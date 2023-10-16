News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Tobit: The Book of Fraternity and Solidarity

The Book of Wisdom, the last of the Deuterocanonical books was composed in our era, when Jesus had already been born

'Three Archangels with Tobias' by Italian painter Francesco Botticini. (Photo supplied)

Giancarlo Pani SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

By Giancarlo Pani SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Published: October 16, 2023 11:55 AM GMT

Updated: October 16, 2023 12:03 PM GMT

The Book of Tobit is one of the seven deuterocanonical books of the Old Testament.

The Church accepted it into the canon despite some resistance because the Jews themselves had not accepted it as part of their scriptures. The reasons emerged over time.

The Deuterocanonical books present originality in relation to the Torah because they have an orientation toward innovation that emerged from the Jewish heritage of Scripture.

They give fulfillment to the revelation of the Hebrew Scriptures while at the same time opening to a beyond, to the mystery that is a precious heritage for us today: the paschal mystery, the death and resurrection of Jesus and the gift of the Holy Spirit.

According to some authors, the Book of Wisdom, the last of the Deuterocanonical books was composed in our era, when Jesus had already been born.

The Book of Tobit

Tobit was written around the beginning of the second century B.C. in Hebrew or Aramaic, but the original text was already completely lost by the end of the second century.

We are left with the Septuagint version of Tobit in two forms: one long and one short. The Codex Sinaiticus has a longer version than the Codex Vaticanus and the Alexandrinus.

 

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."

Tobit: The Book of Fraternity and Solidarity
