News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Two Catholic Relief Services' workers slain in Ethiopia

Details of the murders amid Easter Sunday unrest are still unknown, CRS said

Two Catholic Relief Services' workers slain in Ethiopia

Members of the Special Force of the Amhara Police stand next to sacks of food during a food distribution for internally displaced people (IDP) from Amhara region, in the city of Dessie, Ethiopia, on Aug. 23, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Kate Scanlon, OSV News

By Kate Scanlon, OSV News

Published: April 11, 2023 05:20 AM GMT

Updated: April 11, 2023 05:23 AM GMT

Two Catholic Relief Services staff members were shot and killed Easter Sunday in Ethiopia's Amhara region, according to the U.S. Catholic Church's international aid agency. Details of the murders are still unknown, CRS said April 10, but the incident comes amid several days of unrest and protests in the region after Ethiopia's federal government moved to dissolve paramilitary forces.

Ethiopia's government recently announced that it plans to integrate regional special forces into the federal army or police force in what it described as a bid for national unity. But that decision was met with strong opposition in Amhara, with large protests taking place across the region, according to multiple reports.

CRS said in its April 10 statement the agency was "devastated" to announce the loss of two staff members in Ethiopia: Chuol Tongyik, a security manager, and Amare Kindeya, a driver. The statement said both aid workers were shot and killed in a CRS vehicle in the Amhara region "as they were returning to Addis Ababa from an assignment."

"The depth of our shock and sorrow is difficult to measure and we are saddened over this senseless violence," Zemede Zewdie, CRS country representative in Ethiopia, said in a statement. "CRS is a humanitarian agency dedicated to serving the most vulnerable people in Ethiopia. We express our deepest condolences to Chuol's and Amare's families and hope they find strength in this tragic time. CRS reiterates our commitment to continue working in support of the people in Ethiopia."

Tongyik, 37, started working for CRS as a security manager in 2021, while Kindeya, 43, had been a driver for CRS since 2019, the group said.

"These colleagues were an integral part of the CRS team and the larger community of humanitarian workers. We honor their sacrifice and deeply mourn their deaths," Zemede said.

Kim Pozniak, senior director of global communications for Catholic Relief Services told OSV News in an email that much of the charity's work in Ethiopia centers around food security, comprising both short-term emergency assistance and long-term development work.

"We also do a lot of peacebuilding work and both staff supported this work in their respective positions," Pozniak said.

Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic Church in the United States. With the support of the U.S. Catholic community, CRS says it provides services in more than 100 countries, "without regard to race, religion or nationality."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Kyrgyz people convert to Christianity without losing their ethnic identity Kyrgyz people convert to Christianity without losing their ethnic identity
South Korea evacuates hundreds amid wildfire South Korea evacuates hundreds amid wildfire
Indonesia archbishop urges Catholics to fight child stunting Indonesia archbishop urges Catholics to fight child stunting
Cambodia deports 19 Japanese for running online scams Cambodia deports 19 Japanese for running online scams
North Koreans to face punishment for extravagant wedding North Koreans to face punishment for extravagant wedding
Thousands of Korean Christians join Easter Sunday rally Thousands of Korean Christians join Easter Sunday rally
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.