News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Twist in Filipino journalist’s murder probe raises doubts

Crisanto Villamor who could have helped police identify the mastermind is found dead in jail

Twist in Filipino journalist’s murder probe raises doubts

Filipino police officers inspect the belongings of prison inmates during a search operation at the Manila City Jail in Manila on Oct. 21. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 21, 2022 10:57 AM GMT

Updated: October 21, 2022 11:02 AM GMT

Family members along with a prominent Catholic priest and rights activist have raised doubts about the suspicious death of an alleged vital link in the murder of Filipino radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa.

Crisanto Villamor, an inmate at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), was reported ‘dead on arrival” within hours of self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial telling media persons that someone from prison had acted as a broker and given the order to gun down the journalist for 550,000 pesos (US$10,000).

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Oct. 21 placed Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag under preventive suspension to avoid tampering with evidence during the investigations.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“The President has asked me to preventively suspend the Director General of the Bureau of Corrections in order to have a fair, impartial investigation in the matter so that all doubts will be put to rest,” Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla told media persons.

Remulla also said Marcos had ordered an internal investigation to ensure there was no foul play.

The decision coming three days late did not convince Mabasa’s family who said they smelled “something fishy” in the death of the alleged broker.

Escorial was presented to the media on Oct. 18 and admitted to having pulled the trigger to kill Mabasa, popularly known on-air and online as Percy Lapid. The broker he hinted at was said to be Villamor who could have helped police identify the mastermind of the killing.

“Obviously, someone wanted to silence him. Perhaps it was intentional that he became the broker and suddenly he was killed so he wouldn’t spill the beans,” Mabasa’s younger brother, Roy, told media persons.

He said what saddened the family was the death would mean the loss of information that could've been vital to solving the murder.

“We do not know how the case will progress [when] supposedly important people who know about my brother’s killing are dying,” Mabasa told the Inquirer.

Human rights activist and Society of Divine Word priest Father Flavie Villanueva said jail authorities should be held accountable for Villamor’s death because he died while in their custody.

Jail authorities declined to share details as the case was “still” under investigation.

“We truly regret what happened. I hope everyone understands that the police worked so hard on this case… those responsible will be held to account,” Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos told media persons on Oct. 20.

The cause of Villamor’s death remained “undetermined” until further investigations.

“Right now, we still do not know the cause of death. Let us wait for the results of the investigation. We will let the public know once we have the results,” Abalos added.

Father Villanueva said it was the duty of the authorities to look for an independent investigator to probe Villamor’s death.

“Villamor died while in prison. They need to explain why there was a murder inside a prison facility. It is not impossible to think that someone wanted to silence him,” the priest told UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Folk Catholicism forms part of Filipino Church life Folk Catholicism forms part of Filipino Church life
Singapore parliament set to protect traditional marriage Singapore parliament set to protect traditional marriage
Vatican appointee faces boycott in Indian archdiocese Vatican appointee faces boycott in Indian archdiocese
Asian bishops urged to push dialogue for peace, reconciliation Asian bishops urged to push dialogue for peace, reconciliation
Twist in Filipino journalist’s murder probe raises doubts Twist in Filipino journalist’s murder probe raises doubts
Indian Hindu outfit targets Dalits adopting Christianity Indian Hindu outfit targets Dalits adopting Christianity
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.