assisted dying in either the form of euthanasia — the direct killing of a patient by a doctor, which is legal in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain — or by assisted suicide, which is legal in such countries as Switzerland, Austria and Germany and involves patients being helped to take their own lives.

Other countries are under pressure to change the laws, and activists have mounted an aggressive campaign to legalize "assisted dying" in all parts of the UK and Ireland, often claiming that assisted suicide would result in fewer violent suicides.

BRIEN DOYLE
It is our Right to decide! It is fascism to deny our rights! Btw - there are no gods either...
