News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Two million stranded in flood-hit Bangladesh

Much of the country's northeast is underwater and the situation could worsen over the weekend with more heavy rains forecast

Two million stranded in flood-hit Bangladesh

People wade along a road in a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfalls on the outskirts of Sylhet on June 17. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: June 18, 2022 06:31 AM GMT

Updated: June 18, 2022 06:34 AM GMT

Bangladesh has deployed troops to help two million people stranded by floods after relentless monsoon rains inundated huge swathes of territory for the second time in weeks, officials said Friday.

Floods are a regular menace to millions of people in low-lying Bangladesh, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency, ferocity and unpredictability.

Much of the country's northeast is underwater and the situation could worsen over the weekend with more heavy rains forecast.

Authorities suspended imminent high school graduation tests across the country, with hundreds of classrooms now being used as makeshift shelters for those whose homes have been submerged.

"The situation is very alarming. More than two million people are now marooned by flood water," Sylhet region chief administrator Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain told AFP.

"People have taken shelter on their boats. We have deployed the army and we are trying to evacuate them."

Hossain said authorities had sent the military to flood-hit rural towns, with soldiers going door to door handing out aid and rescuing people from rising tides.

Heavy rains that began last week in Bangladesh and parts of neighboring India fed into rivers that burst their banks downstream, said Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan of the government's Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.

He added that the Surma river, Sylhet region's largest waterway, was more than a meter (three feet) higher than normal.

"This is one of the worst floods in the region's history. The situation will worsen in the next three days," he said.

Much of the area is currently without electricity and internet, Sylhet-based Bangladeshi journalist Mamun Hossain told AFP from the region.

The worst flooding in nearly two decades hit Sylhet late last month, with at least 10 people killed and four million others affected.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

One killed, many wounded in Afghan mosque bombing One killed, many wounded in Afghan mosque bombing
Two million stranded in flood-hit Bangladesh Two million stranded in flood-hit Bangladesh
Murdered Nigerians found suffering at foot of cross, says bishop Murdered Nigerians found suffering at foot of cross, says bishop
JRS-USA official visits Ukrainian child refugees in Romania JRS-USA official visits Ukrainian child refugees in Romania
Pope suggests interreligious cooperation to tackle threats to planet Pope suggests interreligious cooperation to tackle threats to planet
Korean priest gets Taiwanese citizenship for serving poor Korean priest gets Taiwanese citizenship for serving poor
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Meet the elderly French nun whos spent the past seven decades as a missionary in Africa

Meet the elderly French nun who’s spent the past seven decades as a missionary in Africa

A member of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, Sr. Marcelle Magnard will celebrate her 99th birthday later this year

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.