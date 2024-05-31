News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Top Cambodian court upholds Thach Setha's conviction 

Opposition leader ordered back to jail to finish 18-month jail term for irregular financial payments
Thach Setha (center) addressing a rally in 2014. The apex court in Cambodia told the vice-president of the opposition Candlelight Party to stay in jail on May 31

Thach Setha (center) addressing a rally in 2014. The apex court in Cambodia told the vice-president of the opposition Candlelight Party to stay in jail on May 31. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 31, 2024 08:21 AM GMT
Updated: May 31, 2024 08:30 AM GMT

The Supreme Court in Cambodia upheld a conviction against vice president of the opposition Candlelight Party (CP) and ordered Thach Setha back to prison to complete his 18-month sentence for irregular financial payments on May 31.

Setha, 70, was imprisoned in January 2023, six months before last year’s general election, amid a government crackdown on dissent which has resulted in hundreds of opposition politicians and their supporters being rounded up and many jailed over recent years.

Human rights groups say there are more than 60 political prisoners currently incarcerated in Cambodian jails and rights group Licadho said after the verdict was upheld that Setha is the highest-ranking of at least 20 CP members currently behind bars.

Setha’s case arose from a complaint that alleged that he had written five bad checks in 2019 to repay an outstanding debt to the complainant, Rin Chhay Pawn Shop. The debt was the subject of a previous civil case in which the Appeal Court had ruled in Setha’s favor.

He is also a former lawmaker from the outlawed Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) who joined the CP in 2021 and was among 118 opposition members banned from political activity for five years when the CNRP was outlawed in 2017 for attempting to overthrow the government.

Setha was also convicted of incitement to discriminate and sentenced to three years in prison in a separate case in October 2023 for a speech he made to CNRP supporters earlier last year.

"Purely law enforcement and not politically motivated"

“The charge was based on remarks posted on social media that he made in January about then-Prime Minister Hun Sen’s relationship with neighboring Vietnam,” the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) said in a statement.

The APHR has also backed  Setha saying charges against him were politically motivated while calling for his immediate release alongside other political prisoners, including former opposition leader Kem Sokha and Khmer-American lawyer Theary Seng.

Shortly after his arrest, Hun Sen insisted Setha’s case “was purely law enforcement and not politically motivated” and any statements to the contrary by the CP would result in legal action if an apology was not forthcoming.

Cambodia’s foreign ministry has also told the United States embassy in Phnom Penh not to interfere in the country's internal affairs after the embassy called for a more open society and urged the government to release all political prisoners.

Hun Sen and his long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) easily won the July election amid allegations it was “rigged”. He then transferred power to his eldest son, Hun Manet, but has retained overarching influence as head of the CPP and president of the Senate.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Isabelo c. Abarquez of Calbayog, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Thomas Mathew Kuttimackal of Indore , India
Read More...
Bishop
Coadjutor Bishop John Xiaoxun Wang of Ankang, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Sebastian Vadakel of Ujjain , India
Read More...
Latest News
Cyclone Remal unleashes fury in Bangladesh, India
Cyclone Remal unleashes fury in Bangladesh, India
Seoul launches newlyweds' housing to boost birth rate
Seoul launches newlyweds' housing to boost birth rate
Vietnam struggles with a rising vaping epidemic
Vietnam struggles with a rising vaping epidemic
Indian state asked to remove illegal religious structures
Indian state asked to remove illegal religious structures
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.