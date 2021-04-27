X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Two Catholics among victims of sunken Indonesian submarine

Cardinal Suharyo sends his condolences to families of the sailors, who both had young children

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: April 27, 2021 02:44 AM GMT

Updated: April 27, 2021 04:05 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishops set prayer day as pandemic deaths spiral in India

Apr 24, 2021
2

Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating

Apr 26, 2021
3

Philippine bishops under fire from one of their own

Apr 26, 2021
4

Medical oxygen a human right, Indian cardinal tells government

Apr 27, 2021
5

Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos

Apr 26, 2021
6

Islamist militants kill three in southern Thailand

Apr 26, 2021
7

Myanmar anti-coup protesters decry ASEAN consensus

Apr 27, 2021
8

Church leaders ask India to deploy military in Covid-19 crisis

Apr 27, 2021
9

Gunmen wound South Sudan bishop-elect before his installation

Apr 27, 2021
10

Japanese archbishop visits exhibition on Myanmar crisis

Apr 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Two Catholics among victims of sunken Indonesian submarine

Photos of Catholics Yohanes Heri and Fidelis Whilly Harsono Putra are placed before the altar of St. Joseph Church before a Mass on April 26. (Photo: Screenshot of St. Joseph Parish’s YouTube channel)

Two Catholic navy personnel on board Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala-402 when it sank have been remembered at a Mass of special intention.

Yohanes Heri and Fidelis Whilly Harsono Putra were among 53 sailors who died on the Indonesian Navy submarine that was found in pieces on the seabed north of Bali. 

The Indonesian military announced it had located the 44-year-old German-built submarine 838 meters below sea level about 1.3 kilometers south of the location from which it had made its last contact five days earlier as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill 

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Mass was held on the afternoon of April 26 at St. Joseph Church in Karangpilang, Surabaya city, close to their families’ homes. Local parishioners attended and it was broadcast on the parish’s YouTube channel.

“We prayed for the two Catholics as well as other victims of the incident,” Father Yohanes Rudi Anada, the parish priest, told UCA News. 

He said there will be requiem Masses for the two Catholic victims at the parish’s chapels but “we are still coordinating with the families.”

I pray for the victims’ families that they be strengthened in this time of crisis

“Mr. Whilly had three little sons, and Mr. Heri — if I am not mistaken — had three children as well. Their children still need their parents’ role for their development. I pray for the victims’ families that they be strengthened in this time of crisis,” he said.

Agustinus Hendry Irawan, a parishioner, said he visited Whilly’s parents, who live close to him, prior to the Mass.

“His father seems to be strong enough but is still hoping that there will be a miracle. His mother, however, still cannot say anything. His father told me that his son was a smart navy member as he was sent abroad several times for military studies,” he told UCA News.

According to him, Whilly’s wife was taken to a hospital’s emergency unit due to severe shock. “She is now being treated at home with an ambulance on standby outside,” he said.

Related News

Meanwhile, Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta, chairman of the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference, expressed his deep condolences in a video message uploaded on Jakarta Cathedral’s YouTube channel. 

“On behalf of the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference and the Archdiocese of Jakarta, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the big family of the Indonesian Navy and to the families of all 53 national patriots who died in the incident of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine,” the prelate said.

“I pray for the victims’ families that they be strengthened by all prayers said by the Indonesian people … And I hope that the incident will encourage the big family of the Indonesian military to continue to rise up for the sake of the nation.” 

Earlier, President Joko Widodo announced rank promotion for all victims of the tragedy and awarded them the Bintang Jalasena, a navy meritorious service star medal. 

He also promised to provide scholarships to the victims’ children until they finish their undergraduate studies.

Also Read

Philippine bishop makes angry house call
Philippine bishop makes angry house call
Myanmar anti-coup protesters decry ASEAN consensus
Myanmar anti-coup protesters decry ASEAN consensus
Vietnamese Redemptorists seek to rediscover evangelizing spirit
Vietnamese Redemptorists seek to rediscover evangelizing spirit
Indonesian bishop appeals for more priests
Indonesian bishop appeals for more priests
Vietnamese priest praised for spreading Catholic news
Vietnamese priest praised for spreading Catholic news
Indonesian Church to go to court for protesting farmers
Indonesian Church to go to court for protesting farmers

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Beyond welfare law, South Korea's disabled need more support
Apr 27, 2021
Church leaders ask India to deploy military in Covid-19 crisis
Apr 27, 2021
The dark side of Japan's sacred island
Apr 27, 2021
Pakistan archdiocese urges faithful to get vaccinated
Apr 27, 2021
Philippine bishop makes angry house call
Apr 27, 2021
Myanmar anti-coup protesters decry ASEAN consensus
Apr 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating
Apr 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A child-martyr and defenders of religious freedom
Apr 25, 2021
Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
Apr 22, 2021

Features

Beyond welfare law, South Korea's disabled need more support
Apr 27, 2021
The dark side of Japan's sacred island
Apr 27, 2021
Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos
Apr 26, 2021
Claims of sexual misconduct lead to exodus of Singapore altar servers
Apr 23, 2021
Interfaith charity works for Myanmar's needy 
Apr 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pandemichit Britain has seen increased Church participation

Pandemic-hit Britain has seen increased Church participation
Spanish bishops are gradually opening up about sexual abuse

Spanish bishops are gradually opening up about sexual abuse
Theologian says Church needs to develop its teaching on homosexuality

Theologian says Church needs to develop its teaching on homosexuality
Synodality and papal primacy

Synodality and papal primacy
Homosexuality what does Pope Francis really think

Homosexuality: what does Pope Francis really think?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 27 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 27 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Fourth Week of Easter

Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Fourth Week of Easter
Lord, may my life always reflect true Christian virtues

Lord, may my life always reflect true Christian virtues
Pray for men and women who do Montfort’s mission

Pray for men and women who do Montfort’s mission
St. Louis De Montfort | Saint of the Day

St. Louis De Montfort | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.