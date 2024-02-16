Tragedy strikes Ash Wednesday Mass in the Philippines

One person died and 53 were injured when part of the second floor of a Catholic church collapsed during a packed Ash Wednesday Mass in the Philippines
At least one person died and 53 injured when part of the St. Peter Apostle Church in San Jose del Monte in Bulacan province in the Philippines collapsed in the middle of packed Ash Wednesday liturgy.
The injured were admitted to a local hospital for treatment. City Building officials have also conducted a damage assessment.
The church was ordered not to hold any mass for the time being. Building officials discovered that a portion of the collapsed structure was infested with termites. Some 400 people were reportedly attending the Mass in the church, which was established in 1994.
Following the tragedy, a top Church official in Malolos diocese has told parish priests to examine their respective church buildings.
Rescuers wait to take injured churchgoers to a hospital after the second floor of St. Peter Apostle Church in San Jose del Monte City in the Philippines collapsed during an Ash Wednesday Mass on Feb. 14. (Photo: San Jose del Monte Public Information Office)
Political uncertainty has gripped Pakistan following the general election last Thursday. Police fired tear gas on Sunday to disperse hundreds of supporters of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan who protested outside election offices alleging the election was rigged to snatch away their victory.
Clashes were reported in Rawalpindi city and Lahore, while dozens of other protests were held across the country. Independent candidates – most of them linked to Khan's PTI or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won the highest 93 seats in the national assembly.
Supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party protest against the alleged skewing in Pakistan's national election results, in Karachi on Feb. 11. (Photo: AFP)
Meanwhile, the army-backed PMLN or Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz trailed behind the PTI and failed to win a ruling majority. However, independents cannot form a government and the country faces weeks of political uncertainty as rivals PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party negotiate possible coalitions.
A nationwide election-day mobile telephone blackout and the slow counting of results led to suspicions that the military establishment was influencing the process to ensure success for former premier Nawaz Sharif's party.
Civil society and Church leaders have expressed concern over the fate of democracy in Indonesia after ex-military general Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in the presidential election on Thursday. The official results of the polls will be announced next month.
Quick counts put Subianto winning more than 50 percent of the votes polled. The 72-year-old former defense minister served in the military during the Suharto dictatorship and was dismissed from service due to allegations of rights abuses.
Prabowo Subianto delivers the victory speech on Feb. 14. (Photo: Youtube)
He was banned from entering the U.S. in 2020. Analysts believe that Subianto's victory was made smooth by the support extended by President Joko Widodo, after his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was appointed as Subianto's vice-presidential candidate in November last year.
Since then, Widodo has issued many populist policies to support Subianto, including distribution of social assistance funds to the poor. Subianto is also known as a fiery nationalist who had in the past courted hardline Islamists for political gains.
At least 20 Christians were injured in a village in southern India when a group of Hindus attacked them over a land dispute on Tuesday. The members of Methodist Church came under attack in Janwada village in Telangana state's Ranga Reddy district over a land dispute linked to the widening of a public road near their church in the village.
A church official said 12 injured Christians were admitted to a government hospital and three of them were in critical condition. Another Church official said that the Christians were agitated over attempts to appropriate church land for the road without their consent.
Police officials visiting injured people in a hospital in Telangana state capital Hyderabad after clashes over a land dispute injured at least 21 Christians on Feb. 13 in a village. (Photo: supplied)
The situation worsened when more than 150 local villagers arrived on the scene and confronted them. Arguments turned violent soon and bricks from a nearby construction site were used to attack each other.
Police have registered a case, but no arrests have been made so far. Christians make up some 20 percent of Telangana’s 35 million people.
The Vatican’s first resident envoy to Vietnam has hinted at the possibility of full diplomatic ties between the Holy See and the communist nation in Southeast Asia.
In an interview last Thursday, Archbishop Marek Zalewski said having full diplomatic relations with Vietnam will be “a great achievement.” The interview was published on the website of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam.
