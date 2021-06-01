X
Slavery In Asia

India

Toxic liquor causes dozens of deaths, illness in India

Archbishop D'Souza blames poverty for the popularity of illegally produced alcohol

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: June 01, 2021 05:08 AM GMT

Updated: June 01, 2021 06:57 AM GMT

Toxic liquor causes dozens of deaths, illness in India

About 40 percent of the alcohol drunk in India annually is illegally produced. (Photo: YouTube)

More than 25 people have lost their lives and an equal number are sick after drinking toxic alcohol in Aligarh district of India's Uttar Pradesh state.

According to district officials, most of the victims were from Aligarh's Lodha block but other cases were reported in four other blocks.

“Precious lives were lost, which is very sad thing to happen, and our prayers are with the bereaved families, but this not the first incident in the state. Two months before, there was a similar incident and it has to be addressed collectively by civil society as well as the administration,” Archbishop Emeritus Albert D’Souza of Agra told UCA News.

“To find out why the state witnesses such incidents, we have to understand the social fabric of the people here who are least cared for by the society. The people who died in the previous and latest incidents were illiterate, poor, paid low wages and in many cases not treated equally in the society. Due to poverty, they look for means to satisfy themselves and buy poorly managed local liquor, resulting in casualties.

“Unless the mindset of the people changes in a society that treats them as second-class citizens, I am afraid we may hear the same news in the future. There are also reports that the local mafia are involved in making spurious liquor and it has to be checked.”

On May 30, police arrested 10 people for selling toxic liquor and the district magistrate recommended compensation of 500,000 rupees (US$6,880) to the families of the deceased.

According to reports, some victims had consumed the killer brew a day after the first deaths were reported on May 28

Anil Chaudhary, named in cases registered at five police stations in Aligarh district in connection with the tragedy, was arrested on May 30. However, two people carrying a reward of 50,000 rupees each are still at large.

According to media reports, Chaudhary has political connections and is said to be the kingpin of the spurious liquor trade in the area.

District magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said a probe would reveal the exact death toll and the National Security Act would be invoked against those found guilty.

According to reports, some victims had consumed the killer brew a day after the first deaths were reported on May 28.

Satish Gautam, a member of parliament from Aligarh, said according to information gathered by him, the death toll had passed 35. He told media that his figures were based on input collected from villages where many victims were given last rites without informing the local administration and without conducting post-mortem examinations.

According to the International Spirits and Wine Association of India, of the estimated 5 billion liters of alcohol drunk every year in the country, around 40 percent is illegally produced.

The illicit liquor is often spiked with methanol — a highly toxic form of alcohol sometimes used as anti-freeze — to increase its potency. If ingested, methanol can cause blindness, liver damage and death.

At least 98 people lost their lives last year in the neighboring state of Punjab after drinking bootleg booze. In February 2019, toxic alcohol killed more than 140 tea estate workers in Assam state.

A similar tragedy occurred in January 2019 with bootleg liquor killing more than 100 people in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

