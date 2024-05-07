News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Turkey's Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

The Kariye Mosque was formerly a Byzantine church, then a mosque and then a museum
Visitors take picture inside the ancient Orthodox church now converted as the Kariye Mosque in Istanbul, on May 6, 2024.

Visitors take picture inside the ancient Orthodox church now converted as the Kariye Mosque in Istanbul, on May 6. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Istanbul
Published: May 07, 2024 04:44 AM GMT
Updated: May 07, 2024 04:53 AM GMT

Turkey has reopened a mosque converted from an ancient Orthodox church in Istanbul for Muslim worship, four years after the president ordered its transformation.

The Kariye Mosque was formerly a Byzantine church, then a mosque, and then a museum.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 6 declared Kariye Mosque reopened for worship, remotely during a ceremony at the presidential palace in the capital, Ankara.

He had, in 2020, ordered the building to be reconverted into a Muslim place of worship.

His order followed a similarly controversial ruling on the UNESCO-protected Hagia Sophia -- a cathedral in Istanbul that was converted into a mosque and then a museum, before becoming a mosque again.

The changes were seen as part of Erdogan's efforts to galvanize his more conservative and nationalist supporters.

But they have also added to tensions with prelates in both the Orthodox and Catholic churches.

An AFP picture from the mosque showed one worshipper waving a Turkish flag before the congregation who performed their prayers on a brick-red color carpet on May 6 afternoon.

Images also revealed that two mosaics carved into the walls of the ancient church on the right and left sides of the prayer room were covered with curtains.

Most of the mosaics and frescoes however remained visible to visitors.

"I had the opportunity to visit the place before and I was initially a little afraid of the work that could have been carried out," said Michel, a French tourist, who would not give his full name.

"But ultimately we must recognise that it's well done, that the frescoes are accessible to everybody," the 31-year-old researcher said.

'Timeless' 

Greece's foreign affairs ministry on May 6 night blasted a "provocation," claiming that the move "alters the character" of the former church and "harms this UNESCO world heritage site that belongs to humanity."

Neighbouring Greece had already reacted angrily to the decision in 2020 to convert the building.

The Holy Saviour in Chora was a Byzantine church decorated with 14th-century frescoes of the Last Judgement that are still treasured by Christians.

The church was converted into Kariye Mosque half a century after the 1453 conquest of Constantinople by the Ottoman Turks.

It became the Kariye Museum after World War II, when Turkey sought to create a more secular republic from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

A group of art historians from the United States helped restore the original church's mosaics and they were put on public display in 1958.

Hagia Sophia -- once the seat of Eastern Christianity -- was also converted into a mosque by the Ottomans.

Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey after World War I, turned the UNESCO World Heritage site into a museum in a bid to promote religious neutrality.

Nearly 100 years later, Erdogan, whose ruling AKP party has Islamist roots, turned it back into a Muslim place of worship.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

"It's timeless, it's something that for me is superior to Hagia Sophia," Michel said of Kariye Mosque.

"It's better preserved, less touristic and more intimate."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Aloysius Murwito of Agats , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Reynaldo Gonda Evangelista of Imus, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Johan Xingyao Fang of Linyi, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jose Pulickal of Kanjirapally , India
Read More...
Latest News
Four held in Indonesia for attacking Catholic students
Four held in Indonesia for attacking Catholic students
Filipino journalist’s confessed killer gets 16 years
Filipino journalist’s confessed killer gets 16 years
Sex as politics during India’s general election
Sex as politics during India’s general election
Hailstorm wreaks havoc in India’s Manipur
Hailstorm wreaks havoc in India’s Manipur
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.