Archbishop Marek Zalewski accepts given flowers from provincial officials on May 5, 2023. (Photo: giaophanthanhhoa.net)
The Polish-born prelate was appointed by Pope Francis on Dec. 23 last year as a resident pontifical representative, nearly half a century after Vietnam severed ties with the Vatican following the communist takeover in 1975. Until the official residence is finalized by the government, Zalewski will continue to stay in a hotel in the capital Hanoi.
Communist-ruled Vietnam opened up its economy with reforms in 1986 and has since been cooperating with Western governments and institutions. Vietnam has about 7 million Catholics.
A Catholic priest in South Korea made headlines after he publicly blessed two same-sex couples in line with the Vatican’s guidelines. The female same-sex couples thanked Father Seungbok Lee, and the Catholic Church for the public blessing following a Holy Mass in capital Seoul on the third week of January.
Media reports quoting the couples said the blessing was the Church’s recognition of rights of same-sex couples. The Mass was arranged by Arcus, a Catholic group founded in May last year to offer support to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.
In the file photo dated June 1, 2019, participants march during a Pride event in support of LGBT rights in Seoul. (Photo: AFP)
Father Lee blessed the couples in line with Fiducia Supplicans, the document signed by Pope Francis and published by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith last December.
The document states that Catholic priests could bless a same-sex or other unmarried couple given that it is not a formal liturgical blessing while reminding the Catholic Church only accepts marriage between a man and a woman.
Police in Japan reported a record high number of child abuse cases last year. Some 122,806 cases were recorded last year compared to 115,745 in 2022 — a 6.1 percent rise. Police said a “steady increase in reporting reflects greater public awareness and that neighbors are more willing to report suspected abuse to the authorities.”
Police report said the abuse of minors in Japan has consistently risen since 2004, when record-keeping began. The report also highlighted the various forms of abuse suffered by children.
A group of Japanese schoolgirls are seen in this file image. Police registered a record high number of child abuse cases in 2023. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)
Psychological abuse, including domestic violence witnessed by children, accounted for more than 70 percent of the overall cases in 2023. The number of children experiencing such kind of abuse had increased by 6.8 percent to 90,761 in 2023.
Physical abuse came second with a 4.2 percent increase at 21,520 cases in 2023 compared to 20,652 cases the previous year. On a positive note, sexual abuse cases declined by 0.6 percent.
Ahead of the Lunar New Year, Chinese authorities released a Buddhist monk after completing his four-and-half-year jail term. Monk Rinchen Tsultrim was convicted and jailed on charges of inciting separatism in Tibet over his criticism of China’s restrictive policies. He served his jail term in the Minyang Prison in China’s Sichuan province.
Sources said despite the release the monk remains under constant surveillance. Tsultrim was arrested in 2019 and was secretly detained for more than a year before being jailed after a closed trial in 2021.
Separatism or working to split Tibet is a common charge leveled by Chinese authorities against Tibetans opposing the assimilation of Tibet’s national and cultural identity into China’s dominant Han culture. (Photo: AFP)
Tsultrim had voiced his support for the language rights of the Tibetans and praised Tibet’s top spiritual leader and the previous Panchen Lama, who spoke out against Chinese rule many times in the 1960s. Chinese authorities jailed him, and he died in suspicious circumstances in 1989.
The monk had republished his writings online. Chinese authorities had warned him thrice before taking him into custody.
A top human rights advocate has said Myanmar military regime’s decision to introduce mandatory military service for all young men and women is poised to be become counterproductive.
According to UCA News columnist Benedict Rogers, the conscription is “a clear sign of the fragility of the military” and it will either spell the end of the regime or the end of Myanmar.
Members of Myanmar’s military security force patrol a street during a 'silent strike' to protest and to mark the third anniversary of the military coup in Yangon on Feb. 1. (Photo by AFP)
On Saturday, the junta issued a notification that the People’s Military Service Law would take immediate effect.
All men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 are required to serve for up to two years, while specialists like doctors aged up to 45 must serve for three years.
The service can be extended to a total of five years in the ongoing state of emergency.
In the past four months or more, Myanmar’s military has suffered the worst setbacks since it seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, 2021.
Since October last year, opposition pro-democracy armed groups have captured dozens of towns, including in strategically important locations.
