Transport shortage hits Philippine Holy Week exodus

Thousands are stranded at bus and ferry terminals as they could not book tickets online in advance, reports say

Filipinos flock to a bus terminal in Quezon City of Metro Manila to get a ride to various provinces ahead of Holy Week on April 2. (Photo: Denden Galicia)

Thousands are left stranded in bus stations and ferry ports of Manila as an estimated 1 million people tried to rush back to their villages ahead of Easter festivities in the Catholic-majority Philippines.

Catholics, who work in Manila, appealed to the government to arrange for additional buses and ferries to help them reach their village homes in the provinces.

Ginalyn de Vega, 34, a domestic help in Manila told UCA News on April 3 she could not book tickets online, so she had been struck at the Araneta Center bus terminal in Quezon City of Manila for hours due to the unavailability of buses.

“We were stuck here for 8 hours hoping for a bus ride but all bus companies were booked a month ago. I hope we can still go home in time for Holy Week… clearly, there are not enough buses for everyone,” said the single mother of two who is heading to the Visayas region in the central Philippines.

She said that she spent the night with her two children aged six and four on the benches at the bus terminal. Despite the ordeal, she is determined to spend the holiday with relatives.

“Family reunions are done during Holy Week, especially this year is special because it’s holiday until Easter Monday. We have more time to visit relatives at home,” De Vega added.

Media reports referring to Philippine transport officials said about 1.3 million are expected to travel from the capital city to provinces during the Easter holiday until April 10.

Many chance passengers like De Vega who flocked to bus and ferry stations were forced to camp in with the hope of getting rides to their desired destinations.

Like De Vega, many have used their paid leaves during Passion Week to travel earlier for the holidays.

“I already used my leaves from Monday to Wednesday so we can have a longer stay in Samar province. I love to participate in the Holy Week celebrations in the province. We will visit churches and join the pabasa,” De Vega added.

Pabasa is a Catholic devotion in the Philippines during the Holy Week involving the uninterrupted chanting of the Passion of Christ in a poetic manner for 24 hours.

Factory worker Carlos Pinero, 42, spoke to UCA News as he waited for a ferry to Cebu Island, which is also in the Visayas region.

He said he could not book an online ticket as his employer approved his leave three days ago.

He said he has a deep devotion to Child Jesus and during the Easter season he wants to fulfill his panata or vow to the Infant Jesus made when he was 26.

“I had gallbladder stones, and my stomach was so painful. I prayed to the Child Jesus for recovery. Then I promised him I would always visit him during Holy Week if he’d cure me,” Pinero told UCA News on April 3.

Pinero said he has been keeping the promises, but couldn't for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and he does not want to miss it again.

“Certainly, not this time. God has been so generous to me. I will find a way to go home even if it means waiting here at the pier for a ferry ride… I’d do it…. It’s part of my vow,” Pinero added.

On April 2, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has given special permits for 200 private buses to operate as public utility vehicles to ease high demands.

Commuters, however, said government efforts were not enough to address the volume of passengers.

“You see, thousands will travel from one island to another. Even if you have buses, the government needs to make sure there are enough ships to bring one bus to another island. Otherwise, it will just produce heavy traffic,” Arwyn Bislogan, 43, who is heading to Bohol province told UCA News.

A transport official from Batangas city near Metro Manila said they are grappling with a large number of commuters.

“We have recorded over 7,000 passengers in one day, last Saturday alone here in Batangas port. On Sunday, we exceeded 10,000,” Batangas port official Donald Sebastian told UCA News.

