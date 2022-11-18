Tributes pour in for champion of China’s political reforms

Bao Tong was imprisoned for supporting pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989

Bao Tong, a former senior Chinese government official who was jailed for opposing the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, died on Nov 9, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Chinese pro-democracy activists and dissidents from around the world paid tributes to Bao Tong, a former official of the Communist Party (CCP) and a champion of political reforms, who died last week.

The Communist regime remained tightlipped on the death of Tong at the age of 90 on Nov. 9 and strictly monitored the Internet to keep his passing low-key within the country.

Tong was laid to rest on Nov. 14 and some of his friends and followers were able to send wreaths as about 100 people, including his close relatives, attended the ceremony at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Nov. 16.

Tong was born in 1932 in eastern Zhejiang Province. He joined the Communist Party in 1949, the same year it took control of mainland China.

"We can't bid farewell to Elder Bao on his last journey"

Tong, was a writer, political commentator, and activist who became the director of the Office of Political Reform of the CCP Central Committee.

He was imprisoned for opposing China’s deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989. He spent much of his later life in jail or under house arrest and remained a staunch critic of the CCP’s extremely repressive policies.

Tong served as the Policy Secretary of Zhao Ziyang, the former prime minister (1987-89), who was ousted by the CCP leadership after being accused of being too sympathetic to the students leading the Tiananmen Square protests.

Independent political journalist Gao Yu, who was herself banned from attending the funeral, said the Communist government barred dissidents from the funeral and restricted them from signing their names on any wreaths.

"We've all been marked as 'absolutely no way' [meaning that] we can't bid farewell to Elder Bao on his last journey, nor place our elegiac couplets in the Babaoshan meeting hall," Gao wrote on Twitter.

She posted a short video of photos and video footage of Bao, including where he is shown smoking and talking with people about why people stand up for their rights.

"My grief is as high as the sky, and as wide as the ocean"

"What does it mean to stand up for your rights? It means to stand up for your right to live a normal life," he says in the clip. "When your right to live normally is violated, you must stand up for your rights."

Tong’s friends and former colleagues paid homage to him for the struggle for political reforms and human rights.

Following, Premier Zhao’s ouster, Tong spent seven years in prison on a charge of "revealing state secrets and counter-revolutionary propagandizing."

Stanford University researcher, Wu Guoguang, a former colleague of Bao's in the 1980s, posted a lengthy tribute to him on Twitter.

"My grief is as high as the sky and as wide as the ocean," Wu wrote. "My heart is broken, and my soul is in mourning."

Despite strict state monitoring, floral tributes poured in from various people such as the sons and daughters of former top CCP officials, including one from Wang Yannan, Zhao’s daughter.

"The ideal of democratic reforms will never die"

Several wreaths and elegiac couplets were only signed with surnames, while others carried only signatures like "Ms A," or "Mr A" to avoid trouble from state officials.

All messages and couplets attached to wreaths would have been subjected to a strict vetting process, while the flowers themselves had to be ordered directly from the Babaoshan management office, said a person familiar with the etiquette around the funerals of former CCP officials, RFA reported.

Rights lawyer Shang Baojun said that he had also been barred from attending Bao's funeral, while writer Ma Bo tweeted that three police officers had visited his home to prevent his family from going.

Journalist Gao said that Tong’s funeral took place in the Plum Hall, which is also available to the general public, rather than in halls reserved for state leaders or VIPs

"Was this preferential treatment, or fear?" Gao tweeted, adding that she had sent a wreath along with a friend, as did overseas activists Zhou Fengsuo and Wang Dan, former leaders of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

Zhou's couplet read: "Mr. Bao Tong will go on forever, the ideal of democratic reforms will never die, and the condemnation of June 4, 1989, massacre will never end."

"We of the class of 1989 want to express our gratitude to him loud and clear at this time," he told RFA. "I very much wanted to be able to voice this in Beijing, even though the number of people who would read it was very limited."

