Top court grants reprieve to Indian priest in 'baptism' case

The priest was accused of baptizing a child from an inter-religious marriage in violation of Gujarat's anti-conversion law

A priest accused of baptizing a child without prior permission from the government in the western Indian state of Gujarat has been granted reprieve by the Supreme Court. (Photo: UCAN files)

The top court in India has restrained police against going ahead with a criminal case under the sweeping anti-conversion law against a Catholic priest for baptizing a child from an inter-religious marriage.

“The priest baptized the child as the mother was a practicing Catholic and the child followed the religion of the mother,” said Jesuit priest Father Cedric Prakash, who is closely following the case in the western state of Gujarat dating back to 2012.

The home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi enacted the draconian anti-conversion law in 2003.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

“It is a clear case of misuse of the anti-conversion law to falsely implicate the Catholic priest in a criminal offense,” Prakash, a rights activist based in the state, told UCA News on Aug. 28.

“The Supreme Court has done the right thing,” the priest said.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra on Aug. 25 stayed the criminal proceedings against the priest, whose identity is not revealed due to threat to his life. It listed the matter for hearing after three weeks.

The priest had moved the top court against the recent order of Gujarat High Court that dismissed his plea for quashing the case under provisions of the anti-conversion law.

Both the mother and the father had given their consent for the baptism, the priest told the High Court.

The priest, however, was accused of baptizing the child without prior permission from the government as the father of the child was a Hindu.

The father of the child filed a complaint in 2014 and the police in Gujarat had concluded the investigation.

In 2020, however, police again began a probe following a complaint from a social worker, accusing the priest of violating the stringent Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act that criminalizes religious conversion through allurement, force and coercion.

The law is also called the ‘anti-love-jihad law’ because it has provisions against alleged fraudulent religious conversions through marriage.

In March 2021, the pro-Hindu government of Vijay Rupani added more stringent punishments against forced religious conversions. The new law invites a maximum jail term of seven years.

Eleven of India's 28 provincial states have enacted an anti-conversion law. These laws criminalized inter-religious marriages, especially between Hindu girls and Christian or Muslim boys.

According to Church leaders, the law is often used to target Christians.

“The anti-conversion law itself is against the basic principles and spirit of the constitution, especially against fundamental rights,” the Jesuit priest said.

Father Prakash is part of a rights group that has challenged the various anti-conversion laws enacted by the states in the Supreme Court.

Christians make up 2.3 percent of the 1.4 billion population in India with more than 80 percent following Hinduism.

Latest News