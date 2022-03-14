News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Myanmar

Two shot dead in military raid on Myanmar Catholic village

Homes burned as junta troops seek to avenge casualties suffered in clashes with People's Defense Force

Two shot dead in military raid on Myanmar Catholic village

An aerial photo of destroyed buildings in Mingin township of Sagaing Division on Feb. 3 after they were burned by the Myanmar military. (Photo: Chin Twin Chit Thu/AFP) 

By UCA News reporter

Updated: March 14, 2022 03:08 PM GMT

Two civilians were shot dead and at least 10 homes set ablaze by the military junta during a raid on a Catholic village in a predominantly Buddhist region of central Myanmar.

The military raided Chaung Yoe village in the Sagaing region and burned homes and chicken-rearing places on March 12, according to local sources.

The attack came after the military suffered casualties in fighting with the People’s Defense Force (PDF) near Chaung Yoe.

Sources said the military presumed PDF members were in the village so they burned homes.

Two villagers were shot dead by soldiers while they were fleeing the village, according to media reports.

Thousands of Catholics from Chaung Yoe have fled to nearby villages and other safe areas since late February following shelling of the village.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon is a native of Monhla, where Buddhists and Catholics have lived together peacefully for decades

In January, junta troops were stationed in the village school, prompting many villagers to leave their homes.

Catholic villages in Sagaing region, the Bamar heartland where resistance has been growing to the military among PDF groups, have been targeted, while the military has continued attacking churches, convents and civilian homes in predominantly Christian regions.

Two people, including one who was mentally disabled, were shot dead and three people severely beaten during a raid by the military in Chan Thar village in the Sagaing region on Jan. 10.

In two previous raids on Chan Thar, troops destroyed statues and looted properties.

Last week hundreds of Catholics and Buddhists from Monhla village in the Sagaing region Monhla fled their homes for fear of being raided by troops.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon is a native of Monhla, where Buddhists and Catholics have lived together peacefully for decades.

Chaung Yoe, Monhla and Chan Thar villages in the Archdiocese of Mandalay are also known as Bayingyi villages, where people are descended from Portuguese mercenaries or adventurers who arrived in the 16th and 17th centuries. The three villages have produced many bishops, priests and religious nuns and brothers.

Four dioceses — Hakha, Kalay, Loikaw and Pekhon — out of the 16 dioceses in the conflict-torn nation have been badly hit following last February's military coup that triggered peaceful demonstrations and growing resistance by newly emerged militias.

The conflict, particularly in predominantly Christian regions inhabited by the Kayah, Chin, Karen and Kachin minorities, has resulted in churches being shelled and raided. Priests and pastors have been arrested while many unarmed civilians, including Christians, have been killed.

JOE DS
Very Sad ! Praying.....
MAMOUN ALSABOUNI
The military junta in Myanmar are supported from many global countries, especially China, Russia & USA. The minorities of Christian people in Myanmar must to be protected or take refuge to other neighborhood countries as soon as possible.
