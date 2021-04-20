X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down

Xanana Gusmao's political stunts and support for a pedophile are tarnishing his reputation

Rock Ronald Rozario

Rock Ronald Rozario

Published: April 19, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 20, 2021 05:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop

Apr 19, 2021
2

Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery

Apr 17, 2021
3

Vietnamese bishops focus on laity formation

Apr 19, 2021
4

Outspoken American scholar forced to leave Thailand

Apr 19, 2021
5

Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest

Apr 19, 2021
6

Indian Catholic war hero's widow dies at 91

Apr 18, 2021
7

Vietnamese missionary's labor of love

Apr 19, 2021
8

Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor

Apr 20, 2021
9

60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish

Apr 19, 2021
10

South Korea's military bishop sets out his goals

Apr 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down

Timor-Leste independence hero Xanana Gusmao casts his ballot during the general election in Dili in May 2018. (Photo: Valentino Dariell de Sousa/AFP)

Xanana Gusmao is a famed national icon for Timorese people at home and abroad.

The 75-year-old politician is hailed as a hero for his role as a guerrilla commander who fought for the independence of the tiny Catholic nation from Indonesian occupation, served lengthy jail terms as a political prisoner and led the independent country as its first president from 2002-07 and fourth prime minister from 2007-15.

For his illustrious nationalist and political career, many even compared him with Nelson Mandela. However, Gusmao’s recent controversial actions have shown he is a shadow of his former self and is prepared to risk his legacy by tarnishing the image of the nation.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Last week Gusmao was filmed slapping family members of a man who died in a hospital in capital Dili. The authorities said 47-year-old Armindo Borges tested positive for Covid-19 before his death on April 11. It was the second death from the pandemic in a country that was acclaimed globally for tackling the virus successfully despite a lack of resources.

Gusmao joined the protest with family members and supporters who dismissed the government claim that Borges died from coronavirus and asserted he died from a stroke. He supported family members to demand the release of the body to be buried in their village following customary rituals. The government refused by saying the body of a Covid-19 patient must be buried according to mandatory protocols.

In protest, Gusmao joined Borges’ family members and slept for two nights on the street in front of Vera Cruz Isolation Center where the body was being kept. 

Yet Gusmao is more concerned about political maneuvering than lending support to the embattled government

It is still unclear why Gusmao slapped two women and a man who were mourning and shouted at them to shut up. Observers commented that he was angry because their wailing seemed too weak a form of protest. Even if that is true, it is disgraceful for a national icon to slap people on the face in broad daylight.

Despite the tiny Southeast Asian nation scoring well in battling the pandemic, Gusmao has been strongly criticizing the government’s response to the virus, including the state of emergency and strict lockdown. Interestingly, he has not provided any alternative plan.

The government is facing a two-edged disaster. The second wave of the pandemic has seen total infections reach 1,368 with 671 active cases. The government’s efforts to contain the virus have been hit by deadly floods and landslides that killed dozens and displaced thousands. Health experts warned about the outbreak of diseases in affected areas that could spiral out of control.

Yet Gusmao is more concerned about political maneuvering than lending support to the embattled government. He has participated in some programs for recovery from the pandemic and flooding, but independent media reported that his gesture was more about self-publicity than humanitarian.

Related News

In fact, his latest actions follow several other political stunts that can be termed as acts of political expediency in a country where he lost his grip on state power in the 2018 election. Despite his party, the National Congress for Reconstruction of Timor (CNRT), winning a majority, his allies outsmarted him and formed a government by keeping him out of power.

Gusmao was in power for more than a decade but he is accused of not doing enough to pump up the economy, which is still largely dependent on foreign aid, and a failure to reduce endemic poverty. Moreover, he couldn’t become a unifying force in the nation of more than 10 million where dysfunctional and confrontational politics are the order of the day.

Gusmao is not as popular as he was after independence in 1999 and he is well aware of it. He has been scratching his head to regain his lost glory.

