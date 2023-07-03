News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

UAE must free critics jailed in mass trial: Amnesty

The so-called 'UAE94' trial followed a spate of arrests and persecutions in 2012 targeting 94 Emirati critics of government

UAE must free critics jailed in mass trial: Amnesty

A view of buildings in Abu Dhabi on June 26. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Beirut

By AFP, Beirut

Published: July 03, 2023 04:50 AM GMT

Updated: July 03, 2023 04:54 AM GMT

The United Arab Emirates, host of this year's UN climate talks, must release dozens of Emirati nationals "unjustly imprisoned" in a 2013 mass trial, Amnesty International said Sunday, decrying the country's rights record.

In a statement marking a decade since the trial concluded, Amnesty warned that the COP28 meeting would be "tarnished by repression" if the 60 Emiratis still languishing in prison are not immediately freed.

The UAE "is in the international spotlight through its upcoming hosting of the most important annual climate change conference," said Heba Morayef, Amnesty's regional director for the Middle East.

The Never Ending Korean War

But "its government has not released any of the 60 Emiratis it unjustly imprisoned in the notorious mass trial of 2013, even though 51 of those detained have completed their sentence," she said in a statement.

The so-called "UAE94" trial followed a spate of arrests and persecutions in 2012 targeting 94 Emirati critics of the government, including activists, lawyers, students and teachers.

The UAE charged dozens of suspects with links to the Muslim Brotherhood, which it considers a "terrorist group".

Of the 69 convicted, 60 remain in prison, including 51 who are undergoing "counter-extremism counseling," Amnesty said.

The case has drawn criticism from rights groups, especially in the lead-up to COP28, due to be held in the UAE financial hub of Dubai from November 30.

"COP28 will not bring about the ambitious action we need to avoid climate breakdown if it is held in an environment where the host state has laws that restrict the freedom of expression," Morayef said.

"If governments around the world want to ensure that COP28 is not tarnished by repression... they must act now by pressuring the Emirati government to urgently release these prisoners."

In May, more than 40 human rights groups issued a petition demanding the immediate release of the Emirati detainees.

That same month, an Emirati-Turkish dual national sentenced in absentia to 15 years in jail as part of the mass trial was extradited to the UAE from Jordan.

He was arrested for "establishing a secret organization affiliated with the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood", the UAE said at the time, adding that it "will not hesitate to go after those wanted for justice and prosecute them in fair judicial process".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Blaise Pascal’s ‘Thoughts On Religion’ Blaise Pascal’s ‘Thoughts On Religion’
Pope asks doctrine office to promote evangelization Pope asks doctrine office to promote evangelization
Pope calls Christians to be 'modern-day prophets' Pope calls Christians to be 'modern-day prophets'
'Drive-throw' recycling helps ease Lebanon garbage crisis 'Drive-throw' recycling helps ease Lebanon garbage crisis
UAE must free critics jailed in mass trial: Amnesty UAE must free critics jailed in mass trial: Amnesty
Cambodia expels Facebook reps after PM deletes account Cambodia expels Facebook reps after PM deletes account
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Purnea

Diocese of Purnea

Diocese of Purnea covers a land area of 15,733.4 square kilometers. The diocesan territory consists of the flat

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The Roman Catholic Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi or Shasi / Shasien(sis) (Latin adjective) was established

Read more
Diocese of Taichung

Diocese of Taichung

Taiwan (Republic of China) lies 129 kilometers off the southeast coast of mainland China. "Taichung" literally means

Read more
Diocese of Shanghai

Diocese of Shanghai

In a land area of 6,340 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Shanghai Municipality. Shanghai is

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.