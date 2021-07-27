X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Trial begins in 'rotten, predatory and lucrative' Vatican financial scandal

It is not known whether former cardinal Angelo Becciu will appear on the trial's opening day

AFP, Rome

AFP, Rome

Published: July 27, 2021 04:56 AM GMT

Updated: July 27, 2021 05:03 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea

Jul 26, 2021
2

Cambodia inches toward herd immunity against Covid-19

Jul 26, 2021
3

Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs

Jul 26, 2021
4

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
5

Timor-Leste archbishop in plea over ex-priest's sex abuse case

Jul 24, 2021
6

Pope Francis 'hopes to visit Timor-Leste next year'

Jul 26, 2021
7

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka

Jul 24, 2021
8

Dalit Christians accuse Indian Church of discrimination

Jul 26, 2021
9

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
10

Asian Church must walk with the poor

Jul 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Trial begins in 'rotten, predatory and lucrative' Vatican financial scandal

Former cardinal Angelo Becciu is accused of embezzlement. (Photo: AFP)

A financial scandal involving an opaque, loss-making Vatican property deal paid for with charity funds goes to trial on July 27 after a two-year probe that has implicated a once-powerful cardinal.

Vatican prosecutors allege that 10 defendants, including high-rolling London financiers and church employees, engaged in various crimes such as embezzlement, fraud and corruption.

It is unclear whether former cardinal Angelo Becciu, then number two at the powerful Secretariat of State, will appear in the makeshift courtroom held within the Vatican Museums on the trial's opening day.

Becciu, 73, who says he is the innocent victim of a plot, is the highest-profile defendant embroiled in the Church's ruinous purchase of a 17,000 square meter London property in the upmarket neighborhood of Chelsea under his watch.

The case against Becciu, which carries charges of embezzlement, abuse of office and witness tampering, also includes separate allegations over hundreds of thousands of euros of church funds paid to his brother's charity.

The trial ensnaring the former right-hand man to Pope Francis — who was fired by the pontiff in September and stripped of his privileges as cardinal — represents the first time a cardinal has been indicted by Vatican criminal prosecutors in modern history.

Since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has vowed to clean up the Church's finances, dogged for decades by scandal

The complex case alleged by prosecutors paints a picture of dubious, risky investments involving millions of dollars of Vatican money, little or no oversight, and double-dealing by outside consultants and insiders trusted with the financial interests of the Secretariat of State, the Vatican's most important department charged with general affairs and diplomacy.

A 487-page indictment released earlier this month sheds light on hefty bank transfers, text messages between collaborators from seized cellphones -- even bags of money changing hands and secret meetings in luxury hotels.

The primary defendants are "actors in a rotten, predatory and lucrative system, sometimes made possible thanks to limited but very incisive, complicity and internal connivance," wrote prosecutors.

Since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has vowed to clean up the Church's finances, dogged for decades by scandal. After a 2019 raid on the Secretariat's offices by Vatican police, Francis stripped the body of oversight of its own funds, handing that responsibility to others.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The scandal is particularly embarrassing because funds used for risky ventures, including the disastrous 350-million-euro ($415 million) investment in Chelsea, came from the Peter's Pence, an annual fund for the pope's charities.

The current case dates from 2013, when the Secretariat borrowed more than $200 million, mainly from Credit Suisse, to invest in a Luxembourg fund managed by an Italian-Swiss businessman, Raffaele Mincione. Half was intended for stock market purchases and the rest for part of the London building.

Mincione, prosecutors allege, used the money to invest in high-risk ventures over which the Church had no control. By 2018, the Secretariat had already lost millions and tried to pull out of the deal.

But another London-based financier, Gianluigi Torzi, brought in to broker the purchase of the rest of the building and cut ties with Mincione, instead joined forces with him, say prosecutors.

Torzi arranged for the Holy See to give Mincione £40 million to buy out the financier's share of the London property, but allegedly inserted a clause into the deal that gave himself control of the building through voting rights.

Torzi is accused of demanding 15 million euros to relinquish control.

Also implicated are two former top officials within the Vatican's financial regulator

Mincione and Torzi were helped, prosecutors claim, by Enrico Crasso, a former financial consultant to the Secretariat, and employee Fabrizio Tirabassi, both of whom face charges including fraud.

Also implicated are two former top officials within the Vatican's financial regulator, including its ex-president, Swiss lawyer Rene Bruelhart, whom prosecutors say did not do enough to protect the Secretariat's interests.

In another twist, Becciu is accused of paying defendant Cecilia Marogna 575,000 euros in Vatican funds earmarked for freeing captive priests and nuns abroad that Marogna -- dubbed "the Cardinal's lady" by the Italian press -- spent on luxury goods and hotels.

Prosecutors claim the Vatican's top hierarchy, including Becciu's boss and pope ally Cardinal Pietro Parolin, were in favor of the London venture but unaware of its financial details.

Also Read

Vatican reports $78 million deficit, releases property report
Vatican reports $78 million deficit, releases property report
Elderly should be valued, not discarded, pope says
Elderly should be valued, not discarded, pope says
Letter from Rome: It's not about Latin
Letter from Rome: It's not about Latin
Pope hopes Olympic Games 'sign of hope' in pandemic
Pope hopes Olympic Games 'sign of hope' in pandemic
Pope will lead Angelus on world day for elderly
Pope will lead Angelus on world day for elderly
Time for action on Amazon synod, says Brazilian cardinal
Time for action on Amazon synod, says Brazilian cardinal

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pakistani man forces Hindu boy to abuse religious deities
Jul 28, 2021
Arrest of disabled man in Indonesia sparks outcry
Jul 28, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Japanese bishops stress nuke prohibition near Hiroshima anniversary
Jul 28, 2021
US medal-winning gymnast relies on hard work, trust in God
Jul 28, 2021
Catholic bishop denies reports of conversions in India
Jul 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Cultures collide at Tokyo Olympics
Jul 27, 2021
Faith endures amid challenges posed by Covid-19
Jul 27, 2021
Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor
Jul 27, 2021
The long shadow of coronavirus hangs over India
Jul 26, 2021

Features

Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Jul 28, 2021
Saving church properties in Pakistan
Jul 27, 2021
Praying for a Papuan prelate
Jul 26, 2021
Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Jul 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Angelo Becciu a fallen cardinal goes on trial

Angelo Becciu: a fallen cardinal goes on trial
How to better minister to Latinx college students

How to better minister to Latinx college students
African feminist reflects on Fratelli tutti in Vatican paper

African feminist reflects on "Fratelli tutti" in Vatican paper
Human Rights in an uncertain world

Human Rights in an uncertain world

Keep dignity of the human person at the centre pope tells UN PreSummit on Food Systems

Keep dignity of the human person at the centre, pope tells UN Pre-Summit on Food Systems
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 28 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 28 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednessday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednessday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, lead me into Your presence to experience divine joy

Lord, lead me into Your presence to experience divine joy
May the sufferings of Alphonsa intercede for us

May the sufferings of Alphonsa intercede for us
Saint Alphonsa Muttathupadathu | Saint of the Day

Saint Alphonsa Muttathupadathu | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.