X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Tourism should foster culture of encounter, safeguard planet, Vatican says

The theme of the 2021 celebration is "Tourism for Inclusive Growth. The Person Behind the Data"

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: September 17, 2021 06:23 AM GMT

Updated: September 17, 2021 06:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums

Sep 15, 2021
2

India’s top court drops case against Catholic priest

Sep 16, 2021
3

Priest attacks Duterte, Pacquiao for being pro-death

Sep 17, 2021
4

Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges

Sep 17, 2021
5

Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability

Sep 14, 2021
6

An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad

Sep 14, 2021
7

Lao Buddhists oppose Chinese-style Buddha statue

Sep 16, 2021
8

Military attacks church in battle-ravaged Myanmar

Sep 15, 2021
9

Vietnamese call on Mary's help to beat Covid-19

Sep 14, 2021
10

Cambodia arrests villagers amid airport land dispute

Sep 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Tourism should foster culture of encounter, safeguard planet, Vatican says

People walk by St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on July 14, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Tourism needs to protect both people and the planet as well as promote a more inclusive economy, the Vatican said.

People need to support "an inclusive approach to tourism and resist the temptations of individualism and nationalism that are too common in our contemporary society," said the Vatican's message for the Sept. 27 celebration of World Tourism Day.

"Only in this way can we avoid the 'variant' of the virus that spreads when we foment a sick economy that only allows a few very rich people to possess more than all the rest of humanity, and when production and consumption models destroy the planet," it said.

The message, signed by Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, was published in English and Spanish on its website Sept. 13.

The theme of the 2021 celebration, which was chosen by the World Tourism Organization, is "Tourism for Inclusive Growth. The Person Behind the Data."

The cardinal wrote that the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development wanted to "recognize the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and workers engaged in the tourism sector, especially part-time, low-paid workers who qualify for governmental subsidies, and those workers who now find themselves without any economic support."

Pope Francis has encouraged Catholics and all people of goodwill "to go beyond the numbers to meet the person in difficulty; to exercise that creativity which enables one to find solutions to an impasse; to invoke reasons of human dignity in facing the rigidity of bureaucracy and promote the social and economic well-being of the whole of humanity," Cardinal Turkson wrote.

"We need economic systems that give everyone access to the fruits of creation and the basic necessities of life: land, lodging and labor," he wrote.

Integral human development is "development for every person, for all the dimensions of the person, that respects the earth, our 'common home,'" he wrote.

Therefore, for World Tourism Day, the dicastery was encouraging everyone to support the kind of tourism that "allows for encounters between people and in diverse places, where the admiration of beauty can foster respectful lifestyles for others and the planet," he wrote.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"We appeal to bishops and those responsible for safeguarding tourism to maintain close collaboration with local authorities in order to ensure a tourism that respects people and nature and that promotes a just and inclusive economy. In this way, tourism can help build a world in which the full potential of each human being can be reached," the message said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican publishes letters to rabbis emphasizing pope's respect for Judaism
Vatican publishes letters to rabbis emphasizing pope's respect for Judaism
Pope asks Slovakia's Christian leaders to unite
Pope asks Slovakia's Christian leaders to unite
Letter from Rome: Is Budapest worth only a Mass?
Letter from Rome: Is Budapest worth only a Mass?
Pope meets unusual pilgrim with message of hope for refugees
Pope meets unusual pilgrim with message of hope for refugees
Use Gospel as a guide, not an ideology, pope tells Claretians
Use Gospel as a guide, not an ideology, pope tells Claretians
Vatican issues guidance for dioceses to begin synodal path
Vatican issues guidance for dioceses to begin synodal path
Support Us

Latest News

'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle Covid, resignations
Sep 18, 2021
Public schools can display crucifix when decided democratically, court rules
Sep 18, 2021
Philippine cardinal in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Sep 18, 2021
Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Sep 18, 2021
Crimes against India's Dalits, tribal people increased in pandemic
Sep 18, 2021
Christians decry profiling of faith leaders in central India
Sep 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Sep 18, 2021
Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously
Sep 17, 2021
People fleeing Myanmar in lurch in India’s Mizoram state
Sep 17, 2021
Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges
Sep 17, 2021
Reach out to and touch people in misery
Sep 16, 2021

Features

Cardinal who defied communism beatified in Poland
Sep 16, 2021
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
When the bishop even if hes the Bishop of Rome is a real SOB

When the bishop, even if he's the Bishop of Rome, is a real SOB
Maronite Church returns to receiving communion on the tongue

Maronite Church returns to receiving communion on the tongue
Jesus grasped that all creation was itself love

Jesus grasped that all creation was itself love
The invention of tradition

The invention of tradition
In Zimbabwe no vax means no church

In Zimbabwe “no vax” means “no church”
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday September 18 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday September 18 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to be receptive to the graces You give us

Lord, help us to be receptive to the graces You give us
Help us to come with joy to presence of the Lord

Help us to come with joy to presence of the Lord
St. Joseph of Cupertino | Saint of the Day

St. Joseph of Cupertino | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.