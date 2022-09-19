Two Jesuits suspended in Jakarta archdiocese

One of the priests - both were suspended for vows violations - earlier worked as vicar general of the archdiocese

Three Indonesian Jesuits taking final vows at Blessed Virgin Mary the Queen Parish in Jakarta on Feb. 2, 2022, the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. (Photo: jcapsj.org)

Two Jesuits serving in the Jakarta archdiocese have been suspended from priestly duties for seriously violating religious vows, says Indonesian Jesuit Provincial Father Benedictus Hari Juliawan.

Jesuit Fathers Gerardus Hadian Panamokta and Alexius Andang Listyo Binawan were suspended because of a “serious violation of their religious vows…but I cannot give the details,” Father Juliawan told UCA News on Sept. 19.

Father Binawan, an expert in Church laws and an environmental activist, earlier worked as the episcopal vicar of the archdiocese.

Father Juliawan said the suspension “is temporary” and “can be revoked someday... There is no time limit as it depends on the next steps, which must be taken.”

Father Juliawan confirmed the suspension after information about it went viral on a social media application over the weekend.

A letter shared by an archdiocesan priest on social media said the Jesuits were suspended on Sept. 14. They were banned from administering sacraments and carrying out pastoral service in accordance with the Code of Canon Law, it said.

The Church laws present suspension as a punitive action against scandalous violation of religious vows--poverty chastity and obedience--or publicly acting against the teachings of the Church.

Suspension can be total or partial. In total suspension, a priest is deprived of all his clerical functions and of every ecclesiastical right.

In a partial suspension, a priest may be only deprived of some power of the orders, governance or some functions attached to an office.

Unlike a dismissal, a suspension can be revoked following a process of atonement and apology as prescribed in the Church laws.

Father Binawan, one of the suspended priests, confirmed that he apologized to Jesuit priests serving in the archdiocese following his suspension.

“I am sorry for I have made a big mistake and disappointed many people. I will take the consequences as strong as I can… Again, I am really sorry,” he said in a message sent to Jesuits in a social media group.

“Kindly send my best regards to the faithful who might know me. Please tell them that I am really sorry. I am not perfect. Please pray for me, too.”

