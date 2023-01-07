Two Israeli teens arrested over Christian cemetery vandalism

Toppled crosses and damaged graves were discovered earlier this week at the Protestant cemetery in Jerusalem
Hosam Naoum, archbishop and caretaker of the Protestant cemetery, inspects vandalized graves on Mount Zion outside Jerusalem's Old City on Jan. 4. (Photo: AFP)
Two teenagers suspected of desecrating dozens of Christian graves at a Jerusalem cemetery have been arrested, Israeli police said Friday.
Toppled crosses and damaged graves were discovered earlier this week at the Protestant cemetery on Mount Zion, where Christians believe Jesus's Last Supper took place. The area is adjacent to Jerusalem's Old City.
Officers on Thursday evening "arrested two suspects, residents of central (Israel) aged 18 and 14," a police statement said.
The pair were set to appear in court on Friday, the statement added.
Security camera footage published online by local media this week showed two men or boys in traditional Orthodox Jewish clothing throwing rocks and knocking over headstones.
The Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem has said the "criminal acts were motivated by religious bigotry and hatred against Christians".
Jerusalem district police commander Doron Turgeman said Thursday that "any damage to religious institutions and sites is serious and damages the unique and sensitive quality of life that exists in the city."
Mount Zion lies outside the Old City walls and has drawn pilgrims for centuries. It is also revered by Jews, as the burial place of the biblical King David.
In December 2021, church leaders warned that "Christians have become the target of frequent and sustained attacks by fringe radical groups" in Jerusalem and the wider Holy Land.
The statement criticized inaction by law enforcement and local officials, accusations deemed "baseless" by the Israeli foreign ministry.
Unequal Christians of Asian Churches is a new series of features aimed to help us see prejudice and bias that are at work in our Church. They also help us see the struggles of Catholics to live out their faith.
Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them.
Share your comments
In a land area of 3, 365 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Khunti civil
Besides the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the diocese consists of eight civil districts in Himachal Pradesh, 12 civil
In a land area of 146,000 square kilometers, the Chinese government-sanctioned diocesan territory covers the provincial
St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...
The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...
On every first Friday of the month thousands of Catholics flock to Holy Cross Church of Cherpunkal...