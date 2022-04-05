News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Tourism arrivals rise as Thailand eases travel restrictions

Battered tourism industry on rebound after government eases some entry requirements

Tourism arrivals rise as Thailand eases travel restrictions

A tuk-tuk carries passengers through the Chinatown area of Bangkok. Many drivers and small businesses in Thailand have struggled to make money during the pandemic. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: April 05, 2022 04:38 AM GMT

Updated: April 05, 2022 05:28 AM GMT

Thailand’s battered tourism industry appears to be on the rebound after the government decided to ease entry requirements put in place in early 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 12,000 daily arrivals, double the number just a few days ago, have been reported at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport since April 1 when entry requirements were enacted.

Fully vaccinated foreign travelers entering via the  Test & Go and Sandbox scheme no longer need to show a negative PCR test certificate from before their departure by flight to Thailand, although they still have to take a test upon arrival before they can proceed to holiday destinations.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The government has said it will continue to ease restrictions in the coming months provided the domestic rate of coronavirus infections remains manageable.

On April 4, the Southeast Asian nation recorded 97 Covid-related deaths and nearly 25,000 new infections, but local authorities say most of those infected experience only mild symptoms.

Over the past two years, prolonged lockdowns and closures, as well as strict entry requirements for foreigners entering the country, have battered Thailand’s previously robust tourism sector.

“I’m not afraid of Covid. I am afraid of not having any money. I hope the foreign tourists will start coming back to Thailand”

Numerous small and medium-sized tourism-related businesses have gone bankrupt as formerly busy holiday destinations have become deserted.

Without foreign tourists, entire seaside resort towns have been languishing with restaurants, bars, massage salons and hotels boarded up, many of them with “for sale” signs displayed up front.

Millions of low-income earners have likewise fallen on hard times, making it difficult to make ends meet.

“I rarely have customers,” Pichai Boontong, a middle-aged man who makes a living with his tuk-tuk near Bangkok’s Grand Palace, a popular tourist site, told UCA News.

“Last year I went back home [to northeastern Thailand], but there was no work there either, so I came back to Bangkok,” he said.

Before the pandemic, when Thailand saw some 40 million foreigners visit each year, Pichai had several foreign customers a day and made a good income.

Although the tourism industry has still a long way to go before it can recover to pre-pandemic levels, the easing of entry requirements is likely to boost the number of daily arrivals.

“I’m not afraid of Covid. I am afraid of not having any money. I hope the foreign tourists will start coming back to Thailand,” the tuk-tuk driver said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Singapore's 'freeze and share' conundrum faces would-be mothers Singapore's 'freeze and share' conundrum faces would-be mothers
Korean Christians join prayer campaign to oppose abortion Korean Christians join prayer campaign to oppose abortion
Vandal targets Catholic church's statues in Bangladesh Vandal targets Catholic church's statues in Bangladesh
Timor-Leste mourns Portuguese missionary teacher Timor-Leste mourns Portuguese missionary teacher
Swiss Church to open historic sex abuse study Swiss Church to open historic sex abuse study
Cambodia's striking casino workers petition govt to end violence Cambodia's striking casino workers petition govt to end violence

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Women Church and ministry in the West African context

Women, Church and ministry in the West African context

Pastoral ministry is a privileged place for women's leadership within the Protestant Methodist Church of Benin (EPMB)

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.