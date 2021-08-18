X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Two nuns killed in South Sudan after vehicle ambush

Pope 'deeply saddened' by the 'brutal attack' on Sisters of the Sacred Heart nuns

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Fredrick Nzwili, Catholic News Service

Published: August 18, 2021 04:41 AM GMT

Updated: August 18, 2021 04:45 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Never forget the tragedy unfolding in Hong Kong

Aug 17, 2021
2

Jesuits suspend Afghan mission as nuns wait for evacuation

Aug 17, 2021
3

Church steps up Covid-19 testing in Myanmar camps

Aug 16, 2021
4

Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism

Aug 17, 2021
5

Timor-Leste looks to open first Catholic university this year

Aug 16, 2021
6

Two nuns killed in South Sudan after vehicle ambush

Aug 18, 2021
7

Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials

Aug 16, 2021
8

Filipino Jesuit philosopher-priest dies at 96

Aug 16, 2021
9

India's Syro-Malabar Church remains divided over Mass

Aug 17, 2021
10

Catholics praise auditor behind report on Philippine Covid funds

Aug 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Two nuns killed in South Sudan after vehicle ambush
Ambushed and killed: South Sudan is in mourning after the murder of two nuns of the Sisters of thee Sacred Heart. (Photo: Sacred Heart Sisters South Sudan/Catholicleader.com)

Two Catholic nuns were shot and killed along a highway in South Sudan Aug. 16 as they were returning home to Juba. Seven other sisters survived the attack.

Sisters Mary Daniel Abut and Regina Roba were members of the Sisters of the Sacred Heart in the Archdiocese of Juba. They were returning to Juba after attending the centenary celebrations at a parish in the eastern Diocese of Torit.

Father Samuel Abe of the Juba Archdiocese announced a four-day mourning period Aug. 17. The sisters will be buried Aug. 20 at the St. Theresa Cathedral in Juba.

At the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, sent a telegram to the chargés d'affaires at the Vatican Embassy to South Sudan, saying Pope Francis was "deeply saddened to learn of the brutal attack." The pope offered condolences to the victims' families and religious community and offered his prayers and blessing.

A spokeswoman for the religious congregation said that on the way back from the parish celebration, nine sisters boarded the same bus. As they were ambushed, they tried to flee and hid in the bushes.

She said the gunmen went straight to where Sister Abut was hiding and shot her, then shot Sister Roba. Sister Abut died en route for help, but Sister Roba could not be found immediately. Her body later was collected by the army.

Sister Abut had served as the superior general of the order from 2014 to 2018. She was serving as a headmistress in one of order's schools in Juba.

Sister Roba was serving as a tutor and administrator of a nurse training school in Wau.

Various media reported at least two, possibly three other people were killed in the attack.

Related News

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Sri Lankan govt urged to give visas to fleeing Afghans
Aug 19, 2021
Vaccination is an act of love, says pope in advert campaign
Aug 19, 2021
Spike in Covid-19 cases inside Myanmar prisons
Aug 19, 2021
Hong Kongers plead guilty to national security charge
Aug 19, 2021
Archbishop spells out 'drama' of China's Catholics, communists
Aug 19, 2021
Bishops urge US govt to relocate fleeing Afghans quickly
Aug 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Can creationism save us from Covid-19? 
Aug 19, 2021
Nepal's battle against leprosy is far from over
Aug 18, 2021
Trends of priestly calling in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
What's behind India's 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'?
Aug 18, 2021
Catholic conscience in the Philippines is not dead
Aug 17, 2021

Features

Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
China's youth react to gaming curbs with cunning
Aug 18, 2021
Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Love is everywhere lets join the party

Love is everywhere, let’s join the party
Get vaccinated against COVID19 pleads Pope Francis

Get vaccinated against COVID-19, pleads Pope Francis

A radical shift away from a Church that enshrines its teaching in inflexible laws

A radical shift away from a Church that enshrines its teaching in inflexible laws
Unmarked graves in Canada raise questions about Australias stolen children

Unmarked graves in Canada raise questions about Australia’s stolen children
Canada is a polarized nation where reasoned debate is becoming rare

Canada is a polarized nation where reasoned debate is becoming rare
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 19 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 19 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time
Make me grasp the way of Your precepts

Make me grasp the way of Your precepts
Give us O God the disposition to accept your call

Give us O God the disposition to accept your call
Saint John Eudes | Saint of the Day

Saint John Eudes | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.