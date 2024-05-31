Top Cambodian court upholds Thach Setha's conviction 

The Supreme Court in Cambodia upheld a conviction against vice president of the opposition Candlelight Party (CP) and ordered Thach Setha back to prison to complete his 18-month sentence for irregular financial payments on May 31.

Setha, 70, was imprisoned in January 2023, six months before last year’s general election, amid a government crackdown on dissent which has resulted in hundreds of opposition politicians and their supporters being rounded up and many jailed over recent years.

Human rights groups say there are more than 60 political prisoners currently incarcerated in Cambodian jails and rights group Licadho said after the verdict was upheld that Setha is the highest-ranking of at least 20 CP members currently behind bars.

Setha’s case arose from a complaint that alleged that he had written five bad checks in 2019 to repay an outstanding debt to the complainant, Rin Chhay Pawn Shop. The debt was the subject of a previous civil case in which the Appeal Court had ruled in Setha’s favor.

He is also a former lawmaker from the outlawed Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) who joined the CP in 2021 and was among 118 opposition members banned from political activity for five years when the CNRP was outlawed in 2017 for attempting to overthrow the government.

Setha was also convicted of incitement to discriminate and sentenced to three years in prison in a separate case in October 2023 for a speech he made to CNRP supporters earlier last year.

"Purely law enforcement and not politically motivated"

“The charge was based on remarks posted on social media that he made in January about then-Prime Minister Hun Sen’s relationship with neighboring Vietnam,” the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) said in a statement.

The APHR has also backed Setha saying charges against him were politically motivated while calling for his immediate release alongside other political prisoners, including former opposition leader Kem Sokha and Khmer-American lawyer Theary Seng.

Shortly after his arrest, Hun Sen insisted Setha’s case “was purely law enforcement and not politically motivated” and any statements to the contrary by the CP would result in legal action if an apology was not forthcoming.

Cambodia’s foreign ministry has also told the United States embassy in Phnom Penh not to interfere in the country's internal affairs after the embassy called for a more open society and urged the government to release all political prisoners.

Hun Sen and his long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) easily won the July election amid allegations it was “rigged”. He then transferred power to his eldest son, Hun Manet, but has retained overarching influence as head of the CPP and president of the Senate.