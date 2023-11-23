Tribal Christian elected deputy speaker in Indian state

However, Church leaders said Saluga Pradhan could hardly make an impact among Christians in Odisha

Saluga Pradhan. (Photo: Facebook)

Christian leaders say the election of a tribal Christian politician to one of the top posts in an eastern Indian state will not help improve the plight of indigenous people.

Lawmakers in the Odisha state assembly elected Saluga Pradhan from the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as deputy speaker ahead of the polls next year on Nov. 21. He is a Protestant Christian.

The speaker is the presiding officer of the state legislative house, according to the Indian constitution. He is expected to act with authority and impartiality as the house's "independent and impartial representative"

Pradhan represents the Udayagiri constituency in the state's Kandhamal district, where the worst-ever anti-Christian violence claimed the lives of more than 100 Christians in 2008.

“We thank the state government for appointing a tribal Christian to a higher post,” said Father Dibakar Parichha, attached to the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar archdiocese which covers Kandhamal.

"We are not sure if tribal Christians will benefit much from him. As he is a politician, even if he wants to help Christians he has to abide by his party’s stand," Parichha told UCA News on Nov. 23

In August 2008, the forested Kandhamal district witnessed an anti-Christian riot following the assassination of a Hindu Swami Lakshmanand Saraswati by outlawed Maoists.

Alleging a "Christian conspiracy" behind the murder, tribal Christians were targeted by Hindu groups and more than 300 churches were damaged and some 56,000 people were displaced.

Police initially refused to register complaints against the perpetrators. Nearly 518 cases were referred to court for trial. But some of them are still pending after 15 years.

In many cases, the accused persons were acquitted, and in a few cases, those convicted were out on bail soon.

In October, the Vatican Dicastery for the Causes of Saints allowed the Indian Church to initiate the process of beatification for the Servant of God Kantheswar Digal and companions, martyrs of Kandhamal.

Father Parichha, who has been helping the victims in Kandhamal, said that “most of the politician’s hands are tied up by their respective parties, hence we have to wait and see” how Pradhan can help us.

Pratima Minj, a Christian activist from Odisha, said she does not "expect much help for Christians from politicians.”

The Indian parliament has many Christian members. However, they seldom come to the aid of the community, observed Minj, who is based in the national capital New Delhi.

She said that between 1946 and 1952 a Christian named Lal Mohan Patnaik served as deputy speaker of Odisha, but not many did not even know that he was a Christian. "So, only time will tell how Christians will benefit from Pradhan.”

Odisha is known for its diverse tribal population, having more than 62 tribal groups. They form nearly 23 percent of the state’s 41 million people and speak 21 tribal languages.

Most of the tribal people are concentrated in the high-altitude zone of the state's Eastern Ghat.

The ruling BJD is trying to woo tribal voters ahead of the 2024 twin polls to India’s parliament and the state assembly.

The BJD government, led by Navin Patnaik, has given ministerial berths to three tribal lawmakers – Jagannath Saraka, Sudam Marndi and Basanti Hembram.

The election of Pradhan coincides with the visit of India’s first tribal President Droupadi Murmu to her home district Mayurbhanj in Odisha.

The pro-Hindu party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated Murmu as president to win over tribal votes in the polls next year where Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in office.

Tribal people along with Dalits (formerly untouchables) make up more than 60 percent of India's 27 million Christians.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News