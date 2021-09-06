X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition

The Afghan civil war is not over and to relent on recognition would constitute a savage betrayal of lost lives

Luke Hunt

Luke Hunt

Published: September 06, 2021 03:53 AM GMT

Updated: September 06, 2021 04:14 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price

Sep 3, 2021
2

Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians

Sep 4, 2021
3

Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India

Sep 3, 2021
4

Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion

Sep 3, 2021
5

Indian bishop gets relief from summons in land case

Sep 3, 2021
6

Malaysian Catholics mourn pioneering French missionary

Sep 3, 2021
7

The greatest depravity: 12-year-old girls sold as 'baby brides'

Sep 3, 2021
8

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
9

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
10

Do not lose trust in God in pandemic, says Vietnam prelate

Sep 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition

A Taliban fighter stands guard at a market with currency exchange shops in Kabul on Sept. 5. (Photo: AFP)

Just three weeks after the Taliban seized Kabul, the militia has shown no signs of shaking off the ultra-orthodox practices of its previous incarnation that ensured Afghanistan remained a failed state throughout the latter half of the 1990s.

Back then public executions, the amputations of thieves’ hands and the flogging of women were mandated by ad-hoc Sharia courts and inflicted by gun-toting religious police, often for trivial offenses.

All forms of human images — on television, photographs and paintings — were banned alongside access to education for girls. These were just a few of the many lame edicts issued by the mullahs who led the Taliban from Kandahar in the deep Pashtu-dominated south.

Throughout their five-year occupation of Kabul, which ended with the 2001 US-led invasion, the Taliban proved themselves an alien concept for the three-quarters of the country which fell outside their tribal domains, lands divided by the ethnic Tajiks, Turks, Hazara and Uzbeks. There the Taliban were widely loathed as outsiders.

Internationally, they mustered the support of just three countries: the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Still, then leader Mullah Mohammed Omar sought wider acceptance and craved United Nations recognition.

At each annual meeting of the UN credentials committee, Taliban chiefs argued that control of Kabul was enough to stake their claim over the entire country.

The Taliban have also housed ISIS-K, which bombed Kabul airport on Aug. 26, in much the same way as previous militia leaders provided a safe haven for al-Qaeda

But the UN stuck with then president Burhanuddin Rabbani, who was backed by Ahmad Shah Massoud, the head of the Northern Alliance who was based in the impenetrable Panjshir Valley in the northeast. He was assassinated shortly before the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States in 2001.

The Taliban have returned with a vengeance following the recent US withdrawal and have put international recognition back onto the diplomatic agenda with implications for every seat in the UN General Assembly and the big powers with little interest in common sense or decency.

They must decide whether to accept the militia and its harsh interpretations of the Quran as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan over the ousted, elected government of Ashraf Ghani.

And it should not be a difficult decision. The Taliban have already shattered the agreement struck with former US president Donald Trump that enabled the shambolic withdrawal of US military forces under Joe Biden.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Taliban have also housed ISIS-K, which bombed Kabul airport on Aug. 26, in much the same way as previous militia leaders provided a safe haven for al-Qaeda, who took responsibility for the 9/11 attacks.

So far no country has offered their hand in the bilateral relations stakes.

Pakistan is eager but Islamabad will want the Taliban to acquiesce to Pakistani claims over disputed territory along the colonial-era Durand-line before offering its blessing.

China says it wants friendly relations with the Taliban. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that Beijing “respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny.”

It’s a nonsensical argument under the circumstances, but it should not come as a surprise given Beijing’s diplomatic ties with Islamabad are stronger than ever, and it had a familiar ring to Chinese statements issued after the military in Myanmar ousted its elected government in February.

Importantly, the National Resistance Front, also known as the Panjshir Resistance, has replaced the Northern Alliance and is led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud.

Just like his father, Massoud controls the Tajik-dominated northeast with an estimated 9,000 men under arms and has warned he will not surrender territory under his control to the Taliban.

That the Taliban and its current leader Hibatullah Akhundzada can now lay claim to Kabul through the barrel of a gun does not justify its claims over the entire country

Massoud wants a comprehensive government which can include the Taliban, saying war is unavoidable if the militia refuses to negotiate. And he has the ear of the Russians, the Americans and especially the French.

The militia will also struggle to hold and form any semblance of government in the ethnic Turk and Uzbek regions beyond the rugged hinterland and along the north and western border provinces.

That the Taliban and its current leader Hibatullah Akhundzada can now lay claim to Kabul through the barrel of a gun does not justify its claims over the entire country and ignores the sacrifices of the last 20 years, to be commemorated on Sept. 11.

According to Brown University, the total cost of the 9/11 wars, covering more than 80 countries and designed to root out terrorism, has been US$8 trillion and resulted in 900,000 deaths. Those figures exclude the costs borne by nations ranging from Australia to the UK.

Put simply, the Afghan civil war is not over and to relent on recognition would constitute a savage betrayal of the lives lost and damaged by wars and terrorist strikes that were ignited by Osama bin Laden’s suicide bombers who ploughed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center.

Recognition would also send a double thumbs-up to religious fanatics across the planet.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Selfless heroes ease pain of oppression
Selfless heroes ease pain of oppression
American humanitarian honored for work in Southeast Asia
American humanitarian honored for work in Southeast Asia
Magsaysay award winners transform lives, societies
Magsaysay award winners transform lives, societies
Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Send in the clowns
Send in the clowns
Taliban takeover adds to Christians’ woes
Taliban takeover adds to Christians’ woes
Support Us

Latest News

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Islamic State
Sep 6, 2021
Taiwan warns Honduras against 'false' China promises
Sep 6, 2021
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Sep 6, 2021
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Sep 6, 2021
Philippine politicians under fire for vote-seeking amid pandemic
Sep 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Sep 6, 2021
Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition
Sep 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: Not fit for purpose
Sep 6, 2021
Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion
Sep 3, 2021

Features

Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
Filipino fisherman hooks brighter future for his community
Sep 4, 2021
Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians
Sep 4, 2021
Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Sep 3, 2021
Climate crisis triggers spike in lightning deaths in India
Sep 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Mexican bishops denounce revival of Remain in Mexico policy

Mexican bishops denounce revival of 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement

Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement
Is the Church irredeemably flawed

Is the Church “irredeemably flawed”?

Can the Catholic Church survive in a secularized country like France

Can the Catholic Church survive in a secularized country like France?
Bishops denounce Bolivias justice system as an instrument of vengeance

Bishops denounce Bolivia’s justice system as an "instrument of vengeance"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 6 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 6 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples

Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples
May the laws of nations be for the poor

May the laws of nations be for the poor

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.