Tributes paid to 'iconic' Irish missionary priest in Nigeria

Augustinian Father Colin Fives served the poor in the African nation for nearly 50 years

Father Colin Fives lays hands on an ordinand during an ordination ceremony at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cathedral in Jalingo, Nigeria. (Photo: Father Mark Shimave)

By Justine John Dyikuk Published: April 04, 2022 06:51 AM GMT

It seemed as if St. Paul had the late veteran missionary priest Father Colin Fives (OSA) in mind when he wrote: “The life and death of each of us has its influence on others” (Romans 14:7).

The Irish priest, who arrived in Nigeria at a youthful age in 1974, sojourned across the defunct Gongola state, now Adamawa and Taraba states, in fulfilment of his missionary mandate.

To associates at home and abroad, his sudden death on March 21 at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, after a brief illness was a rude shock.

Father Fives was the parish priest of St. Peter’s Parish in Monkin, Zing LGA, Taraba state.

In a glowing tribute, Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama of Abuja described Father Fives as “a down-to-earth missionary” who “took his pastoral duties seriously, being available for confessions, trekking to villages, climbing mountains, riding on his motorcycle equipped with his Mass box and water flask.”

He said he had his first apostolic work in Zing with Father Fives in 1976 but later appointed him vicar general of the newly created Jalingo Diocese in 1995.

Archbishop Kaigama, who recalled how he spent memorable times with the priest and his parents in Dungarvan, Ireland, while studying in Rome in 1988, said “he was not only a mentor and brother priest, he was also a dear friend … I thank God that Colin’s path and mine crossed.”

“Nigeria will certainly miss this iconic Irish missionary who loved his mission with great passion and exercised it with all his mind and heart and strength,” he added.

Father Colin Fives with Bishop Michael Russell after his ordination in Dungarvan, Ireland, on Dec. 16, 1972. (Photo: Augustinians Ireland)

Worked tirelessly among Mumuye people

Delivering his homily during a Requiem Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cathedral, Mile Six, on March 24, Bishop Charles Hammawa of Jalingo described Father Fives’ death as a great loss to the Church in Nigeria.

“I would like to thank the wonderful people of Nigeria for the help, support, kindness and friendship given to me over the past 40 years. Nigeria is my home and my wish is to die and be buried to rest here” Bishop Hammawa disclosed while reading from the priest’s secret archives.

Father Anthony Ikechukwu Kanu, the prior provincial of the Augustinian Order in Nigeria Province, said Father Fives “was a man who knew who he was, loved what he was and taught others to do the same.”

“He was a historian and a missionary who worked tirelessly among the Mumuye people” and maintained that he “loved the Church, served the Church, lived for the Church and died for the Church.”

Father Pontianus Vitalis Jafla said Father Fives was not only a priest. “He knew so much about the local politics in the north. He also knew the terrain and could offer suggestions on which communities were good enough for a parish/pastoral area. His wealth of experience in former Yola was a resource for the growth of Jalingo Diocese.”

The missionary, who baptized seven children who are now priests in Jalingo Diocese, urged clerics to be dedicated to their priestly calling, embrace rural evangelization and be accountable for everything entrusted to their care, he said.

His eldest surviving sibling, Michael Fives, took to his Facebook page to pen these words: “While Ireland was his birthplace, Nigeria was home.”

After his formative years, Father Fives was ordained a priest in his home town of Dungarvan on Dec. 16, 1972, by Bishop Michael Russell.

In Nigeria, he worked among the poor in Yola and Jalingo dioceses. In accordance with his wishes, he was buried among the people he loved and served so well to the end in a simple wooden coffin in a bare grave.

* Father Justine John Dyikuk is a lecturer in mass communication at the University of Jos in Nigeria, editor of a Caritas newspaper and convener of the Media Team Network Initiative (MTNI), Nigeria. Email: [email protected]

