Tribute paid to Indian Jesuit who stood up for tribal people

Christians and civil society members across India paid rich tributes to Jesuit Father Stan Swamy on July 7, his first death anniversary. The 84-year Jesuit, who died a prisoner, is seen as a victim of India’s discriminatory socio-political system as he was detained for nine months without trial.
Updated: July 08, 2022 11:34 AM GMT
Indian Christians and civil society groups pay tributes to the indomitable spirit of Jesuit priest and tribal people’s rights activist Father Stan Swamy on his first death anniversary this Tuesday.
The 85-year-old priest had died in under judicial custody on July 5th, 2021, after his arrest in a controversial case alleging his connection with left-wing Maoist rebels in 2020.
He was denied bail and medical services by the courts despite his serious illnesses, including Parkinson’s disease, causing deterioration of his health.
In Ranchi, the capital of the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, where the he lived for over three decades and in Virgalur, his native village in southern Tamil Nadu state, local communities brought out a rally to mark his death anniversary and erected a pillar in his memory declaring July 5 as “Father Stan Swamy Day.”
Stan Swamy in 2020 (wikipedia)
Hong Kong’s former Vatican representative has warned the city’s Catholic missionaries to prepare for a tougher future as China tightened its iron-fisted control over the former British colony.
Monsignor Javier Herrera-Corona, the unofficial Vatican representative in Hong Kong, had four meetings with representatives of 50 Catholic religious orders before he ended his six-year term in March, warning the missioners about impending crackdowns and urged missionary groups to take appropriate measures to protect the property, record files, and funds of their missions.
Members of the clergy walk next to a US flag on the campus of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in the Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on November 21, 2019. (Photo: AFP)
The draconian national security law passed in June 2020 triggered a flurry of arrests and jailing of pro-democracy politicians and supporters including prominent Catholic figures including media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
Many have fled the city and relocated to other countries including Taiwan to avoid arrest and abuses.
In Pakistan, Catholic charity Caritas joined government rescue efforts as devastating monsoon rain and flooding hit the nation leaving at least 77 people dead on Wednesday. Caritas Pakistan says it has activated its emergency response teams in all units in the country’s seven Catholic dioceses.
Media reports suggest most deaths occurred in southwestern province of Balochistan, where some 39 people died by drowning and electrocution. The Balochistan government has declared the provincial capital Quetta as disaster area and imposed a state of emergency.
The collapsed boundary wall of St. Joseph's Church in Gujranwala, Punjab province. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry)
Quetta-based pastor Irfan James told UCA News that many women and children were missing in the Mastung area of Balochistan as floodwater inundated houses of people with many desperately seeking life-saving aid materials.
Poorly built homes in rural areas of Pakistan are prone to flooding that regularly wreak havoc in the country. The worst flood in 2010 left about 2,000 people killed and more than 20 million displaced.
Hundreds of mostly Christian ethnic Tripura people marched on the streets demanding justice and compensation for four of their men shot dead by an armed rebel group in Bangladesh's restive Chittagong Hill Tracts.
The rally on Sunday was organized by the Tripura Welfare Association to protest the June 21 killing by insurgent group, Kuki-Chin National Front, in Rangamati district. Three Tripura members from the same family died as gunmen opened fire, while another person was hacked to death and two children were seriously injured.
Members of ethnic Tripura community form human chain in Bandarban district of Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts to demand justice for killings of community members on July 3. (Photo supplied)
The latest violence comes as the region experiences a rise in violence and deaths amid a turf war between rival armed groups. The region continues to be restive despite the government signing an accord in 1997 with the main ethnic political party to end more than two decades of deadly insurgency.
The Chittagong Hill Tracts is home to dozens of ethnic groups who are mostly Buddhists and some Christians. Since 1970s it has seen a state-sponsored influx of Bengali Muslims, sparking communal tensions and conflicts.
Catholic bishops and a youth group in the Philippines have expressed disappointment after a lawmaker filed a bill seeking to legalize divorce in the country under the new President Ferdinand Marcos Junior. Lawmaker Edcel Lagman re-filed the “Absolute Divorce Act” on Sunday.
