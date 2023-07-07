News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Turkey and the May 2023 Elections

Erdogan has been in power in Turkey for 20 years

Turkey and the May 2023 Elections

Turkey's flag files in the backdrop of a building. (Photo: La Civiltà Cattolica)

Giovanni Sale SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

By Giovanni Sale SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Published: July 07, 2023 06:28 AM GMT

Updated: July 07, 2023 06:40 AM GMT

Recep Tayyip Erdogan won Turkey’s presidential election in the second round on May 28, 2023. It is his third such victory, this time with a majority of 52.1 percent of the vote.

It makes Erdogan the longest-serving leader in Turkish political history. The other candidate on the ballot, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received the other 47.8 percent of the vote, a result that cannot be overlooked on the national political level.

“With this victory,” the president commented, “Turkey’s century has opened,” referring to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic, which will be celebrated on October 29.

Global Chinese Catholicism

The first round of elections had taken place on May 14, when the president had prevailed over his principal opponents, by about 4.5 percentage points, but without reaching the required 50 percent threshold.

Parliamentary elections were held in association with the first round of voting, and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was confirmed as the country’s leading political force, winning 268 seats out of 600, thus achieving a majority of 322 in coalition with two smaller nationalist parties. Fears of large-scale fraud proved unfounded in both the first and second rounds, and there were no significant incidents of violence at the polling stations.

Some institutional voices, mostly Western observers, have, however, denounced certain limitations during the electoral contest.

The head of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, already in the aftermath of the May 14 elections, had said, “Turkish democracy is proving surprisingly robust. The elections saw a high turnout and offered citizens a real choice, even though the basic requirements of a fully democratic election were not there.” 

He noted that important political and social figures are in prison despite the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights, and “freedom of the press is severely restricted.”[5] This criticism was also shared by other European observers.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

Church leaders back Indian Catholic editor facing govt crackdown Church leaders back Indian Catholic editor facing govt crackdown
Indian court jails 10 men for lynching Muslim man Indian court jails 10 men for lynching Muslim man
No letup in crackdown on Christianity in China No letup in crackdown on Christianity in China
No anger toward China, Dalai Lama says on birthday No anger toward China, Dalai Lama says on birthday
ICC records Rohingya refugee testimonies in Bangladesh ICC records Rohingya refugee testimonies in Bangladesh
6 killed in Rohingya camp after ICC prosecutor visit 6 killed in Rohingya camp after ICC prosecutor visit
