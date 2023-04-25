True religion frees us for 'life in the Spirit'

An Indian Christian devotee lights candles on Easter Sunday at a church in Chennai on April 9. (Photo: AFP)

In conversing with the Samaritan woman by Jacob’s well in Sychar, Jesus downplayed sacred shrines “on this mountain and that,” and remarked that true religion consisted in “worshipping God in spirit and in truth.”

May we paraphrase those words by saying that they mean relinquishing religious practices in favor of spirituality? But then, what does “life in the Spirit” really mean?

All religions tend to encourage ritualism — the accumulation of sacred performances — in an attempt to ‘appease’ the deity.

This is akin to superstition, which places an exaggerated emphasis on certain persons, places, and actions as having a benevolent or malevolent value.

Superstitions abound where ignorance is rife: feeding priests, fetishes about purity, avoiding the evil eye, astrological readings, vows, penances, curses, blessings, and the mechanical recitation of prayers. These are just a few of the superstitions people are prey to.

In fact, superstitions have the effect of bondage. Such ‘compulsions’ keep people fearful and anxious about displeasing God. By contrast, the same people care little about whether they are kind or respectful to other human beings!

"Fundamentalism is a reaction to many things, but basically, it is an anxiety about changes in the modern world"

All this is ‘oppressive religion’ at its worst. ‘Liberative religion’ has the very opposite effect — it frees the disciple, opening her to the Spirit.

The New Testament speaks of the “fruits of the Spirit” in the disciple — generosity, openness, forgiveness, self-restraint, concern for others, joy, and peace of heart.

In fact, such “openness to the Spirit” makes one outgoing, not self-centered. It promotes harmony and benevolence, not just in society, but in the whole universe.

Where such spirituality abides, there is already a basis for sound ethical behavior.

It is important to stress spirituality as the basis of ethics, because of the rise of various fundamentalist movements today. They demand total obedience of the believer to the ‘letter’ of scripture.

Fundamentalism is a reaction to many things, but basically, it is an anxiety about changes in the modern world. It insists that security is only to be found in the ‘fundamentals’ of the faith laid down ‘once and for all’ in Scripture.

All fundamentalists — Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist or Jewish — insist that their view, and theirs alone, is correct and certain. Everyone else is wrong, and no argument about it.

Usually these ‘certainties’ are related to externals — no smoking or drinking alcohol; rigid sexual controls, usually upon women’s dress and deportment; laying claim to sacred sites and shrines as a divine birthplace, etc.

"Communalism sees the vast attractive powers of religious ritual and puts it to cynical political use"

Fundamentalism has nothing to offer the human spirit.

Is anything worse than fundamentalism? Sadly, yes, when religion becomes the tool for political manipulation and aggressive force. Thus it was in the days of the Crusades (13th century West Asia) and the ‘Wars of Religion’ (17th century Europe). So is it with communalism in India today.

Communalism believes that the major determinant in society is religion and that those who belong to different religions cannot exist with equality and justice within the same nation.

Many communalists are religious fundamentalists. There is no room in their thinking for a plurality of views, dissent of opinion, or historical changes in faith or ethics.

Here is ‘exploitative’ religion at its worst, for communalism sees the vast attractive powers of religious ritual and puts it to cynical political use.

In yesterday’s feudal societies, one dominant religion would invariably oppress the devotees of other faiths. Thus Christians persecuted Jews in Europe, and Hindus did the same to Buddhists in India.

But modern societies are different. They cannot succeed unless built upon respect for the human person, irrespective of race, background, or religion.

What succeeded yesterday may not necessarily succeed today, for ethical behavior is essentially dynamic, and values change.

"We tend to look upon all war as immoral, and as an obsolete means of resolving conflicts"

In ancient times, slaves and women had no rights. Today we accept the human rights of all groups, even of migrant workers, prisoners and refugees.

Throughout history, wars and battles were glorified as a proving ground for bravery and valor. No longer. Today in the shadow of nuclear catastrophe, we tend to look upon all war as immoral, and as an obsolete means of resolving conflicts.

All this means there is a new awareness in society, namely the sacredness of the human person.

Hence every action which respects the human person and contributes to her dignity shares in the essence of what is right and good.

Some religious traditions would call this ‘love,’ the respect and care for all human beings, no matter how insignificant. And for many, this love is best expressed in ‘compassion’ (karuna).

Other traditions would call this ‘fellowship’ (maître), extending this respect and care to all created beings, animals, and plants as well.

However defined, the practice of “noble thoughts, compassionate feelings and right action” takes us beyond the realm of conventional religion and opens us to the Spirit, present and active in the universe, and in our own minds and hearts as well.

So this is what Easter does: it opens us to life in the Spirit, here and now, and forever and ever.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.