The budget failure forced the government to rely on monthly instalments to run the country

Last year the national budget of US$1,668 billion failed to pass in parliament after Gusmao’s CNRT abstained from voting in a bid to upset the government of Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak. Despite the government addressing CNRT’s concerns, the party remained adamant and opposition votes against the bill killed the budget.

This was an extraordinary move in a country where the economy runs mostly on government spending. The budget impasse led the nation to a political crisis and the PM even intended to resign, which ultimately didn’t happen. The budget failure forced the government to rely on monthly instalments to run the country.

It is believed Gusmao’s party took revenge by blocking the budget against President Francisco “Lu-Olo” Guterres’ refusal to install nine nominees for ministers following the 2018 election, citing judicial inquiries into misconduct or “poor moral standing.” Lu-Olo is from the opposition Fretilin party and his stance was pivotal in the formation of Taur Matan Ruak’s government with other coalition partners. The political standoff continues.

Amid all the backfiring shots, Gusmao’s most disgraceful action occurred on Jan. 26 this year when he visited his longtime friend Richard Daschbach, 84, at his residence to greet him on his birthday. They cut a birthday cake, drank wine and posed for photos and videos accompanied by music.

Daschbach is an American self-confessed pedophile who was dismissed from the priesthood by the Vatican in 2018. He is under trial and faces 14 charges of child sexual abuse and pornography committed against numerous children of a center he founded in 1993. He is also a wanted criminal in the US for fraud. 

The case against Daschbach, the first against a clergyman in Timor-Leste, is a litmus test of confronting one of the nation’s inner demons

In February, Daschbach traveled by boat to attend his trial and Gusmao accompanied him.

Gusmao faced a backlash from media and social media, and even his former wife, children and friends criticized him for cozying up to Daschbach.

Timor-Leste has high levels of violence against women and children. The case against Daschbach, the first against a clergyman in Timor-Leste, is a litmus test of confronting one of the nation’s inner demons.

Gusmao’s affectionate visit and support of the pedophile not only rubbed salt into the wounds of Daschbach’s victims but was also a totally irresponsible act from a national icon.

Xanana Gusmao needs to shed his overarching ego and acts of political expediency that keep letting his nation down in times of crisis. If not, he risks losing his legacy and further failing many people who revered him as a hero and savior.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Also Read

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Timor-Leste prelate calls on people to get Covid vaccine
Timor-Leste prelate calls on people to get Covid vaccine
Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor
Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Vietnamese Catholics mourn revered priest
Vietnamese Catholics mourn revered priest
Thai Buddhist monk 'mistaken' in beheading himself
Thai Buddhist monk 'mistaken' in beheading himself

Support Us

Latest News

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Migrant exodus reappears in Indian capital as lockdown starts
Apr 20, 2021
Timor-Leste prelate calls on people to get Covid vaccine
Apr 20, 2021
Call to drop cases against workers in deadly Bangladesh protest
Apr 20, 2021
Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Apr 20, 2021
Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021
Letter from Rome: Cardinal Ouellet throws his hat into the ring
Apr 18, 2021
Thailand's road toll comes at too high a price
Apr 17, 2021
Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery
Apr 17, 2021

Features

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Apr 19, 2021
60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish
Apr 19, 2021
The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pandemic forces Assyrian Church of East to postpone election of new patriarch

Pandemic forces Assyrian Church of East to postpone election of new patriarch
Myanmar Another Syria in the making

Myanmar: Another Syria in the making
Diocesan pilgrimage offices forced to reinvent themselves

Diocesan pilgrimage offices forced to reinvent themselves
Priestsoccer referee blasts greedy owners over Europes new Super League

Priest-soccer referee blasts greedy owners over Europe’s new Super League
Young Catholics and Protestants join forces to clean up Benins largest city

Young Catholics and Protestants join forces to clean up Benin’s largest city
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, sustain and nourish me

Lord, sustain and nourish me
May reason enlighten, Lord, every faith in India

May reason enlighten, Lord, every faith in India
Saint Anselm | Saint of the Day

Saint Anselm | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.