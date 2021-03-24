X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

UK reckless on sharing power, say Northern Ireland bishops

The bishops referred to a 1998 peace agreement that brought an end to 30 years of sectarian killing

Michael Kelly, Catholic News Service

Michael Kelly, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 24, 2021 07:19 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
3

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
4

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
5

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
6

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
7

The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan

Mar 23, 2021
8

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
9

Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria

Mar 22, 2021
10

Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
UK reckless on sharing power, say Northern Ireland bishops

In March 2020, when the Northern Ireland Assembly was not meeting due to tensions in the five-party coalition, Parliament in London acted to legalize abortion in the region.

Northern Ireland's Catholic bishops have accused the British government of showing a "reckless disregard" for the region's cross-community power-sharing government with their plans to impose abortion legislation.

The U.K. government has announced it will give the British minister who oversees the region new powers to compel the locally elected parliament to implement abortion laws.

In March 2020, when the Northern Ireland Assembly was not meeting due to tensions in the five-party coalition, Parliament in London acted to legalize abortion in the region.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

However, when a fresh agreement was reached and local devolution restored, abortion services were stalled, with Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann unwilling to act, insisting it was undemocratic and against the wishes of the majority of people in Northern Ireland.

In a statement March 22, the Catholic bishops described the most recent British move as "the latest in a line of unilateral interventions by the current Westminster government to portray a reckless disregard for the fragile checks and balances of the international peace settlement between these islands."

"Such a development should be a matter of grave concern for anyone who upholds the principle of devolution at the heart of the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement," the bishops said.

The 1998 peace agreement they refer to brought an end to 30 years of sectarian killing that left more than 3,000 people dead. As part of the settlement, those who want unity with the rest of Ireland -- mostly Catholics -- and those who want to remain part of Britain -- mostly Protestants -- agreed to govern the region as part of a cross-community mandatory coalition.

The bishops said they were "deeply concerned" that the British government now "intends to bypass the NI Assembly to force the minister for health here to commission some of the most extreme and liberal abortion services on these islands."

"What Westminster seeks to impose, against the clear will of a majority of people here, is a law which blatantly undermines the right to life of unborn children and promotes an abhorrent and indefensible prejudice against persons with disabilities, even before they are born," the bishops said.

They called upon locally elected politicians to "speak out against the extreme and profoundly discriminatory nature of these abortion regulations, which the secretary of state seeks to impose over their heads."

Related News

"We ask you, as our locally elected representatives, not to meekly acquiesce in this effort to bypass internationally agreed devolved structures. We appeal to you to publicly defend the rights of all children in the womb to be treated equally and to have their right and that of their mothers to love, care and protection by our society respected and upheld," the statement added.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Latest News

What is really Shintoism
Mar 24, 2021
Indonesian court rejects appeal by rapist of altar boys
Mar 24, 2021
Indian court denies bail to elderly Jesuit 
Mar 24, 2021
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo calls on young people to pursue non-violence
Mar 24, 2021
Filipino bishops go to war over the word 'lumad'
Mar 24, 2021
Pakistani lawmaker faces wrath for negating minorities’ persecution
Mar 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Mar 21, 2021
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021

Features

What is really Shintoism
Mar 24, 2021
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
Mar 23, 2021
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The spirit of resistance in Chiapas

The spirit of resistance in Chiapas
Bishops in France rethink the future of seminaries

Bishops in France rethink the future of seminaries
Immortalizing Americas San Romero and countless martyrs

Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Germany cancels Easter celebrations due to third Covid wave

Germany cancels Easter celebrations due to third Covid wave
Discerning the Grain of Wheat

Discerning the Grain of Wheat
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: The Annunciation of the Lord

Readings of the Day: The Annunciation of the Lord
Lord, help me to do Your will always

Lord, help me to do Your will always
Grant that we may all accept our own annunciation

Grant that we may all accept our own annunciation
Annunciation of the Lord | Saint of the Day

Annunciation of the Lord | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.