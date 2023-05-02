News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

True faith is open to others, pope says in Hungary

Pope Francis said in a variety of ways that isolationism is not Christian during his visit to Budapest on April 28-30

In this handout photo released by the Vatican Media on April 30, Pope Francis waves as he celebrates a holy mass at Kossuth Lajos' Square during his visit to Budapest, on the last day of his three-day trip to Hungary

In this handout photo released by the Vatican Media on April 30, Pope Francis waves as he celebrates a holy mass at Kossuth Lajos' Square during his visit to Budapest, on the last day of his three-day trip to Hungary. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: May 02, 2023 04:45 AM GMT

Updated: May 02, 2023 04:53 AM GMT

Praising the piety and charity of Hungarian Christians and their commitment to supporting traditional family life, Pope Francis said Christ also calls them to open their hearts -- and perhaps their borders -- to others in need.

When it comes to the church or to society, isolationism is not Christian, the pope said in a variety of ways during his visit to Budapest, Hungary, April 28-30.

Because of the 86-year-old pope's mobility issues, the trip was confined to the capital and the official schedule was lighter than usual. But, as is normal for the pope, he used part of his long midday breaks and early evenings for private meetings, including with Russian Orthodox Metropolitan Hilarion of Budapest and Hungary.

Flying back to Rome April 30, the pope confirmed that he and Metropolitan Hilarion had spoken about Russia's war on Ukraine, and he said the Vatican has some special "mission" underway, but he declined to provide details.

The pope also spoke about the war with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who, despite being a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has condemned the war. But within the European Union, he has consistently voted against sanctioning Russia and against sending weapons to Ukraine.

Orbán has claimed his position makes him the only European leader siding with Pope Francis, although the pope has insisted Ukraine has a right to defend itself.

In his first speech in Hungary -- to government and civic leaders and diplomats serving in Budapest -- the pope encouraged the leaders to foster greater European unity rather than going their own way.

The "passionate quest of a politics of community and the strengthening of multilateral relations seems a wistful memory from a distant past," he said April 28 in his speech at the former Carmelite monastery that now houses Orbán's office.

"More and more," the pope said, "enthusiasm for building a peaceful and stable community of nations seems to be cooling, as zones of influence are marked out, differences accentuated, nationalism is on the rise and ever harsher judgments and language are used in confronting others."

Ukraine is one of Hungary's eastern neighbors and Hungarians have assisted some 2.5 million Ukrainians who have crossed the border since Russia's war on Ukraine began in February 2022. About 35,000 of Ukrainian refugees have remained in Hungary.

Pope Francis repeatedly praised Hungarians for opening their country and their hearts to the Ukrainians, but in several speeches and at his Mass April 30 in Budapest's Kossuth Lajos Square, he urged them to be open to everyone in need.

"How sad and painful it is to see closed doors," he said in his homily. He cited "the closed doors of our selfishness with regard to others; the closed doors of our individualism amid a society of growing isolation; the closed doors of our indifference toward the underprivileged and those who suffer; the doors we close toward those who are foreign or unlike us, toward migrants or the poor."

Orbán and President Katalin Novák, who have promoted the migration restrictions, were among the estimated 50,000 people attending the Mass in the square in front of the Hungarian Parliament building.

The pope also preached openness April 28 during a meeting with Hungary's bishops, priests, religious, seminarians and catechists.

He called Hungarian Catholics to embrace "prophetic welcome" or "prophetic receptivity," which, he said, "is about learning how to recognize the signs of God in the world around us, including places and situations that, while not explicitly Christian, challenge us and call for a response."

Christians grow in "prophetic receptivity," he said, by "bringing the Lord's consolation to situations of pain and poverty in our world, being close to persecuted Christians, to migrants seeking hospitality, to people of other ethnic groups and to anyone in need."

Pope Francis met with more than 10,000 Hungarian young people in a sports arena April 29 and listened to four of them share how they have overcome obstacles and grown in their faith.

One of them, Tódor Levcsenkó, a 17-year-old student in Miskolc, Hungary, and the son of an Eastern Catholic priest from the Eparchy of Mukachevo in Western Ukraine, told his peers that their sense of mission and purpose can be "numbed by the fact that we live in safety and peace," but only a few miles away, across the border, "war and suffering are the order of the day."

"May we have the courage to defend our faith and take up our call to be peacemakers," he said.

Pope Francis echoed his call, telling the young people, "This is the real challenge: to take control of our lives in order to help our world live in peace. Each one of us should ask the uncomfortable question: What am I doing for others, for the church, for society? Do I think only about myself?"

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipinos trade plastics for rice to tackle pollution Filipinos trade plastics for rice to tackle pollution
The fading Japanese Church, the growing Church in Japan The fading Japanese Church, the growing Church in Japan
Probe against Indian Protestant ex-bishop widens Probe against Indian Protestant ex-bishop widens
Indian pastors arrested, released over 'conversion' allegation Indian pastors arrested, released over 'conversion' allegation
HK bishop clarifies ‘loving one’s country and Church’ remark HK bishop clarifies ‘loving one’s country and Church’ remark
China steps up use of exit bans under Xi China steps up use of exit bans under Xi
roundtable
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Eparchy of Bathery

Eparchy of Bathery

With a land area of 67,482 square kilometers, the eparchy covers the districts of Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu state; Mysore,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Linqing is a county-level city under the administration of the prefecture-level

Read more
Diocese of Ahmedabad

Diocese of Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, a mega city, is the commercial capital of Gujarat, although the political capital has been shifted some 32

Read more
Diocese of Cabanatuan

Diocese of Cabanatuan

Cabanatuan is suffragan to the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan. Its titular patron is St. Nicholas of Tolentine whose

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.