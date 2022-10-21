Twist in Filipino journalist’s murder probe raises doubts

Crisanto Villamor who could have helped police identify the mastermind is found dead in jail

Filipino police officers inspect the belongings of prison inmates during a search operation at the Manila City Jail in Manila on Oct. 21. (Photo: AFP)

Family members along with a prominent Catholic priest and rights activist have raised doubts about the suspicious death of an alleged vital link in the murder of Filipino radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa.

Crisanto Villamor, an inmate at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), was reported ‘dead on arrival” within hours of self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial telling media persons that someone from prison had acted as a broker and given the order to gun down the journalist for 550,000 pesos (US$10,000).

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Oct. 21 placed Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag under preventive suspension to avoid tampering with evidence during the investigations.

“The President has asked me to preventively suspend the Director General of the Bureau of Corrections in order to have a fair, impartial investigation in the matter so that all doubts will be put to rest,” Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla told media persons.

Remulla also said Marcos had ordered an internal investigation to ensure there was no foul play.

The decision coming three days late did not convince Mabasa’s family who said they smelled “something fishy” in the death of the alleged broker.

Escorial was presented to the media on Oct. 18 and admitted to having pulled the trigger to kill Mabasa, popularly known on-air and online as Percy Lapid. The broker he hinted at was said to be Villamor who could have helped police identify the mastermind of the killing.

“Obviously, someone wanted to silence him. Perhaps it was intentional that he became the broker and suddenly he was killed so he wouldn’t spill the beans,” Mabasa’s younger brother, Roy, told media persons.

He said what saddened the family was the death would mean the loss of information that could've been vital to solving the murder.

“We do not know how the case will progress [when] supposedly important people who know about my brother’s killing are dying,” Mabasa told the Inquirer.

Human rights activist and Society of Divine Word priest Father Flavie Villanueva said jail authorities should be held accountable for Villamor’s death because he died while in their custody.

Jail authorities declined to share details as the case was “still” under investigation.

“We truly regret what happened. I hope everyone understands that the police worked so hard on this case… those responsible will be held to account,” Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos told media persons on Oct. 20.

The cause of Villamor’s death remained “undetermined” until further investigations.

“Right now, we still do not know the cause of death. Let us wait for the results of the investigation. We will let the public know once we have the results,” Abalos added.

Father Villanueva said it was the duty of the authorities to look for an independent investigator to probe Villamor’s death.

“Villamor died while in prison. They need to explain why there was a murder inside a prison facility. It is not impossible to think that someone wanted to silence him,” the priest told UCA News.

