UK orchestra in tune to help Myanmar refugees

A British orchestra is highlighting the crisis in Myanmar while raising money for refugees fleeing attacks by the military.

London Mozart Players (LMP) and oboist Olivier Stankiewicz have joined forces with the orchestra’s associate composer Roxanna Panufnik to release a new video of Panufnik’s Letters from Burma, her 2004 composition inspired by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi’s remarkable collection of letters describing everyday life in the country, written during her time under house arrest.

LMP’s moving and thought-provoking video weaves Roxanna Panufnik’s evocative melodies, which assimilate elements of the country’s traditional music, with recent footage from Myanmar and voiceovers from those who have experienced the violence at first hand.

All money raised by the video will go to the refugee charity Advance Myanmar. The charity is providing emergency aid to thousands of villagers forced to flee their homes. It is helping people escape arrest and torture and reach places of safety. It is funding the building of shelter, food, clothing and medical care for protesters who have fled to remote areas of Myanmar for safety.

Advance Myanmar relies on donations to provide this life-saving support.

The video, filmed by students from Surrey University, was released during Refugee Week from June 14–20. It was recorded at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Church in Trafalgar Square, famous for its music and its charitable foundation supporting vulnerable people.

Alongside the video is an interview with noted human rights activist Benedict Rogers, brother of LMP leader Ruth Rogers. Benedict Rogers is the senior analyst for East Asia at the human rights organization Christian Solidarity Worldwide and author of three books on Myanmar.

“Letters from Burma describes every facet of the beauty and severe hardship of the country, but my piece finishes in triumph. I hope and pray Burma’s suppressed will do so one day too. Please help support those brave enough to endeavor to make this happen and the innocent victims of totalitarian oppression,” said Panufnik.

Anna Roberts, executive director of Advance Myanmar, said it was wonderful that LMP and Panufnik had created this opportunity for their beautiful music to raise awareness of the humanitarian and human rights crisis in Myanmar after the Feb. 1 military coup.

Violinist and orchestra leader Ruth Rogers said she visited Thailand in 2008 to play for Burmese refugees on the Thai-Myanmar border.

“It was an overwhelming experience visiting a refugee camp which has been there for 20 years to provide a ‘temporary’ home for 50,000 people,” she said.

“We have all been shocked by the news of the military once again seizing power in a coup and launching a brutal crackdown. Who hasn’t seen the images of protesters calling for their democratically elected leader to be reinstated, or nuns with outstretched arms beseeching the military not to shoot?

“Aung San Suu Kyi has been returned to house arrest and has only been seen once since the coup began. I can hardly believe that Burma has returned to such turmoil again after all the progress of the last decade. It is shocking, bewildering and incomprehensible.”

All the musicians involved with Letters from Burma have given their time for free.