Typhoon-hit Filipinos keep the faith

Christmas spirit is slowly gripping Catholics in Asia despite challenges including natural calamities, the coronavirus and oppressive regimes. The New Year looms with new hope against adversities.
Updated: December 24, 2021 11:23 AM GMT
Deadly Super Typhoon Rai, which left at least 375 people dead and thousands affected, has failed to diminish faith in the Catholic-majority Philippines.
Despite the chaos and destruction brought by the typhoon, Catholics in the central Philippines have continued attending traditional pre-dawn Masses in the run-up to Christmas. Many are flocking to churches, even badly damaged ones, to complete the novena Masses, known locally as simbang gabi and held between December 16 and Christmas Eve.
The amazing devotion comes while thousands of people on the islands of Siargao, Surigao and Dinagat remain homeless without food and water. Typhoon Rai tore the roofs off many churches and cut electricity but Masses continue every day by candlelight.
Catholic bishops in the Philippines have declared Christmas Day and December 26 as national days of prayer and mourning for victims of the typhoon.
Residents attend a dawn Mass without electricity at a church in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province on Dec. 18, days after Super Typhoon Rai hit the city. (Photo: AFP)
In a landmark verdict, a court in Timor-Leste has sentenced a defrocked American priest to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing orphaned and underprivileged girls.
Richard Daschbach, 84, was found guilty by Oecusse District Court on Tuesday. He is the first cleric in the Catholic-majority country to be prosecuted for child sex abuse. The court convicted him of sexually abusing and raping four victims aged under 12 at the Topu Honis orphanage he managed.
Richard Daschbach exits the courtroom on Dec. 21 after hearing the verdict at Oecusse District Court, Timor-Leste. (Photo: Screenshot from video on Antonio Sampaio's Facebook)
Daschbach was also ordered to pay each victim 4,000 US dollars in compensation. Legal advocacy group Juridico Social Consultoria, which represented the victims, termed the sentence "too light" and said they would seek a tougher penalty with a higher court.
The group said the gravity of the crimes meant Daschbach should be given a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
In politically troubled Hong Kong, voters have largely rejected a poll to pick lawmakers under China’s new “patriots only” rules that dramatically cut directly elected seats. Figures showed just 30 percent of the electorate cast ballots, the lowest rate since the city’s handover to China in 1997 and the British colonial period.
Analysts say the historic low turnout is a rebuke to the communist regime of Beijing that is accused of eroding Hong Kong’s democracy and freedom enshrined in the “one country, two systems” framework.
Election officials unlock the first ballot box after polls closed in the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong on Dec. 19. (Photo: AFP)
The Legislative Council poll was held under a new political blueprint China imposed on Hong Kong in response to massive and often violent pro-democracy protests two years ago.
Beijing imposed a repressive national security law to criminalize dissent and punish anyone deemed unpatriotic. Dozens of pro-democracy politicians and supporters have been arrested and jailed, while pro-democracy organizations including media came have faced a heavy crackdown.
The deadly Omicron variant of the coronavirus has triggered fresh fears across the world.
In Thailand, the government’s plan to reopen the country to attract foreign tourists to boost the struggling economy hit problems after several arrivals tested positive for the new variant. Two British visitors and a Belgian national were found to be infected on the popular resort island of Koh Samui in southern Thailand.
Tourists approach Thailand’s Phi Phi Leh island in longtail boats. Renewed border restrictions in response to a new Covid variant could spell the end of hopes for a relative recovery of the country's vital tourism sector. (Photo: AFP)
The same day, eight Thai Muslims who returned from a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia tested positive on arrival in Bangkok.
To avert a new outbreak, the Public Health Ministry has introduced a 10-day or 14-day quarantine period for all arrivals, which is likely to drive down foreign visitors during the crucial year-end holiday period.
In India, Omicron is casting a shadow over Christmas celebrations.
Authorities in capital New Delhi ordered a ban on all cultural events and gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations after India reported 231 cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday.
Medical staff prepare an isolation ward for coronavirus patients at a government hospital in Chennai in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Dec. 16. (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP)
The ban is likely to prevent Catholics from attending religious services over the festive period.
Federal health authorities have issued fresh guidelines to all states across the country to avoid a catastrophe similar to when the Delta variant wreaked havoc in India.
Not far behind is Bangladesh where Christian leaders have expressed frustration following a government directive to reduce celebrations of Christmas and New Year due to the pandemic.
In a letter, the public security department of the Home Ministry instructed state departments and agencies to take measures to curtail the celebrations and ban all outdoor festivities over Christmas and on New Year's Eve.
