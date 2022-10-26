News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY
fabc-banner-cornerimg

“Asia is impelled by an irresistible desire to occupy her rightful place in the world, and her influence is effectively increasing,” Pope Paul VI said in Manila in 1970, while addressing a gathering of Asian bishops. That meeting became the start of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, which aims to build an Asian identity for the Churches in Asia distinct from the socio-cultural realities of the Christian west. UCA News is proud to be accompanying the FABC in its eventful journey.
Tiny European churches 'can learn from Asia'
Thailand | Updated: October 26, 2022 10:20 AM
Catholics in secularised Europe can be taught to continue a distinct Christian identity, says Luxembourg cardinal
Cardinal Jean Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg

Cardinal Jean Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg (Photo: www.cathol.lu)

UCA News reporter
By UCA News reporter
Published on: October 26, 2022 10:20 AM

Catholics are becoming a minority in Europe and can learn from Asian Catholics on ways to continue a distinct Christian identity despite being tiny communities, says Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, the president of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union.

“We can learn from the Church of Asia because the Church of Asia as a minority does not cut all the bonds with society to say 'we have to create our own Christian society.' They live a clear Christian identity in dialogue,” the Jesuit cardinal said in an interview with the French publication La Croix International.

The European Church leader was speaking in Bangkok as he attended the Oct.12-30 Federation of Asian Bishops' Conference (FABC) general conference as a fraternal delegate.

The Church can learn from the Asian Church when people speak about the need to live in harmony with a culturally divergent society.

“Today when people speak about harmony, we can learn from [the Asian Church]” on how “to live a clear Christian identity” amid cultural and religious diversity.

The Church in Europe is also turning to become a minority in a highly secularized society, but the Church has not yet acknowledged it, the cardinal said.

"The Church in Europe is also a minority in a secularized environment"

“For us in Europe, it is very beautiful to see a Church as a minority because, in fact, we are in the same situation. We just haven't acknowledged it,”

“In the past it was different. But the Church in Europe is also a minority in a secularized environment.”

The churches in Europe need to learn to live “in dialogue with the secular society, which surrounds us,” he said.

The cardinal realtor-general of the Synod on Synodality said he is happy that the synod is prolonged over two years because it “means we have time.”

“We don't need to hurry because you can only do a discernment when you have time. And I think also that listening is always done in time.”

He said he also heard about many doubting if the synod will change anything in the Church.

“I feel the responsibility that something should come out of it. What I learned myself personally is a kind of synodal conversion, that I cannot be a bishop without my Church. I am part of this Church and the Church belongs to me as I belong to the Church. So, I can not listen to the Church, and I want to take the responsibility to put things into practice," the cardinal said.

40years
Lend your helping hand!
The real backbone of the Church in Asia (and the rest of the world, for that matter) is Christian mothers. We have brought this series on the Catholic Church’s unsung heroines to you FREE.
Help UCA News reporters publish such great stories of the Church always.
share your comments comment
*****
Top Stories
Cambodian Church is 'in golden times'
Cambodian Church is 'in golden times'
I think we have a great future, says Apostolic Prefect Enrique Figaredo Alvargonzález of Battambang in Cambodia
HK’s Catholic media mogul Jimmy Lai convicted of fraud
HK’s Catholic media mogul Jimmy Lai convicted of fraud
The founder of now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily faces a series of charges for his support of democracy in Hong Kong
Filipinos urged to protect environment on All Souls’ Day
Filipinos urged to protect environment on All Souls’ Day
Environmental groups call on Catholics to reduce trash during trips to cemeteries
Tiny European churches 'can learn from Asia'
Tiny European churches 'can learn from Asia'
Catholics in secularised Europe can be taught to continue a distinct Christian identity, says Luxembourg cardinal
Myanmar mourns victims of air attack on concert
Myanmar mourns victims of air attack on concert
At least 80 were killed when military jets bombed Oct 23 celebration of the Kachin Independence Organization anniversary
Church welcomes Pakistan's removal from money watch list
Church welcomes Pakistan's removal from money watch list
Christian development agencies hope much-needed funds will start flowing for flood relief work
Links
Latest Series
  • The Changing Face of Asian Mission
  • Christ calls, Asians respond
  • Mothers the catholic churchs unsung heroinesd
  • Slavery in Asia
You may also like
Falling priest-bishop trust remains hierarchy’s sad story
World
Falling priest-bishop trust remains hierarchy’s sad story
Indian priest accused of sex abuse surrenders to police
India
Indian priest accused of sex abuse surrenders to police
Filipino priest arrested for abusing church volunteer
Philippines
Filipino priest arrested for abusing church volunteer
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.