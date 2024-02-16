Tragedy strikes Ash Wednesday Mass in the Philippines

Political uncertainty has gripped Pakistan following the general election last Thursday. Police fired tear gas on Sunday to disperse hundreds of supporters of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan who protested outside election offices alleging the election was rigged to snatch away their victory.

Clashes were reported in Rawalpindi city and Lahore, while dozens of other protests were held across the country. Independent candidates – most of them linked to Khan's PTI or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won the highest 93 seats in the national assembly.

Supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party protest against the alleged skewing in Pakistan's national election results, in Karachi on Feb. 11. (Photo: AFP)

Meanwhile, the army-backed PMLN or Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz trailed behind the PTI and failed to win a ruling majority. However, independents cannot form a government and the country faces weeks of political uncertainty as rivals PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party negotiate possible coalitions.

A nationwide election-day mobile telephone blackout and the slow counting of results led to suspicions that the military establishment was influencing the process to ensure success for former premier Nawaz Sharif's party.

Civil society and Church leaders have expressed concern over the fate of democracy in Indonesia after ex-military general Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in the presidential election on Thursday. The official results of the polls will be announced next month.

Quick counts put Subianto winning more than 50 percent of the votes polled. The 72-year-old former defense minister served in the military during the Suharto dictatorship and was dismissed from service due to allegations of rights abuses.

Prabowo Subianto delivers the victory speech on Feb. 14. (Photo: Youtube)

He was banned from entering the U.S. in 2020. Analysts believe that Subianto's victory was made smooth by the support extended by President Joko Widodo, after his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was appointed as Subianto's vice-presidential candidate in November last year.

Since then, Widodo has issued many populist policies to support Subianto, including distribution of social assistance funds to the poor. Subianto is also known as a fiery nationalist who had in the past courted hardline Islamists for political gains.

At least 20 Christians were injured in a village in southern India when a group of Hindus attacked them over a land dispute on Tuesday. The members of Methodist Church came under attack in Janwada village in Telangana state's Ranga Reddy district over a land dispute linked to the widening of a public road near their church in the village.

A church official said 12 injured Christians were admitted to a government hospital and three of them were in critical condition. Another Church official said that the Christians were agitated over attempts to appropriate church land for the road without their consent.

Police officials visiting injured people in a hospital in Telangana state capital Hyderabad after clashes over a land dispute injured at least 21 Christians on Feb. 13 in a village. (Photo: supplied)

The situation worsened when more than 150 local villagers arrived on the scene and confronted them. Arguments turned violent soon and bricks from a nearby construction site were used to attack each other.

Police have registered a case, but no arrests have been made so far. Christians make up some 20 percent of Telangana’s 35 million people.

The Vatican’s first resident envoy to Vietnam has hinted at the possibility of full diplomatic ties between the Holy See and the communist nation in Southeast Asia.

In an interview last Thursday, Archbishop Marek Zalewski said having full diplomatic relations with Vietnam will be “a great achievement.” The interview was published on the website of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam.

Archbishop Marek Zalewski accepts given flowers from provincial officials on May 5, 2023. (Photo: giaophanthanhhoa.net)

The Polish-born prelate was appointed by Pope Francis on Dec. 23 last year as a resident pontifical representative, nearly half a century after Vietnam severed ties with the Vatican following the communist takeover in 1975. Until the official residence is finalized by the government, Zalewski will continue to stay in a hotel in the capital Hanoi.

Communist-ruled Vietnam opened up its economy with reforms in 1986 and has since been cooperating with Western governments and institutions. Vietnam has about 7 million Catholics.

A Catholic priest in South Korea made headlines after he publicly blessed two same-sex couples in line with the Vatican’s guidelines. The female same-sex couples thanked Father Seungbok Lee, and the Catholic Church for the public blessing following a Holy Mass in capital Seoul on the third week of January.