Typhoon-hit Filipinos keep the faith

In a landmark verdict, a court in Timor-Leste has sentenced a defrocked American priest to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing orphaned and underprivileged girls.

Richard Daschbach, 84, was found guilty by Oecusse District Court on Tuesday. He is the first cleric in the Catholic-majority country to be prosecuted for child sex abuse. The court convicted him of sexually abusing and raping four victims aged under 12 at the Topu Honis orphanage he managed.

Richard Daschbach exits the courtroom on Dec. 21 after hearing the verdict at Oecusse District Court, Timor-Leste. (Photo: Screenshot from video on Antonio Sampaio's Facebook)

Daschbach was also ordered to pay each victim 4,000 US dollars in compensation. Legal advocacy group Juridico Social Consultoria, which represented the victims, termed the sentence "too light" and said they would seek a tougher penalty with a higher court.

The group said the gravity of the crimes meant Daschbach should be given a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

In politically troubled Hong Kong, voters have largely rejected a poll to pick lawmakers under China’s new “patriots only” rules that dramatically cut directly elected seats. Figures showed just 30 percent of the electorate cast ballots, the lowest rate since the city’s handover to China in 1997 and the British colonial period.

Analysts say the historic low turnout is a rebuke to the communist regime of Beijing that is accused of eroding Hong Kong’s democracy and freedom enshrined in the “one country, two systems” framework.

Election officials unlock the first ballot box after polls closed in the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong on Dec. 19. (Photo: AFP)

The Legislative Council poll was held under a new political blueprint China imposed on Hong Kong in response to massive and often violent pro-democracy protests two years ago.

Beijing imposed a repressive national security law to criminalize dissent and punish anyone deemed unpatriotic. Dozens of pro-democracy politicians and supporters have been arrested and jailed, while pro-democracy organizations including media came have faced a heavy crackdown.

The deadly Omicron variant of the coronavirus has triggered fresh fears across the world.

In Thailand, the government’s plan to reopen the country to attract foreign tourists to boost the struggling economy hit problems after several arrivals tested positive for the new variant. Two British visitors and a Belgian national were found to be infected on the popular resort island of Koh Samui in southern Thailand.

Tourists approach Thailand’s Phi Phi Leh island in longtail boats. Renewed border restrictions in response to a new Covid variant could spell the end of hopes for a relative recovery of the country's vital tourism sector. (Photo: AFP)

The same day, eight Thai Muslims who returned from a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia tested positive on arrival in Bangkok.

To avert a new outbreak, the Public Health Ministry has introduced a 10-day or 14-day quarantine period for all arrivals, which is likely to drive down foreign visitors during the crucial year-end holiday period.

In India, Omicron is casting a shadow over Christmas celebrations.

Authorities in capital New Delhi ordered a ban on all cultural events and gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations after India reported 231 cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday.

Medical staff prepare an isolation ward for coronavirus patients at a government hospital in Chennai in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Dec. 16. (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP)

The ban is likely to prevent Catholics from attending religious services over the festive period.

Federal health authorities have issued fresh guidelines to all states across the country to avoid a catastrophe similar to when the Delta variant wreaked havoc in India.

Not far behind is Bangladesh where Christian leaders have expressed frustration following a government directive to reduce celebrations of Christmas and New Year due to the pandemic.