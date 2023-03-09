News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Two pastors arrested over alleged conversion in India

Both are associated with a movement influenced by the Church of God in South Korea

Christian devotees participate in a prayer meeting in the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh

Christian devotees participate in a prayer meeting in the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Facebook)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 09, 2023 08:03 AM GMT

Updated: March 09, 2023 08:20 AM GMT

Two Indian pastors belonging to a new religious movement influenced by the Church of God in South Korea have been arrested by police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly luring people into changing their religion.

Pastor Rajat Kumar Shah, a resident of the capital Delhi, and Pastor Abhijeet Mesih, hailing from Chakeri, a town near Kanpur city, were arrested on March 4, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kumar told the media they were alerted about an event being held inside a building in Shyam Nagar in Chakeri town to allegedly force poor people to convert.

The alert came from members of the Hindu nationalist Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) or world assembly of Hindus, and its youth wing, Bajrang Dal, according to some media reports.

The pastors, Shah and Mesih, are associated with the World Mission Society Church of God, which is said to be influenced by the Church of God, which originated in South Korea in 1964.

Media reports quoted police claiming to have found books written in the Taiwanese language from them.

A case under the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act has been registered against the duo.

The Kanpur police also detained four others, but they were later released.

“This is not the first time Christians, including pastors, are being arrested in the state. Police have initiated action against more than 100 people in the last six months under false conversion charges,” Pastor Jitendra Singh, general secretary of the Pastors’ Association of Uttar Pradesh told UCA News on March 8.

He said more than ten churches were shuttered in Kanpur, Fatehpur, and Bareilly.

Singh, who is a member of the New India Church of God, said Christians “are living in constant fear due to repeated threats from Hindu nationalist groups who are backed by the police.”

He recalled the previous arrest of Pastor Santosh John along with his wife on Feb. 26 from their residence at Indrapuram town in Ghaziabad district after a false complaint by Bajrang Dal. Both were still languishing in jail and the next hearing of their case in court was scheduled for March 10.

“We are praying and are hopeful that all those arrested may be released soon,” he said.

The anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh came into force in November 2020 and states that “no person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage, nor shall any person abet, convince or conspire such conversion.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

HK bishop to visit Beijing seeking exchanges, interaction HK bishop to visit Beijing seeking exchanges, interaction
Philippines prison ministry to beef up activities Philippines prison ministry to beef up activities
Korean Catholics seek more counseling to curb suicides Korean Catholics seek more counseling to curb suicides
Two pastors arrested over alleged conversion in India Two pastors arrested over alleged conversion in India
Plot suspected in sex claims against Indian school principal Plot suspected in sex claims against Indian school principal
Myanmar Church speaks out against rare earth mining Myanmar Church speaks out against rare earth mining
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Cuddapah

Diocese of Cuddapah

In a land area of 31,019 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Kadapa and

Read more
Diocese of Masan

Diocese of Masan

The Masan diocesan territory covers 9,050 square kilometers and includes the cities of Geoje, Masan, Sacheon, Jinju,

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of San Jose Occidental Mindoro

Apostolic Vicariate of San Jose Occidental Mindoro

In a land area of 5,879 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Occidental Mindoro with

Read more
Diocese of Jhansi

Diocese of Jhansi

Jhansi diocese is in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. It has an area of 29,418 square kilometers with seven civil

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.