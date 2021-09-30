X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Top Rohingya leader shot dead in Bangladesh

Rights groups call for an urgent investigation after Mohib Ullah is assassinated outside his office

AFP, Dhaka

AFP, Dhaka

Published: September 30, 2021 05:05 AM GMT

Updated: September 30, 2021 05:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
2

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
3

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
4

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
5

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
6

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
7

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar

Sep 28, 2021
8

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
9

Dalit Christians fear for their lives in eastern India

Sep 29, 2021
10

Cambodia sends 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos

Sep 28, 2021
Support UCA News
Top Rohingya leader shot dead in Bangladesh

Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah at Kutupalong refugee camp near Ukhia on Aug. 25, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Unidentified assailants have shot dead a top Rohingya community leader in a refugee camp in the Bangladesh district of Cox's Bazar, officials said.

Mohib Ullah was talking with other refugee leaders outside his office after attending evening prayers around 8pm on Sept. 29 when at least four assailants came to the spot and shot him dead, Rafiqul Islam, police spokesman of Cox's Bazar, told AFP.

"Four to five unidentified assailants shot him from close range. He was declared dead at an MSF hospital in the camp," he said.

He said police and the Armed Police Battalion, which is tasked with ensuring security for the country's 34 Rohingya camps, have stepped up security, deploying hundreds more armed officers.

No one has been arrested yet, according to Islam.

"We are conducting raids in the area," he said, adding Ullah had not alerted police of any threats from any group.

We do not expect another progressive leader like him in the Bangladesh camps. We are very saddened by his untimely death

Mohammad Nowkhim, a spokesman of Ullah's Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARPSH), said Ullah was talking to other Rohingya leaders outside the ARPSH office in Kutupalong, the world's largest refugee settlement, when an unidentified assailant shot him at least three times.

"He was in a pool of blood. He was brought dead to the nearby MSF hospital," Nowkhim said from a hideout, adding that many Rohingya leaders have gone into hiding after Ullah's killing.

No one has claimed responsibility, but a Rohingya leader told AFP that Ullah was killed by the extremist group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, which was behind several attacks on Myanmar security posts in recent years. "It is a work of ARSA," he said.

Ullah, who was 48, emerged as the main civilian leader of the persecuted Muslim minority community when more than 740,000 Rohingya took refuge in camps in Bangladesh after a military crackdown by the Myanmar army on their villages in Rakhine province in August 2017.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Ullah formed the ARPSH in a Bangladeshi camp months after the influx, and it helped investigate the carnage carried out by the Myanmar military and Buddhist militias during the crackdown.

In August 2019, he organised a massive rally at Kutupalong camp, the main Rohingya settlement, which some 200,000 Rohingya attended. The rally confirmed his top leadership among the refugees.

That year he was also flown to the United States, where he attended a religious freedom meeting hosted by the US State Department and led by then-US president Donald Trump.

But in recent years, Bangladeshi security forces restricted the activities of Ullah's group. ARPSH was not allowed to hold any rallies during the anniversary of the crackdown in 2020 and 2021.

We are in continuous contact with law enforcement authorities in charge of maintaining peace and security in the camps

An uneasy calm has descended in the camps, Rohingya leaders and rights activists monitoring the settlements said, adding Ullah's killing will have bigger ramifications.

"We do not expect another progressive leader like him in the Bangladesh camps. We are very saddened by his untimely death," Rohingya artist Mayyu Khan wrote on Facebook.

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, said it was "deeply saddened" by the killing of Ullah.

"We are in continuous contact with law enforcement authorities in charge of maintaining peace and security in the camps," the UNHCR spokesperson in Bangladesh, Regina De La Portilla, told AFP.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Catholics donate blood to dengue patients in Bangladesh
Catholics donate blood to dengue patients in Bangladesh
Sri Lankan Church seeks probe into warnings of church attacks
Sri Lankan Church seeks probe into warnings of church attacks
Archdiocese of Delhi welcomes new auxiliary bishop
Archdiocese of Delhi welcomes new auxiliary bishop
Indian Christians seek repeal of anti-conversion laws
Indian Christians seek repeal of anti-conversion laws
Pakistan court rules mental capacity crucial in child conversion
Pakistan court rules mental capacity crucial in child conversion
Support Us

Latest News

Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Sep 30, 2021
Pope chooses 'Listen' as theme for World Communications Day
Sep 30, 2021
Catholics donate blood to dengue patients in Bangladesh
Sep 30, 2021
US groups want a million people to pray rosary for life
Sep 30, 2021
Indonesian farmers' wives fight for detained husbands
Sep 30, 2021
More Christians flee as fighting escalates in Myanmar
Sep 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Sep 30, 2021
Catholic medics do God's work on the Covid-19 front line
Sep 30, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021
Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors
Sep 28, 2021
The scourge of child abuse in Philippine detention centers
Sep 27, 2021

Features

Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Young people not just the future but also its present says pope

Young people not just the future but also its present, says pope
The quiet revolution of German Catholics

The quiet revolution of German Catholics
Pope Francis integral ecology and the pandemic

Pope Francis, integral ecology and the pandemic
Popes apology for the Conquest of Mexico angers Spaniards

Pope’s apology for the Conquest of Mexico angers Spaniards
Francis is set to open a worldwide synod process US dioceses dont seem prepared

Francis is set to open a worldwide synod process. US dioceses don't seem prepared.
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.