News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

UK diocese denies helping gain asylum for acid attack suspect

The 35-year-old Afghan, a convicted sex offender, allegedly threw a corrosive substance over a woman and her two children

Abdul Ezedi has evaded capture since Wednesday.

Abdul Ezedi has evaded capture since Wednesday. (Photo: UK Police handout / Express.co.uk)

OSV News

By OSV News

Published: February 09, 2024 05:36 AM GMT

Updated: February 09, 2024 05:42 AM GMT

The Catholic Church has strenuously denied helping a convicted sex offender to gain asylum in the United Kingdom where he allegedly went on to throw a chemical substance over a woman and her two children.

Abdul Ezedi, a 35-year-old Afghan, is suspected of throwing a corrosive substance over the three in London Jan. 31.

The 31-year-old woman suffered such "life-changing" injuries to her face that she is being kept under sedation in hospital. Her two daughters, ages 8 and 3, are being treated for burns, while Ezedi also injured his own face in the attack.

In the following days, the Catholic Church was accused in the media of assisting Ezedi to stay in the U.K. when it was rumored that "a priest" provided him with a reference.

A government source told the Daily Mail Feb. 6, however, the reference was in fact provided by a Baptist minister who presides over a chapel in a part of the city where Ezedi lived.

"The one that really made a difference was from the Baptist Church," a government source said. "One personal written submission talked of knowing Ezedi for four years, he had been attending church and they thought he was a genuine convert."

The Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle, where Ezedi lived, had earlier emphatically denied assisting him beyond the provision of toiletries and food tokens through its Justice and Peace Refugee Project in Newcastle's city center.

A diocesan statement said: "After checking local parish records and central records and after consulting with clergy we have no indication that Abdul Ezedi was received into the Catholic faith in this diocese, or that a Catholic priest of this diocese gave him a reference.

"We do not know which Christian church received him nor which Christian minister gave him a reference," said the Feb. 5 statement.

The diocese told OSV News it will assist the police investigations, adding, "We keep the victims in our prayers and hope that justice is done soon."

The Justice and Peace Refugee Project gives support only in the form of food and toiletries to clients referred by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, another Catholic charity, it said.

"The project is not involved in any casework around asylum claims and therefore does not employ caseworkers. Nor does it seek to recruit converts to Christianity," the diocese confirmed to OSV News.

Ezedi entered the U.K. illegally in a truck in 2016 and was refused asylum but not deported. He was later convicted of sexual assault and indecent exposure but escaped jail with a two-year suspended sentence.

A second asylum application also was rejected, even after he claimed that his life was in danger from the Taliban because he had allegedly become a Christian.

Again, he was not deported from the country and went on to make a third application for asylum in October 2020.

Friends of the man have told The Telegraph daily newspaper that Ezedi faked his conversion to stay in the U.K. and that he remained a "good Muslim" who bought Halal lamb every two weeks. "Halal" is a dietary law derived from Islamic teachings, meaning "lawful or permitted."

An evangelical church leader warned in The Telegraph interview Feb. 5 that priests need to be "wary of red flags" among some of those seeking to stay in Britain before conducting baptisms.

The police offered a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ezedi. Because he was affected by the acid he threw on the woman and her two children, Ezedi could die from his injuries if he does not seek immediate medical attention, the Metropolitan Police warned, as they put hospitals on high alert.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Archbishop Zalewski hints at full diplomatic ties with Vietnam Archbishop Zalewski hints at full diplomatic ties with Vietnam
Marriage agencies no longer a lucrative business in Japan Marriage agencies no longer a lucrative business in Japan
Court fines Malaysian employer for death of Indonesian maid Court fines Malaysian employer for death of Indonesian maid
Myanmar junta airstrike on school kills four children Myanmar junta airstrike on school kills four children
Philippine Church tells ex-prez Duterte not to sow discord Philippine Church tells ex-prez Duterte not to sow discord
Church-run schools in India told to remove Christian symbols Church-run schools in India told to remove Christian symbols
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Neyyattinkara

Diocese of Neyyattinkara

Pope John Paul II erected the Latin rite diocese of Neyyattinkara, based in southern most part of Kerala state, on June

Read more
Diocese of Simdega

Diocese of Simdega

Total land area of the diocese 3761.2 square kilometers. Simdega is located in the south-western part of the state of

Read more
Diocese of Antipolo

Diocese of Antipolo

Antipolo diocese comprises the whole province of Rizal, including the whole city of Marikina. The territorial area is

Read more
Diocese of Lishui

Diocese of Lishui

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lishui is a diocese located in the city of Lishui in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.