Timor-Leste's long struggle for ASEAN acceptance

Former Timor-Leste president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate José Ramos-Horta (center) greets supporters in Dili on Jan. 23 after he officially announced he would run again for office in the presidential election. (Photo: AFP)

Timor-Leste’s pursuit of full membership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is being put to the test.

It officially applied to join the bloc more than a decade ago, but for various reasons it has been kept on the fringes, although it has regularly attended the regional body’s meetings and events.

The country’s much-awaited integration into the bloc may well have been tossed away as a result of an ill-advised move over the Myanmar crisis.

The Timorese government’s refusal to vote on a United Nations General Assembly resolution against the Myanmar junta last year not only angered many, including democracy activists at home, but jeopardized its bid to join ASEAN.

It likely abstained from voting against the junta’s violence to win support from Myanmar and Cambodia, this year’s ASEAN chair, for accelerated acceptance into the bloc.

However, it undermined the position of most bloc members who backed the resolution, thereby further distancing the country of 1.3 million from full membership.

Timor-Leste’s vote to abstain was perceived by observers as an immature decision. Many think it should have followed the majority who voted in favor

The resolution urged the Myanmar military to respect the results of the general election, end the violence, respect the rights of citizens and allow the democratic transition of Myanmar.

Some 119 countries backed the resolution led by the United States, while 36 others including Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and India voted against it.

ASEAN members, however, did not have a consensus. Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Myanmar’s civil government in exile voted in favor of the resolution, while Thailand, Laos and Cambodia abstained.

Singapore, which has opposed Timor-Leste’s early acceptance into the regional body, may well use this as an excuse to keep the Catholic-majority nation out of the bloc.

Timor-Leste defended the move, saying it chose the middle way because there was no common ground among ASEAN members on the issue.

But some politicians at home and democracy activists argued that the government should have voted in favor of the UN resolution to prove its respect for democracy, freedom and the rights of Myanmar’s people.

Among those furious with the abstention was former president and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos Horta, who is among 16 candidates contesting the March 19 presidential election.

Horta said the failure to vote against a violent military coup, the incarceration of elected leaders, the murder of hundreds of civilians and the targeted assassinations of youths, artists, singers and writers was shameful.

His harsh criticism also indicated that he knew full well what the consequences of the abstention would mean for Timor-Leste’s chances of gaining ASEAN membership.

He was president when Timor-Leste officially applied for accession to ASEAN in 2011. He emphasized then the importance of his country becoming a member of the Southeast Asian bloc. Ten years later, it is still waiting.

Cambodia, which was accepted as an ASEAN member in 1999, several months before Timor-Leste’s referendum, has promised to step up Timor-Leste's integration into the bloc.

In February, ASEAN announced the launch of a fact-finding mission to accelerate Timor-Leste’s accession to the group.

Among the challenges faced by ASEAN under Cambodian leadership this year are Covid-19, climate change, the Myanmar crisis and Timor-Leste’s membership bid.

Timor-Leste has its fingers crossed that its decade-long wait will end during the Cambodian leadership of ASEAN.

Having full membership of ASEAN will enable Timor-Leste to become a significant player in regional and global politics as well as protect its own interests better

Putting the resolution abstention aside, however, it may be time for the country to be accepted as the 11th member of ASEAN as a result of its own performance on democracy.

According to the Economist’s Democracy Index 2021, Timor-Leste ranked as the seventh most robust democracy in Asia and Australasia, behind Australia, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand and Taiwan.

Timor-Leste ranks among the strongest democracies in the world in terms of electoral process and pluralism, government functioning, political participation, political culture and civil liberties.

The March 19 presidential election, the biggest race the country has seen so far with 16 candidates, is a testament to this. Hopefully, this year’s race and next year’s legislative election will help it gain ASEAN acceptance.

Having full membership of ASEAN will enable Timor-Leste to become a significant player in regional and global politics as well as protect its own interests better. It can benefit from ASEAN’s over US$3 trillion economic value.

But it must prove to ASEAN members that it has something to offer the regional body. The government must avoid actions that can tarnish its reputation and derail its bid for full membership.

The launch of the fact-finding team for accelerated integration of Timor-Leste into the bloc may be a positive sign. But the road ahead is long and treacherous.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.