Philippines

Typhoon leaves thousands stranded in the Philippines

Typhoon Doksuri hit northern parts of the country on its way to China and Taiwan

Typhoon leaves thousands stranded in the Philippines

Typhoon Doksuri left a trail of destruction in the northern Philippines. (Photo: Cagayan Provincial Government)

UCA News reporter and AFP

By UCA News reporter and AFP

Published: July 26, 2023 12:07 PM GMT

Updated: July 26, 2023 01:09 PM GMT

Powerful cyclonic storm Doksuri hit the northern Philippines on its way toward China and Taiwan, leaving at least two people dead, several injured, and thousands displaced, the authorities said.

Doksuri, locally known as Typhoon Egay, was "slowly moving away from Dalupiri Island," off the northern tip of the main island of Luzon, and into open waters, the state weather agency said in its July 26 morning update.

The agency earlier warned of "violent, life-threatening conditions" as severe maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers an hour and heavy rain pounded the lightly populated region.

A woman selling bread rolls died hit by a falling coconut tree in the northern province of Isabela on July 26, provincial disaster official Constante Foronda.

A 16-year-old boy was crushed to death when a landslide struck a house in the northern mountain city of Baguio, city disaster official Julius Santos.

Some 12,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Cagayan province, including 431 in the Babuyan islands, following warnings of three-meter storm surges, Cagayan disaster official Ruelie Rapsing said.

Dalupiri is one of the five islands that make up the tiny Babuyan archipelago.

Widespread flooding and power cuts were reported in the north of Luzon, while landslides blocked key arteries in its mountainous interior.

About 1,500 people were also evacuated from coastal communities in neighboring Isabela, Foronda said.

'Priests gave us a room to stay. We slept on the floor, but we were comfortable.'

Cagayan resident Salvador Frias said classes and work were canceled “but now we have no more roof because the typhoon has shredded it like paper.”

The 43-year man told UCA News that he and his son were “supposed to tie ropes at the edges but it was too late. We also thought of our safety.”

Frias and his family have been sheltering in a local parish church.

The priests "gave us a room to stay. We slept on the floor, but we were comfortable. We ate noodles and eggs, so our tummies are full… but I kept on thinking of our house. I hope no one will steal our refrigerator and TV,” he told UCA News.

Philippine Coast Guard reported over 4,000 passengers stranded in the ports who need food and bedding. Reports also said hundreds are stranded in airports after the government canceled all flights.

“Unlike those in airports, passengers of ferries have no access to hotels, so they needed to stay in ports and suffered the inconvenience,” coast guard officer Carlo Ruiz, 29, told UCA News.

Ruiz said stranded passengers endured standing for long hours as ports were not designed for a huge number of passengers.

“I was awake for 48 hours because there’s no place where I could sleep here… plus I needed to stay awake for my luggage not to be stolen,” ferry passenger Darwin Cerelos, 33, told UCA news.

Catholic charity Caritas has started mobilizing donations to send to northern provinces, especially those staying in evacuation sites.

“We have already sent cash donations to some parishes hosting our brothers and sisters who experienced the wrath of the typhoon. Let us focus on securing their lives first, then their homes,” Caritas chief Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan told UCA News.

Father Don Gonzales, the parish priest of Abulug Church in Cagayan province, has turned his church and its facilities into an evacuation center for some 400 people.

