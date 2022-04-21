News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Philippines

Top Filipino bishop warns against election 'monkey business'

Conference chief tells voters that selling their support cheaply can prove more costly in the future

Top Filipino bishop warns against election 'monkey business'

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan says people who sell their votes cheaply risk a costly future in comments warning against vote buying ahead of presidential polls in May. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: April 21, 2022 08:37 AM GMT

Updated: April 21, 2022 09:19 AM GMT

The head of the bishops’ conference in the Philippines has urged voters not to sell their votes for a pittance as it would likely cost the next generation a promising future at the upcoming presidential and legislative elections in May.

Conference president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan compared accepting money from politicians to a monkey getting its hand stuck in a coconut because of candy hidden inside that it did not want to let go of.

He warned voters not to act like the monkey who would sacrifice its freedom for the sake of some candy.

Bishop David made the remarks on April 20 in response to reports of vote buying circulating on social media.

Supporters of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao city mayor Sarah Duterte were caught on camera distributing white envelopes at a recent rally in Manila.

Money distributed to voters is the candy that catches the monkey, according to Bishop David.

“The money offered by corrupt politicians is no different than a few pieces of candy inside a coconut. Grab it and let’s see who is miserable. Not just you but your whole town or country”

“Do you know the easiest way to catch a monkey? Just get a coconut, punch a hole in it and put a few candies inside. When the monkey sees or smells the candy, it will insert its hand into the hole and grab the sweets,” he said on Facebook.

“And because the animal does not want to let go of them, it can’t get away. It’s too late. A few candies cost the monkey’s freedom. The simple secret to freedom is to let go of the candy.”

Bishop David said the analogy was a good reminder for Filipino voters as the election nears.

“The money offered by corrupt politicians is no different than a few pieces of candy inside a coconut. Grab it and let’s see who is miserable. Not just you but your whole town or country,” he added.

With less than three weeks to go before the polls, the latest presidential support surveys revealed Marcos Jr. still leading with 56 percent. Main challenger Leni Robredo was on 24 percent while other candidates had single-digit support.

