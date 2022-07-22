Trust deficit mars installation of new Sri Lankan president

A Catholic bishop has called for respecting human dignity in conflict-torn Myanmar.

In a message last Sunday, Archbishop Marco Tin Win of Mandalay said he is deeply disheartened by the suffering of thousands of people, mostly from villages whose homes were burned, and properties were looted, leaving them homeless, displaced and in dire need of food and shelter.

This handout photo from the humanitarian group Free Burma Rangers taken on May 3, 2022 and released on May 4 shows civilians hiding in a cave after airstrikes and mortar attack on their village by the Myanmar military. (Photo: AFP/Free Burma Rangers)

The prelate has appealed for peace as the military junta escalates its attacks on civilians with air strikes and artillery shelling in several villages including the historic Catholic Mon Hla village in Sagaing region. Media reports suggest the military regime is specifically targeting three Catholic villages in the Buddhist Bamar heartland of Sagaing in a bid to stamp out growing resistance by people’s defense forces.

Churches and villages in Christian strongholds like Kayah, Chin, Karen and Kachin states have been attacked. Priests, pastors and laypeople have been arrested and killed.

Members of a pro-independence insurgent outfit shot dead 10 civilians including a Protestant pastor in Indonesia’s conflict-ridden Christian-majority Papua region.

About 20 members of the criminal group stopped and fired at the truck carrying civilians, mostly traders and the Protestant pastor, Eliaser Baner. This was one of the bloodiest attacks on civilians in the restive region that has seen an escalation of violence in recent years.

Members of the West Papua National Liberation Army and Free Papua Movement (TPNPB-OPM) are seen in this file photo. (Photo: TPNPB-OPM’s Facebook)

The West Papua National Liberation Army, the military wing of Papua's main separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Thousands have been killed and displaced amid fighting between security forces and insurgents since Indonesia annexed Papua in the 1960s.

Filipino Catholic religious superiors have vowed to defy the threat of being labelled “communists” by the government and to continue their criticism on issues like mismanagement and corruption.

In a statement last Sunday, the religious leaders said the “red-tagging” would not deter them from being critical of President Ferdinand Marcos Junior. The superiors noted that their fellow confreres were red-tagged and their names were called out for condemning graft and rights violations during the regime of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

This photo taken on Dec 10, 2020, shows protesters with slogans against "red-tagging" on their hats and placards as they take part in a protest to commemorate International Human Rights Day near the presidential palace in Manila.

Red-tagging is the labeling of individuals or groups or both as “terrorists” or “communists” for criticizing the government. Successive governments have used this malpractice against the Communist Party of the Philippines, since 1969.

The governments have also accused activists, journalists, politicians, and various organizations publicly for being allegedly involved with the communists. Red-tagging intensified during Duterte government and some senior church officials were targeted for strongly criticizing the deadly anti-drug war that left thousands dead.

Catholic bishops in Pakistan have joined educationists to call for withdrawal of a revised school curriculum that makes Islamic instruction a significant part of compulsory subjects.

During a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday, the Catholic Bishops’ National Commission for Justice and Peace said Pakistan’s religious minorities demand textbooks without hate material and insisted that the education policy and curriculum be in line with national and international human rights framework.

Naeem Yousaf Gill (center), executive director of the Catholic Bishop's National Commission for Justice and Peace, addresses a press conference at Lahore Press Club on July 20. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry)

Christian educationists regretted that the national curriculum was being imposed without the required consensus which violates constitutional rights to education.

The Single National Curriculum, introduced by the government of former prime minister Imran Khan as a uniform education system across the nation, has faced strong criticism for failing to recognize the religious and cultural diversity of Pakistan.

Catholic activists and environmentalists have criticized the South Korean government for its pro-nuclear power stance to overcome a crippling energy deficit in the country.