News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Turkey quake survivors stare at uncertain future

Search for survivors continues in the hardest hit regions, Kahramanmaras and Hatay

This photograph taken on Feb. 19 shows a woman crying as she collects her personal belongings atop the rubble of her collapsed house in Yaylakonak village in Adiyaman district, a Kurdish Alevi community village where 108 people died and 170 houses collapsed after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria

This photograph taken on Feb. 19 shows a woman crying as she collects her personal belongings atop the rubble of her collapsed house in Yaylakonak village in Adiyaman district, a Kurdish Alevi community village where 108 people died and 170 houses collapsed after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria. (Photo: 

AFP, Antakya

By AFP, Antakya

Published: February 20, 2023 05:23 AM GMT

Updated: February 20, 2023 05:28 AM GMT

"We don't know when we'll be able to come back," said Bilal Jawir as he finished loading a van with his family's things and prepared to leave the earthquake-hit Turkish city of Antakya.

During last week's tremor that rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 44,000, Jawir, his wife and two daughters sheltered in a cluster of orange trees that adjoins their property.

They survived unscathed but witnessed their neighbours falling from balconies.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"We have no hope. We have no work, no life, how could we return to live here?" Jawir said. "My heart aches. It's hard."

Though none of Jawir's family were hurt and their yellow and white plaster home escaped serious damage, they do not want to stay for fear it has been weakened.

"Coming back will depend on there being (public) services" in Antakya, he said as he twisted a ring on his dirt-caked hand.

Beyond those whose homes collapsed, millions of others across the region now face the dilemma of whether to risk re-entering their homes, wait for structural tests, or move elsewhere.

"It's been hard to pack up and leave. I've got lots of memories here," added Jawir, a builder. "My daughters were born here, we got married here."

Then, with help from his uncle Hadi, 63, he tied down the truck's bulging cargo with a chain and pink twine.

Jawir and his uncle then headed to the older man's home in Adana, a city three hours away by car that was spared the worst of the quake's destructive force.

'Waiting to see' 

All that remained of their life at 16 Degirmen Street was a broken toy and a sturdy pair of boots.

Jawir's neighbours were also packing up their lives in Antakya's Kislasaray neighbourhood and preparing to move on.

Adnan and his daughter Dilay were loading a pickup truck with large bags of clothes.

"We don't know what will become of this house, will it be destroyed, we don't know what will happen," said Adnan who declined to give their family name.

Like the Jawirs, they did not want to gamble on whether their apartment building's foundations had been weakened by the quake.

In their kitchen, 26-year-old Dilay's mother despaired at the broken glass and smashed jars strewn on the floor.

"I can't take anything from here," she said.

They were uninjured by the earthquake, having run outside in just their pyjamas, and will now move into a flat in Mersin, 270 kilometres (170 miles) away from Antakya on Turkey's Mediterranean coast.

A street away, a white car had been completely flattened by falling masonry and was surrounded by left-behind items -- a portrait of a man and a woman, a vinyl record, a potted plant.

A platform lift operator working in the city's north was quick to cash in on the disaster.

He told AFP he had upped his prices to $80 an hour to use the apparatus, capable of reaching a fifth floor window, in addition to billing $50 per mover and $50 for a truck.

"We put our prices up because of the danger," said the operator, who claimed to move six or seven apartments every day, as the platform descended loaded with a carpet, framed photographs and a hand mixer.

'We will clean up' 

In Antakya's old town, optician Cuneyt Eroglu, 45, sifted through the wreckage of his glasses shop.

"Mrs Hacer, if you see me, your lenses have arrived," he laughed as he threw into a cardboard box packages retrieved from the deep rubble that has enveloped his Ottoman-era stone storefront.

"We will clean up and continue living here," he said surrounded by twisted glasses paraphernalia including an Emporio Armani spectacles board and contact lens solution.

He said finding his secondary school certificate in the wreckage of one of his four stores had left him overjoyed.

Unlike other parts of the old town, the street in front of his shop has not yet been cleared of the vast quantity of rubble and twisted metal that engulfed much of the city.

Eroglu, whose family escaped the earthquake uninjured, is now staying in a tent in a village outside Antakya.

"Leaving is easy, staying is important," he said. "After this, I want to stay in this street for the rest of my life."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian cardinal wants Catholics fight trafficking during Lent Indonesian cardinal wants Catholics fight trafficking during Lent
Philippine diocese probes 'fake' ordination of Vietnamese man Philippine diocese probes 'fake' ordination of Vietnamese man
Middle Eastern Churches stress unity at continental gathering Middle Eastern Churches stress unity at continental gathering
Indian archdiocese alleges minorities cut from voter list Indian archdiocese alleges minorities cut from voter list
Indian Christians unite to protest against hate crimes Indian Christians unite to protest against hate crimes
Singapore Catholic editors win US literary award Singapore Catholic editors win US literary award
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Gwangju

Archdiocese of Gwangju

The Gwangju archdiocesan territory covers 12,623 square kilometers and includes Gwangju Metropolitan City and

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Battambang

Apostolic Prefecture of Battambang

The area known today as Pet Yiet Chee has been a stronghold of Catholic presence in Battambang. Around 300 Catholics

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Diocese of Kengtung

Diocese of Kengtung

The diocesan territory covers 45, 856 square kilometers. The civil population is 925, 000 at the end of 2008 and the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.