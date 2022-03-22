China

Transwoman's killing sparks uproar, internet crackdown in China

Chinese netizens deplore hate crimes against LGBT people after brutal killing in Wuhan

A rainbow flag, a symbol of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, is seen in front of the city skyline in Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 22, 2022 10:44 AM GMT

Police in a central Chinese province have intensified a crackdown on the internet and social media following the murder of a transgender person that triggered angry outbursts from netizens over the poor state of transgender rights in the country.

A 21-year-old transwoman identified only by one name, Luo, was hacked to death at Wuhan Paradise Walk, a large shopping mall in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, on March 9, Bitter Winter reported on March 21.

She was allegedly killed by 19-year-old male suspect Zhang after an altercation over Luo’s use of the men’s toilet in the shopping center.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Stay up to date Don't miss out on the latest News

A picture of the crime scene circulated on the internet showed the victim was wearing women’s clothes and knee-high boots. She was left lifeless on the ground with her clothes stripped off. She reportedly died on the spot.

Netizens expressed their anger, especially on Weibo, a Chinese equivalent to microblogging site Twitter, and decried the maltreatment of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in Chinese society.

Weibo users condemned the killer and questioned transgender rights in China. Some netizens called on authorities to stop hate crimes against transgender people.

A transgender blogger named Lizzy Ma Lulu said she was forced to delete her Weibo post seeking to generate attention for the case

However, the social media outburst didn’t go down well with law enforcement agencies.

Police issued a notification against spreading news about the murder and the internet control department blocked discussions on topics like “Wuhan Paradise Walk murder case,” “Wuhan Paradise Walk murder” and “Wuhan Paradise Walk.”

A transgender blogger named Lizzy Ma Lulu said she was forced to delete her Weibo post seeking to generate attention for the case. She said she received a phone call from Wuhan police asking her to remove her post, alleging it might hamper the police investigation.

“Because the suspect’s behavior was too bad and the scene was very bloody, and the suspect has been caught on the spot and is being interrogated about the motive of the crime, so to avoid the impact on the victim’s family, as well as not to affect the police investigation work, I deleted that previous microblogging. Please wait patiently for the police notice,” she said.

The authorities have banned LGBT Pride parades, terming them untoward events that can disrupt social order

Bitter Winter reported that it had received reports from several Wuhan residents about being warned by police over the phone to delete their posts with videos and pictures related to the murder. Police threatened them with legal consequences if they did not remove the posts.

Rights groups including Human Rights Watch documented the widespread social and legal challenges LGBT people face in China. LGBT organizations and activists have also faced a crackdown, intimidation and violence for attempting to call for recognition and equal rights. The authorities have banned LGBT Pride parades, terming them untoward events that can disrupt social order.

China’s so-called “conversion clinics” offer “conversion therapy” for sexual orientation and gender identity reorientation. They operate fairly freely and there is strong family pressure for LGBT people to undergo these harmful treatments, according to Outright Action International, an LGBT rights advocacy group.

In 2021, LGBT Rights Advocacy China, a leading LGBT group, shut down amid the “hostile environment” in the communist country.

Latest News