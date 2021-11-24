X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Traditions mark Christ the King feast in Bangladesh

Indigenous faithful celebrate the feast as a harvest festival, dedicating their new crop to God

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Published: November 24, 2021 07:28 AM GMT

Updated: November 24, 2021 09:50 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Nov 22, 2021
3

Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest

Nov 22, 2021
4

Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'

Nov 22, 2021
5

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage

Nov 24, 2021
6

Cambodian opposition activist hacked to death

Nov 22, 2021
7

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
8

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
9

Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee

Nov 23, 2021
10

On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan

Nov 24, 2021
Support UCA News
Traditions mark Christ the King feast in Bangladesh

Devotees celebrate Christ the King feast by sharing a variety of new rice dishes at Fatima Rani Church in Bangladesh on Nov. 21. (Photo: Supplied)

Catholic Surobhi Minj never misses a Sunday Mass. And, the November Sunday of the feast of Christ the King has become a harvest festival for her community in Bangladesh.  

On the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe on Nov. 21 Surobhi and family members wore new clothes to go to the church. They carried with them 15-kilogram rice from the latest harvest and offered it to Christ the King.

Surobhi also carried a cake she baked from the newly harvested paddy and shared it with everyone including the priest and nuns after the priest blessed the harvest offerings.

Local Catholics like Surobhi offer a share of their farm produce during the feast, making it a sort of harvest festival for indigenous Catholics across Bangladesh.

Surobhi planted paddy in her  0.251 hectors of land. "We harvested and stored it in the house. I am yet to measure this year’s yield but it’s better than previous years. I devoted a little to God because, without His grace and blessings, we cannot consume this crop at home,” the 34-year-old Oraon indigenous farmer said.

The premises of her St. Anthony’s parish Church in Rajshahi Diocese were flooded with a variety of fresh crops on Sunday morning.

Like Minj, several Catholics in the parish had come to offer their harvests to Christ the King. Some even sold a part of the yield to gift new clothes to the priest.

They entered the church in a procession and placed their crops in front of the altar.

The Sunday Mass was followed by cultural events and a banquet where everyone partook of freshly cooked rice and vegetables.

Father Patrick Gomes, the parish priest of St. Anthony’s Church, said the indigenous people in the area celebrate the Christ the King Feast as a harvest festival.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Devotees dedicate their new harvest to God on this day. They bake cakes, cook dessert and eat together, which strengthens the bonds of brotherhood,” he explained.

They take it an occasion to thank God God for the yields and offer them to Him. The harvest was good this year, the priest said.

Parishioners together offered about 400 kilograms of rice to the church, much more than what they did in the previous few years, he added.

The scene is similar across parishes in the Diocese of Rajshahi, which boasts indigenous faithful such as Santal, Oraon (Kuruk and Sadri), Mahali and Paharia, besides mainstream Bangalee (Bengali) people in its diocesan territory.

Father Anthony Sen, the parish priest of the Fatima Rani Church of Dinajpur Diocese, said compared to previous years the number of participants and donations on the feast of Christ the King has increased.

“People have brought various crops including paddy, banana and potato to the church. Sometimes they call me and ask the size of the clothes I wear and gift me shirts or trousers,” the priest said.

“Indigenous Christians have a practice of giving back to the church part of what they earn and it is a very good sign for the local church,” Father Sen said.

The indigenous Garo Catholics in Bangladesh celebrate the traditional ‘Wangala,’ a harvest festival giving thanks to God for a good harvest.

Like other most festivals in the Christian world, the Garo ‘Wangala’ festival has its roots in pagan traditions. These followers of an old religion called Sangsarek would previously thank and honor Misi Saljong, the goddess of crops and fertility, and the main god Tatara Rabuga.

But for the past few decades since evangelization, the feast day of Christ the King has become an occasion to celebrate the traditional feast in every Garo parish.

“No matter what we do throughout the year, at least one day we should glorify the Creator by offering a few sacrifices,” Surobhi Minj said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage
Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage
In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions
In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions
Sri Lankans pray for justice for Easter attack victims
Sri Lankans pray for justice for Easter attack victims
Interfaith leaders hail prospect of papal visit to India
Interfaith leaders hail prospect of papal visit to India
India repeals farm laws to prevent Sikh alienation
India repeals farm laws to prevent Sikh alienation
Pakistani prelate rejects cleric's statement on religious freedom
Pakistani prelate rejects cleric's statement on religious freedom
Support Us

Latest News

Cambodian rights group among winners of international award
Nov 24, 2021
Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Nov 24, 2021
Korean bishops support closure of zinc factory to save environment
Nov 24, 2021
Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage
Nov 24, 2021
Philippine bishop attacks early election vote buying
Nov 24, 2021
Indonesian lawyers defend under fire Catholic priest
Nov 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Nov 24, 2021
Building peace from our inner life
Nov 24, 2021
Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?
Nov 23, 2021
India repeals farm laws to prevent Sikh alienation
Nov 23, 2021
Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Nov 22, 2021

Features

In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions
Nov 24, 2021
Traditions mark Christ the King feast in Bangladesh
Nov 24, 2021
On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan
Nov 24, 2021
Philippine presidential hopeful Pacquiao was 'naive' drug user
Nov 23, 2021
Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh's Hindu dead
Nov 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Nuba Mountains Sudans religious exception

The Nuba Mountains, Sudan's religious exception
The legacy of Tibhirine lives on even after death of last monk

The legacy of Tibhirine lives on, even after death of last monk
Pope challenges Churchs pastors with Beatitudes for Bishops

Pope challenges Church’s pastors with "Beatitudes for Bishops”
Astoundingly candid bishop says Catholic Church is a shattered remains of its former self

Astoundingly candid bishop says Catholic Church is a shattered remains of its former self
Not Quite Silenced

Not Quite Silenced
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.