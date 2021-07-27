X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Two Koreas restore severed links in surprise thaw

Leaders agree to restore suspended communication channels and improve ties

AFP

AFP

Published: July 27, 2021 05:04 AM GMT

Updated: July 27, 2021 05:10 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea

Jul 26, 2021
2

Cambodia inches toward herd immunity against Covid-19

Jul 26, 2021
3

Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs

Jul 26, 2021
4

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
5

Timor-Leste archbishop in plea over ex-priest's sex abuse case

Jul 24, 2021
6

Pope Francis 'hopes to visit Timor-Leste next year'

Jul 26, 2021
7

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka

Jul 24, 2021
8

Dalit Christians accuse Indian Church of discrimination

Jul 26, 2021
9

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
10

Asian Church must walk with the poor

Jul 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Two Koreas restore severed links in surprise thaw

A poster with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in is seen on a banner during the 39th Annual Korean Day Parade and Festival in Manhattan, New York, on Oct. 5, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

North and South Korea signalled a surprise thaw in relations on July 27, announcing a restoration of cross-border communications that were severed more than a year ago and revealing that their leaders had exchanged a series of letters.

The North unilaterally cut off all official military and political communication links in June last year after threats over activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

The suspension came with inter-Korean ties at a standstill despite three summits between the North's Kim Jong-un and the South's President Moon Jae-in in 2018.

But the two sides said all communication lines were restored on July 27.

"According to the agreement made between the top leaders, the north and the south took a measure to re-operate all inter-Korean communication liaison lines from 10:00 on July 27," North Korea's official KCNA news agency reported.

Kim and Moon have exchanged personal letters since April aimed at improving ties, the South Korean president's office said in a statement, and agreed to restore the hotlines as the first step.

Kim said in June that Pyongyang needed to prepare for both 'dialogue and confrontation' with Washington but with a particular emphasis on the latter

"The two leaders also agreed to restore mutual trust between the two Koreas as soon as possible and move forward with the relationship again."

The dovish Moon is credited with brokering the first-ever summit between North Korea and a sitting US president in Singapore in June 2018.

But Pyongyang largely cut off contact with Seoul following the collapse of a second summit between Kim and then US president Donald Trump in Hanoi that left nuclear talks at a standstill.

Since President Joe Biden took office, Pyongyang and Washington have adopted a wait-and-see attitude to relations following the diplomatic roller coaster ride under Trump that produced three summits but no agreement on dismantling the North's nuclear arsenal.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Kim said in June that Pyongyang needed to prepare for both "dialogue and confrontation" with Washington but with a particular emphasis on the latter.

The White House promised a "practical, calibrated approach" including diplomatic efforts in a recent review of its strategy to persuade the impoverished North to give up its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

Sung Kim, the top US diplomat in charge of North Korea negotiations, said in June that Washington was ready to meet with Pyongyang "anywhere, anytime, without preconditions".

But Kim Yo-jong — Kim Jong-un's sister and a key adviser — dismissed the offer.

Analysts said the restoration of the inter-Korean hotlines signaled Kim's initial response to Washington's talks offer.

"It looks like he has decided that restoring inter-Korean relations is beneficial to the North's both domestic and foreign policies and politics," Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies, told AFP.

Despite the standstill in talks, Moon has relentlessly stressed the importance of restoring inter-Korean ties, he added.

"This should be read as Kim Jong-un's first response to Seoul and Washington," Yang said.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pakistani man forces Hindu boy to abuse religious deities
Jul 28, 2021
Arrest of disabled man in Indonesia sparks outcry
Jul 28, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Japanese bishops stress nuke prohibition near Hiroshima anniversary
Jul 28, 2021
US medal-winning gymnast relies on hard work, trust in God
Jul 28, 2021
Catholic bishop denies reports of conversions in India
Jul 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Cultures collide at Tokyo Olympics
Jul 27, 2021
Faith endures amid challenges posed by Covid-19
Jul 27, 2021
Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor
Jul 27, 2021
The long shadow of coronavirus hangs over India
Jul 26, 2021

Features

Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Jul 28, 2021
Saving church properties in Pakistan
Jul 27, 2021
Praying for a Papuan prelate
Jul 26, 2021
Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Jul 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Angelo Becciu a fallen cardinal goes on trial

Angelo Becciu: a fallen cardinal goes on trial
How to better minister to Latinx college students

How to better minister to Latinx college students
African feminist reflects on Fratelli tutti in Vatican paper

African feminist reflects on "Fratelli tutti" in Vatican paper
Human Rights in an uncertain world

Human Rights in an uncertain world

Keep dignity of the human person at the centre pope tells UN PreSummit on Food Systems

Keep dignity of the human person at the centre, pope tells UN Pre-Summit on Food Systems
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 28 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 28 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednessday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednessday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, lead me into Your presence to experience divine joy

Lord, lead me into Your presence to experience divine joy
May the sufferings of Alphonsa intercede for us

May the sufferings of Alphonsa intercede for us
Saint Alphonsa Muttathupadathu | Saint of the Day

Saint Alphonsa Muttathupadathu | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.