Christian students hold a pre-Christmas party at a hostel in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka. Christians leaders have expressed dismay over a government directive to shorten Christmas and New Year celebrations. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)
The directive comes despite Bangladesh recording a fall in infections in recent weeks. Only two persons have tested positive for Omicron and have recovered already.
Church officials say that as Bangladesh celebrated the 50th anniversary of independence with mass gatherings, it was unfortunate to curtail Christmas celebrations.
It is a different reason for Christians in Muslim-majority Indonesia. Here Christmas and New Year will be celebrated under tight security to avert any potential terror attacks. The government said nearly 180,000 police will guard churches and public places across the country.
According to official estimates, there are more than 11,000 Catholic and Protestant churches in Indonesia. The country has a history of terrorist attacks during religious festivals. This month police have arrested dozens of suspected members of terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah in the run-up to Christmas.
Security is being stepped up at churches and other locations across Indonesia during the Christmas period. (Photo: Konradus Epa/UCA News)
On Christmas Eve in 2000, the extremist group carried out deadly attacks on dozens of churches in Sumatra, Java and West Nusa Tenggara, killing 18 people and injuring many others.
Santa Maria Catholic Church and two Protestant churches in Surabaya, East Java, will be under heavy security as the churches were targeted by suicide bombers in May 2018 that left 19 people dead.
In Cambodia, the Khmer Rouge tribunal has formally ended attempts to prosecute a former commander of the genocidal regime for crimes against humanity and genocide. The decision came after local and international prosecutors failed to reach an agreement on whether to proceed to charge Meas Muth.
In a brief statement, the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia confirmed the case against Meas Muth would be terminated and archived.
The case against former Khmer Rouge commander Meas Muth will not go ahead. (Photo: AFP)
The decision was widely expected after local prosecutors objected to further prosecutions following convictions against three senior leaders of the ultra-Maoist Khmer Rouge regime led by Pol Pot responsible for the deaths of around two million people between 1975 and 1979.
Former naval commander Meas Muth was blamed for seizing foreign sailors including some from Australia, New Zealand and United States plying the waters in the Gulf of Siam during Cambodia’s civil war. The prisoners were forced to sign off on confessions and executed.
Myanmar’s shadow unity government and rebel groups have appealed to the United Nations and humanitarian groups to send emergency aid to thousands of refugees in Thailand and internally displaced persons in the conflict-ridden country.
More than 5,000 people crossed the border into Thailand following fresh clashes between the military and rebel groups in ethnic Karen state last week. At least 100,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Karen state since March when the fighting erupted.
Myanmar refugees who fled their homes amid a surge in violence gather at a temporary shelter in Thailand's Mae Sot district on Dec. 18. (Photo: AFP)
Altogether more than 300,000 people have been displaced in Christian-majority Chin, Kayah, Kachin, Karen and Shan states as fighting between the military and ethnic rebel groups intensified since the military group in February.
Rights groups say the military has killed over 1,300 people and arrested more than 10,000 in a brutal crackdown against nationwide pro-democracy protests.
Two Catholic parishes in Vietnam have erected special nativity scenes — one with a model of a field hospital and the other made of old tires — calling on people to show human love to those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Catholics in Ganh Hao Parish made a model of a hospital for Covid-19 patients in front of their church as a Christmas creche. The parish, in the southern province of Bac Lieu, serves 1,000 Catholics who are mostly fishermen and fish traders.
The field hospital nativity in front of Ganh Hao Church in Dong Hai district of Bac Lieu province. (Photo courtesy of Giao Xu Ganh Hoa-Giao Phan Can Tho's Facebook)
Luu My parishioners in Nghe An province in north-central Vietnam erected a 20-meter Christmas tree made of some 1,000 worn tires, mostly abandoned by migrant workers who left southern provinces to avoid Covid-19.
A big creche and the church's surroundings are also decorated with worn tires. More than 8 percent of 97 million Vietnam citizens are Christians and Catholics account for about 6.75 million.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…
Updated: Dec 22, 2021 09:10 AM GMT
Updated: Dec 21, 2021 11:45 AM GMT
Updated: Dec 18, 2021 04:30 PM GMT
Updated: Dec 17, 2021 05:26 AM GMT
Updated: Dec 13, 2021 04:12 AM GMT
Updated: Dec 13, 2021 09:58 AM GMT
Updated: Dec 10, 2021 03:35 PM GMT
Updated: Dec 10, 2021 10:17 AM GMT