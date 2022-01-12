X
Tribal leaders seek justice over Catholic's death in Bangladesh

Thousands take to the streets to demand an investigation into the death of Ovidio Marandy who defended tribal land rights

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom, Dhaka

Published: January 12, 2022 05:24 AM GMT

Updated: January 12, 2022 06:48 AM GMT

Tribal leaders seek justice over Catholic's death in Bangladesh

Thousands of people march under the banner of the Ovidio Marandy Commemoration Committee on the streets of Gobindagonj on Jan. 11. (Photo: UCA News)

Tribal leaders and Catholic officials joined a human chain in Bangladesh seeking justice for a Catholic government officer who died eight years ago after he defended the land rights of indigenous people in the Muslim-majority nation.

Thousands of people marched under the banner of the Ovidio Marandy Commemoration Committee on the streets of Gobindagonj town on Jan. 11 to appoint a magisterial probe into what they claim was a murder.

They said they have no faith in the police inquiry which concluded that Ovidio was not murdered but died in a road accident.

“Ovidio Marandy was killed because he fought for tribal land rights during his tenure as assistant land commissioner of Gobindagonj, which hurt the interests of local influential persons. But in their investigation of the case, the police claimed it was an accident. We do not accept this investigation and we demand a judicial inquiry,” Philimon Baskey, adviser to the Ovidio Marandy Commemoration Committee, told UCA News.

“We believe that police and political leaders are using their power and money to influence the investigation of this case. We strongly protest and demand a proper investigation. If the justice for this government official is not fair, then how can people like us get justice?”

Ovidio was found dead and his motorbike partly damaged on a village road in the area on Jan. 11, 2014. He was reportedly driving to his place of work after spending a weekend at his home in neighboring Naogaon district.

I want to say that since we are a minority, we don't have many people and we don't have justice. This is an example of that

Local authorities declared his death a road accident and hastily buried his body. Six months later, a court ordered his body to be exhumed for a post-mortem examination but the subsequent report has not been made public.

Ovidio’s brother, Father Samson Marandy from Dinajpur Diocese, filed the case on behalf of his family.

Abul Kalam Azad, a former ruling Awami League MP from Govindaganj constituency in the north, was charged with 12 others on April 9, 2019, with the murder of Ovidio Marandy.

Azad was also allegedly involved in the violent eviction of thousands of Santal Christians from disputed land in the area in November 2016.

“Four police officers and the former MP Azad have been charged in the case. I think these powerful people are influencing the investigation of the case. Since the police are investigating the accused again, we are demanding a magisterial investigation,” Father Samson Marandy told UCA News.

“I want to say that since we are a minority, we don't have many people and we don't have justice. This is an example of that. I think the government is failing to give justice to minorities. After that I will fight as long as I am alive.”

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the investigation was carried out by a special police force impartially and now the complainants could appeal to the court if they did not like it.

