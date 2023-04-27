Top court order offers relief to millions of Indian farmers

Supreme Court modified its earlier order that imposed a ban on human activities within 1-kilometer radius of protected forests

A houseboat sailing in the backwaters, near the city of Alappuzha in the Indian state of Kerala, in this photograph taken on Jan. 9, 2018. The Supreme Court of India has modified its earlier order that imposed a ban on human activities within a 1-kilometer radius of buffer zones around protected forests, parks, and sanctuaries, which may have displaced a million people in the southern state. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

Millions of Indian farmers who feared a possible eviction from their homes were relieved when India’s top court modified its earlier order that banned all human activities within a one-kilometer radius of protected forests in the country.

The Supreme Court in its order on April 26 modified its June 3, 2022, judgment, allowing restricted activities around protected wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, and forests in the country.

“It is really a big relief for farmers,” said Father Joseph Ottaplackal, chairperson of the Indian Farmers’ Movement, a Church-backed body based in southern Kerala state.

With the new order, “farmers living around the protected forests will not face mass eviction,” Father Ottaplackal told UCA News on April 27.

The Church in Kerala had opposed the order and appealed to the federal and provincial governments to seek a review as it would have affected millions of farmers, who live near protected forests.

According to Church leaders, the order would have affected the life and livelihood of at least 2 million people in Kerala alone.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai, Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol allowed human activities within a one-kilometer radius, saying such activities must comply with the 2011 guidelines promulgated by the Federal Ministry of Forests and other related norms.

The 2011 guidelines prohibit activities such as commercial mining, setting up of sawmills and industries causing pollution, commercial use of firewood and major hydro-power projects, tourism activities like flying over protected areas in an aircraft or hot air balloon, and discharge of effluents and solid waste into natural water bodies or terrestrial areas.

The guidelines also restrict the felling of trees and commercial use of natural water resources, including groundwater harvesting and setting up of hotels and resorts.

“We are relieved after this order,” said Chariyan Joseph, a Catholic farmer based in Idukki district of Kerala state, where farming is the main source of income for the vast majority of people.

“Since the June 3 order, farmers living around protected forests in the state have been under tremendous pressure as they feared a possible eviction,” Joseph told UCA News.

“Now, we can sleep peacefully,” he said.

