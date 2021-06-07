Train tragedy kills 40 in Pakistan

Security personnel and onlookers stand at the site of a train accident in the Daharki area of Sindh province on June 7 after a packed Pakistani inter-city train ploughed into another express that had derailed. (Photo: AFP)
Church officials are criticizing Pakistan’s government following a train crash in a southern province that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 people and injured dozens.
The double accident happened around 3.30am local times when most of the 1,200 passengers aboard the two trains would have been dozing.
The Millat Express was heading from Karachi to Sargodha when it derailed on June 7 morning, spilling carriages onto the track carrying the Sir Syed Express from Rawalpindi in the opposite direction.
Rescue officials were trying to free injured passengers still trapped in the wreckage near Daharki, a city located in the Ghotki district of upper Sindh province.
Kashif Aslam, national coordinator of the National Commission for Justice and Peace, the human rights arm of the Catholic Church, demanded accountability from the Railway Department.
“Someone has to be responsible morally and ethically. Most of the passengers are of the lower middle class using a railway system, for a long journey, dating back to the 19th century,” he said.
Pastor Irfan James, a missionary, is visiting the interior of Sindh with his family, said "several train accidents have occurred at this haunted station.""We blame government negligence for faulty tracks. We waiting for the repair of the tracks," Pastor James said.
Senior Daharki police officer Umar Tufail said 40 people were killed and dozens injured."One coach is under the engine, and we can see three bodies trapped inside," he told AFP.
(With input from AFP)