The parliamentarian said it aims to liberate “beleaguered and tormented wives” from “irretrievably dysfunctional marriages or inordinately abusive marital relations.”
Philippine Catholic faithful holding a banner as they take part in a "Walk for Life" protest at a park in Manila, on Feb. 24, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
In an interview with Radio Veritas Asia, Father Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines said the divorce bill would rather destroy than protect the family. Retired Bishop Arturo Basters of Sorsogon said by supporting the divorce bill lawmakers would contradict their oath to uphold the constitution by safeguarding the family.
Catholic group, Youth for Christ, said that all must protect the family as it is the basic unit of the society where the youth learn to grow in love and to be good Christians.
The number of displaced people surpassed one million in Myanmar as the country remains embroiled in fighting between the military and the combined forces of armed rebel groups, besides recently emerged resistance groups.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that among the displaced people are 758,000 civilians who have been displaced by conflict since the military coup last year. More than 40,000 people have been displaced as fighting between the military and rebels intensified in Christian-majority Karen state.
This handout from Cambodia's Foreign Ministry taken on June 30 shows Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin (right) meeting with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar, in Naypyidaw. (Photo: Cambodian Foreign Ministry/AFP)
Renewed violence in Bago region has forced 8,400 people to flee their homes in recent weeks. Christians have been caught in the line of fire as the junta forces continues to target churches and Christian villages despite local and global appeals to stop attacking churches.
In the latest attack, two Baptist Christians were killed and several injured after the military bombed a church and a school in Chin state, on Saturday.
Catholics in Indonesia and elsewhere mourned a prominent British missionary priest who promoted interfaith harmony and Bible studies in his nearly five decades in the country.
Divine World priest Father John Mansford Prior, a leading theologian and sociologist, passed away last Saturday, at the age of 76, in Ledalero, Flores, the place where he had been teaching since 1987.
Father John Mansford Prior, SVD (Photo supplied)
Born in Ipswich, England he was ordained a priest in 1972 and came to Indonesia the next year. Father Prior was mostly based in Flores Island, a Catholic-majority region in eastern Indonesia where he taught at St. Paul Institute of Philosophy at Ledalero.
The priest authored numerous books, some 145 articles in journals and presented papers in about 165 seminars and conferences across the world, often prioritizing the importance of interfaith dialogue.
An interfaith group in Timor-Leste has launched a music competition for young people from five religions to promote interfaith harmony. Representatives of the religions gathered on Tuesday to kick off the competition being hosted by Timor-Leste Religious Tourism Association.
The program takes inspiration from the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, jointly signed by Pope Francis and Ahmed el-Tayyeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar, in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4, 2019. The document stresses the brotherhood of people of all religions across the world.
Representatives of five religions in Timor-Leste get together at the launch of a music competition on July 5. (Photo supplied)
Organizers say the competition will involve young people, including school children. The participants are required to sing songs from each religion, in addition to the obligatory national anthem.
Catholic majority Timor-Leste has adopted the document on human fraternity as a national document during the inauguration of President Jose Ramos-Horta on May 20.
Catholic Church in Cambodia witnessed the ordination of first priest from ethnic Phnong community last Wednesday.
Hundreds of native Catholics joined a street rally for about a kilometer with traditional music and a peacock dance to express their joy over ordination of 36-year-old John Baptist Bun Prak Hong at St. John the Baptist Church in Mondulkiri province in northeast Cambodia. French MEP missionary Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusler of Phnom Penh presided over the ordination ceremony.
Cambodia's first Phnong Catholic priest John Baptist Bun Prak Hong was ordained on June 29. (Photo: Catholic Cambodia)
Mondulkiri province in the central highlands of Cambodia near the border with Vietnam is home to a majority of an estimated 50,000 Phnong people in the country. Most of tribe are animists and only few of them follow Catholicism and Buddhism.
Father Hong is the 10th native Cambodian priest ordained since the local church was reborn in 1990s following the collapse due to brutal persecution during Cambodian civil war and genocidal Khmer Rouge regime. Cambodian Church has some 20,000 members today.
