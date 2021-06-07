X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Pakistan

Train tragedy kills 40 in Pakistan

Catholic officials accuse the government of negligence for faulty tracks on the dated railway system

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: June 07, 2021 09:23 AM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2021 11:01 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino priest spearheads move to prevent Duterte dynasty

Jun 4, 2021
2

Philippine priest attacks 'evil' Duterte through verse

Jun 3, 2021
3

Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India

Jun 3, 2021
4

Indonesian archbishop survives 'two assassination bids'

Jun 3, 2021
5

Hong Kong Catholics to remember Tiananmen Square protesters

Jun 3, 2021
6

Lawyer wants to leave Pakistan after winning couple's freedom

Jun 5, 2021
7

Indonesian archbishop invites Pope Francis to Papua

Jun 4, 2021
8

Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste

Jun 4, 2021
9

Kidnapped Nigerian priest released after colleague's murder

Jun 5, 2021
10

Bangladesh arrests three for trafficking 1,500 women

Jun 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Train tragedy kills 40 in Pakistan

Security personnel and onlookers stand at the site of a train accident in the Daharki area of Sindh province on June 7 after a packed Pakistani inter-city train ploughed into another express that had derailed. (Photo: AFP)

Church officials are criticizing Pakistan’s government following a train crash in a southern province that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 people and injured dozens.

The double accident happened around 3.30am local times when most of the 1,200 passengers aboard the two trains would have been dozing.

The Millat Express was heading from Karachi to Sargodha when it derailed on June 7 morning, spilling carriages onto the track carrying the Sir Syed Express from Rawalpindi in the opposite direction.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Rescue officials were trying to free injured passengers still trapped in the wreckage near Daharki, a city located in the Ghotki district of upper Sindh province.

Kashif Aslam, national coordinator of the National Commission for Justice and Peace, the human rights arm of the Catholic Church, demanded accountability from the Railway Department.

“Someone has to be responsible morally and ethically. Most of the passengers are of the lower middle class using a railway system, for a long journey, dating back to the 19th century,” he said.  

Pastor Irfan James, a missionary, is visiting the interior of Sindh with his family, said "several train accidents have occurred at this haunted station."

"We blame government negligence for faulty tracks. We waiting for the repair of the tracks," Pastor James said.

Senior Daharki police officer Umar Tufail said 40 people were killed and dozens injured.

"One coach is under the engine, and we can see three bodies trapped inside," he told AFP.
Related News

"Two other bodies have been reported elsewhere too, so we fear that the death toll will rise," Tufail added.

A clip aired on a local channel showed medics giving an intravenous drip to a conscious passenger whose lower torso was trapped between crushed carriage benches.

Communication problems

The accident happened on a raised section of track surrounded by lush farmlands.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, a former railways minister, said the track where the accident occurred was built in the 1880s and described it as "a shambles".

A senior police official said he had already warned authorities about the "dangerous condition" of the tracks and carriages.

The Pakistan army and paramilitary rangers from nearby bases were at the site to help.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was "shocked" by the accident and promised a full inquiry.

Gul Mohammad, who works with the Edhi Foundation ambulance service which was helping move dead bodies away from the site, said communication problems were hindering the coordination of the rescue efforts

"I am talking to you as I stand on the rooftop of my ambulance for better signal," he told AFP.

Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometres (miles) of track and trains from former colonial power Britain.

But the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

More than 300 people were killed and 700 injured in 1990 when an overloaded 16-carriage inter-city train crashed into a stationary freight train near the city of Sukkur in Sindh.

More recently, at least 75 people died when a train caught fire while travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi in October 2019.

(With input from AFP)

Also Read

Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India
Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India
Church joins relief efforts for flood victims in Sri Lanka
Church joins relief efforts for flood victims in Sri Lanka
Indian tribal people believe Covid vaccine can cause death
Indian tribal people believe Covid vaccine can cause death
TikToker apologizes for 'blasphemous' video in Pakistan
TikToker apologizes for 'blasphemous' video in Pakistan
Call for inquiry into custody death of Bangladeshi writer
Call for inquiry into custody death of Bangladeshi writer
Bangladeshi Catholics take up pope's green message
Bangladeshi Catholics take up pope's green message

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

French Benedictines make wine to help local community
Jun 7, 2021
Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India
Jun 7, 2021
Myanmar military strikes another church in Kayah state
Jun 7, 2021
Train tragedy kills 40 in Pakistan
Jun 7, 2021
Taliban demands 'remorse' from fearful Afghan interpreters
Jun 7, 2021
Church joins relief efforts for flood victims in Sri Lanka
Jun 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Taking responsibility or leaving sinking ship?
Jun 7, 2021
Filipinos' belief in the Eucharist not evident in their lives
Jun 6, 2021
Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India
Jun 3, 2021
China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom
Jun 2, 2021
Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians
Jun 1, 2021

Features

Children's Day celebrations for unborn babies in Vietnam
Jun 7, 2021
Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Jun 4, 2021
Singapore egg-freezing ban forces women to head overseas
Jun 4, 2021
More questions than answers over missing Thai activists
Jun 4, 2021
Reporting the news can bring sudden death in Pakistan
Jun 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What is an acolyte

What is an acolyte?
Bishops want EUs religious freedom office beefed up

Bishops want EU’s religious freedom office beefed up
Chilean bishops decry quickly adopted marriage for all

Chilean bishops decry quickly adopted "marriage for all"
On immigration Joe Biden passes the baton to Kamala Harris

On immigration, Joe Biden passes the baton to Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris to focus on migration while visiting Guatemala Mexico

Kamala Harris to focus on migration while visiting Guatemala, Mexico
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 7 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 7 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Monday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Monday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to embrace suffering as part of our living out of our Christian responsibility

Lord, grant us the grace to embrace suffering as part of our living out of our Christian responsibility
Give us courage to raise voice against malevolent rulers

Give us courage to raise voice against malevolent rulers
Blessed Franz Jägerstätter | Saint of the Day

Blessed Franz Jägerstätter | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.