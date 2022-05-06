News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
India

Two tribal people lynched for suspected cow slaughter in India

The victims were thrashed with sticks by a mob that attacked their homes in Madhya Pradesh state

Two tribal people lynched for suspected cow slaughter in India

Hindu devotees offer food to cows at a cow worship ceremony during the Gopal Ashtami festival in Amritsar, India, on Nov. 11, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 06, 2022 03:14 AM GMT

Updated: May 06, 2022 06:31 AM GMT

A Catholic bishop has condemned the brutal killing of two indigenous men in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh over the mere suspicion of their involvement in cow slaughter.

The victims were attacked by a group of around 20 men at their house in Simaria village in Seoni district on May 3.

The deceased, Sampat Batti and Dhansa, were thrashed with sticks and died on way to the hospital, said complainant Brajesh Batti, who himself suffered injuries with a couple of others when they tried to intervene.

“It is very sad and painful to see that men are killing men merely on the suspicion of slaughtering a cow,” said Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur.

Bishop Almeida said if the deceased had indeed committed some crime it should be brought to the notice of the law enforcement agencies. “If everyone starts enforcing the law like this, our country will be pushed into deep chaos,” the prelate told UCA News on May 5.

Police arrested nine suspects a day later while continuing to look for 11 others named in the complaint. There was no confirmation of the suspected cow slaughter, police added, even as the opposition Congress party demanded a high-level inquiry and swift action in the matter.

“When political parties want to divert the attention of the people from real issues such as education, health, unemployment among others, they use divisive issues that lead to murders, rapes and arson"

Local tribal people suspect the hand of Hindutva groups in the murders but police in the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state refused to name them.

The bishop said the fact that the mob illegally entered the house of tribal people and beat them to death shows there is neither respect for life nor the fear of law.

Such incidents bring shame to the country across the globe, said Bishop Almeida while appealing to government agencies to ensure strict punishment for the accused.

Madhya Pradesh is among the Indian states where cow slaughter is prohibited as orthodox Hindus worship the domestic animal and want it protected.

Gulazar Singh Markam, an indigenous leader, termed the killing of tribal people as “political murders.”

“When political parties want to divert the attention of the people from real issues such as education, health, unemployment among others, they use divisive issues that lead to murders, rapes and arson,” he said.

Markam warned that if the authorities failed to take action against the accused, the tribal people will not sit quietly.

Cow-related violence in India has seen a rise since the BJP came to power in 2014. At least 44 people were killed in similar attacks between 2015 and 2018, according to Human Rights Watch.

