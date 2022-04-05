Thailand

Tourism arrivals rise as Thailand eases travel restrictions

Battered tourism industry on rebound after government eases some entry requirements

A tuk-tuk carries passengers through the Chinatown area of Bangkok. Many drivers and small businesses in Thailand have struggled to make money during the pandemic. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok Published: April 05, 2022 04:38 AM GMT Updated: April 05, 2022 05:28 AM GMT

Thailand’s battered tourism industry appears to be on the rebound after the government decided to ease entry requirements put in place in early 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 12,000 daily arrivals, double the number just a few days ago, have been reported at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport since April 1 when entry requirements were enacted.

Fully vaccinated foreign travelers entering via the Test & Go and Sandbox scheme no longer need to show a negative PCR test certificate from before their departure by flight to Thailand, although they still have to take a test upon arrival before they can proceed to holiday destinations.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Stay up to date Don't miss out on the latest News

The government has said it will continue to ease restrictions in the coming months provided the domestic rate of coronavirus infections remains manageable.

On April 4, the Southeast Asian nation recorded 97 Covid-related deaths and nearly 25,000 new infections, but local authorities say most of those infected experience only mild symptoms.

Over the past two years, prolonged lockdowns and closures, as well as strict entry requirements for foreigners entering the country, have battered Thailand’s previously robust tourism sector.

“I’m not afraid of Covid. I am afraid of not having any money. I hope the foreign tourists will start coming back to Thailand”

Numerous small and medium-sized tourism-related businesses have gone bankrupt as formerly busy holiday destinations have become deserted.

Without foreign tourists, entire seaside resort towns have been languishing with restaurants, bars, massage salons and hotels boarded up, many of them with “for sale” signs displayed up front.

Millions of low-income earners have likewise fallen on hard times, making it difficult to make ends meet.

“I rarely have customers,” Pichai Boontong, a middle-aged man who makes a living with his tuk-tuk near Bangkok’s Grand Palace, a popular tourist site, told UCA News.

“Last year I went back home [to northeastern Thailand], but there was no work there either, so I came back to Bangkok,” he said.

Before the pandemic, when Thailand saw some 40 million foreigners visit each year, Pichai had several foreign customers a day and made a good income.

Although the tourism industry has still a long way to go before it can recover to pre-pandemic levels, the easing of entry requirements is likely to boost the number of daily arrivals.

“I’m not afraid of Covid. I am afraid of not having any money. I hope the foreign tourists will start coming back to Thailand,” the tuk-tuk driver said.

Latest News