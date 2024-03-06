News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Truly giving means expecting nothing in return: pope

Pope Francis encourages aid organizations in Latin America to embrace the Cross and unite themselves to Jesus’ mission
Encounter of the Pontifical Council for Latin America with Aid to the Church in Need, June 2023.

Encounter of the Pontifical Council for Latin America with Aid to the Church in Need, June 2023. (Photo: Vatican News)

Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service
Published: March 06, 2024 05:23 AM GMT
Updated: March 06, 2024 05:25 AM GMT

The Catholic Church's aid organizations must follow God's example of giving freely without expecting to see the immediate impact of their work or to receive anything in return, Pope Francis said.

When an organization provides aid to a region, "it is natural that we expect a result," the pope wrote. "But a perception of this kind would be contrary to gratuitousness, which is evangelically defined as giving without expecting anything in return."

The pope's comments came in a message March 5 to the heads of Catholic aid organizations working in Latin America, who were attending a Vatican-sponsored conference in Bogotá, Colombia, March 4-8 with Cardinal Robert Prevost, president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America. The meeting was a follow-up to a June 2023 gathering in Rome with the leaders of aid organizations, the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the Pontifical Commission for Latin America. Among the groups represented at the Bogotá conference were Aid to the Church in Need International, Catholic Relief Services and the U.S. bishops' conference's Office of National Collections.

Pope Francis encouraged conference participants to consider the Gospel example of giving and to ask themselves: Who gives, what is given and to what end?

"God is He who gives, and we are merely administrators of the goods received," he wrote in his message, adding that everything humanity has -- from life, creation and intelligence to the gift of Christ on the cross -- "is either from God or is a proof and pledge of His love."

"If we lose this awareness in giving and also in receiving, we distort His essence and our own," Pope Francis wrote. "Instead of solicitous stewards of God, we become slaves to money and, subjugated by the fear of not having, we give our heart to the treasure of false economic security, administrative efficiency, control, an unstirred life."

The pope encouraged the participants to see how God freely gives and remains faithful to humanity despite its sins.

"God gives Himself, in a word, in the midst of His people," he wrote. "Let us therefore not avoid those who are blind, those who lie on the side of the road, who are overcome with leprosy or misery; rather, let us ask the Lord to be able to see what prevents them from facing their difficulties."

"God does not set limits: we sin a thousand times, He forgives a thousand times," the pope wrote.

Gratuitousness, he explained, is therefore "imitating the way in which Jesus gives Himself for us, His people, always and totally, despite our poverty. And why? Out of love."

Working for charity is not pointless, the pope wrote, "because there is a purpose. To give ourselves in this way, imitating Jesus who gave Himself to save us all."

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Pope Francis stressed that to embrace the cross "is not a sign of failure, it is not vain work," but rather "it is joining in the mission of Jesus to bring good news to the poor."

To give oneself as Jesus did means "to truly touch the wound of that brother, that community, who has a name, who has an infinite value for God," the pope wrote, "to bring him light, to strengthen his legs, to cleanse his misery, to offer him the opportunity to respond to the plan of love the Lord has for him."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Noel Portal Pedregosa of Malaybalay, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Daniel O. Presto of San Fernando de La Union, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Honggen Xu of Suzhou , China
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Thomas Koorilos of Tiruvalla , India
Read More...
Latest News
Pope’s critique of gender ideology reaffirms Church’s position
Pope’s critique of gender ideology reaffirms Church’s position
Abscoding Indonesian seminarian arrested for abusing boys
Abscoding Indonesian seminarian arrested for abusing boys
US expert criticizes EU ban on goods made by Uyghur forced labor
US expert criticizes EU ban on goods made by Uyghur forced labor
Catholic Charities 'team up' to counter polarization in US
Catholic Charities 'team up' to counter polarization in US
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.